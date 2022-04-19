Mark Wahlberg's net worth is almost half a billion dollars, and for someone whose teenage years were marred by incessant headbutts with the law, it seems to be a surprising feat. When he eventually decided to get serious with his life, starting with a music career, nothing stopped him from reaching beyond the stars in the entertainment industry and outside of it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mark enjoys a massive net worth based on several business endeavours he has been involved in. Photo: @DiscussingFilm

Source: Twitter

Mark Wahlberg's net worth comes from a long career as an actor, producer, and entrepreneur. He was a famous rapper and modelled for big fashion brands like Calvin Klein when he was younger. Nowadays, all Mark does is produce movies and television shows he sometimes appears in. He is also a businessman who sits at the helm of affairs in his several startups and investments.

Mark Wahlberg's profile and bio

Full name: Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg

Mark Robert Michael Wahlberg Nickname : Marky Mark

: Marky Mark Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 5th June 1971

: 5th June 1971 Age : 50 years old (as of April 2022)

: 50 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Dorchester, Boston, Massachusetts, USA Current residence: Beverly Parks, Los Angeles, USA

Beverly Parks, Los Angeles, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 173

173 Weight in pounds: 172

172 Weight in kilograms: 78

78 Body measurements in inches: 46-35-16

46-35-16 Body measurements in centimetres: 117-89-41

117-89-41 Shoe size: 9 (US)

9 (US) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother : Alma Wahlberg

: Alma Wahlberg Father : Donald Edward Wahlberg

: Donald Edward Wahlberg Siblings : Eight

: Eight Marital status: Married

Married Wife : Rhea Durham

: Rhea Durham Children : number

: number School : Copley Square High School (dropped out)

: Copley Square High School (dropped out) Profession : Movie producer and director, actor, and businessman

: Movie producer and director, actor, and businessman Net worth: $400 million

$400 million Social media: Twitter - @markwahlberg; Instagram - @markwahlberg

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Early life

The actor and entrepreneur was born on 5th June 1971 to Donald and Alma Wahlberg, both of blessed memory. Mark Wahlberg's age is currently 50 years old as of April 2022.

The movie producer is the last child in a large family. Mark Wahlberg's siblings are eight. He has three sisters: Debbie (late), Michelle and Tracey, and five brothers: Arthur, Paul, Jim, Robert, and Donnie.

The actor had a troubled childhood as he dropped out of high school at 13. He was found to possess hard drugs like cocaine and got into a violent fight with two Vietnamese men. After pleading guilty to his crimes, he served 45 days out of a two-year jail term.

Are Mark Wahlberg and Matt Damon related? Although these two actors have often been confused for each other by their fans, they are not related despite being in the acting business together.

Wahlberg had a troubled childhood as he dropped out of high school at 13. Photo: @FilmUpdates

Source: Twitter

What is Mark Wahlberg's net worth?

He is estimated to be worth $400 million. However, his source of income is not limited to Hollywood, as he has invested in several businesses, including sports and automobiles. So, how did he make this much?

Career in music

After getting out of jail, Mark pursued a career in music and released an album produced by his elder brother Donnie. So, what band was Mark Wahlberg in? He belonged to a music group known as Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch (Marky Mark being his stage name).

His 1991 album, Music for the People, and another in 1992, titled You Gotta Believe, did well on the Billboard and even went platinum. After that, however, the fame was short-lived, and he had to move on from his music career.

Modelling

He was a model at some point for Calvin Klein, and his pictures were all over the Time Square in New York before he finally decided to chase a career in Hollywood. This was where he hit the ultimate jackpot with his incredible acting skills.

Acting

Though the actor has acted in several movies and television shows, only a few of them could be rated better than Mark Wahlberg's comedy movies. For a man with his physique and usually serious demeanour, Mark makes his audience laugh at his seriously said jokes.

Below are some of Mark Wahlberg's movies:

Father Stu

Me Time

Ted

Uncharted

Our Man from Jersey

Mile 22

Instant Family

Transformer: The Last Knight

Entourage

Lone Survivor

Pain and Gain

Contraband

Shooter

The Departed

Three Kings

The Italian Job

Ted 2

All the Money in the World

Daddy’s Home

Deepwater Horizon

The Happening

The Lovely Bones

Four Brothers

The Perfect Storm

Boogie Nights

The Substitute

Traveller

Rock Star

Wahlberg has served as a brand ambassador for different brands. Photo: @thom_g_bridge

Source: Twitter

Endorsement deals

Wahlberg has served as a brand ambassador for different brands, including GNC, a health and nutrition brand, and AT&T.

Real estate

The actor bought a home in Beverly Hills for $4.95 million in 2001 and listed it for sale in 2015 for $30 million, though he eventually sold it for $13 million in April 2018.

He bought a home in the gated Beverly Park community of Beverly Hills in May 2009 for $8.25 million, which became his primary residence. After putting some finishing touches on it, the actor listed this home for sale in April 2022 for $87.5 million.

Who was Mark Wahlberg's first wife?

Mark Wahlberg's wife is Rhea Durham. They met in 2001 during one of his shoots before they became friends and eventually considered settling down as a husband and wife.

The actor believes that his wife changed his life from the time he met her and that she made him a better man with the way she loves him. This is not surprising as Mark claimed that he had been heartbroken at some points in his life.

Mark Wahlberg's children are four. Below are the names of the actor's children and their corresponding ages.

Ella Rae - 18

Michael - 15

Brendan - 13

Grace Margaret - 11

Body measurements and appearance

Mark Wahlberg's height is around 173 centimetres (5 feet and 8 inches). However, he likes to look fit and weighs about 172 pounds. The actor is hazel-eyed and has brown hair to complete the look.

The enormity of Mark Wahlberg's net worth should not be a surprise, given that he has been in the industry for more than two decades. In addition, his several investments and the Wahlburger food business that he started with his brothers are doing pretty well financially.

READ ALSO: Jack Dorsey's net worth in 2022, age, wife, education, IQ, house, profiles

Jack Dorsey’s net worth is quite mouthwatering.

As published on Briefly.co.za, his early participation in harnessing technology for developing social apps contributed to his net worth.

Source: Briefly News