Salt Bae owns several restaurant branches in different countries contributing to his fame and net worth. Did you know that he has over 45 million followers on Instagram? This article highlights his life journey. How has Salt Bae's worldwide success contributed to his net worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Salt Bae is a Turkish butcher and restaurateur with a huge following on Instagram. Photo: @nusr_et

Source: Instagram

He is known as a Turkish butcher and restaurateur who went viral for his unique way of preparing meat. His special seasoning technique for preparing meat went extremely viral and he has since then opened several restaurants internationally. He was nominated for the Shorty Award for the Best food. You will not believe what Salt Bae's net worth is!

Salt Bae's biography

Real name: Nurset Gökçe

Nurset Gökçe Nickname: Salt Bae

Salt Bae Date of Birth: 09 August 1983

09 August 1983 Salt Bae's age: 39 years as of 2022

39 years as of 2022 Parents: Faik Gökçe and Fatma Gökçe

Faik Gökçe and Fatma Gökçe Height: 168 cm

168 cm Weight: 64kgs

64kgs Eye Color: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair Color: Black

Black Profession: Butcher, restaurateur

Butcher, restaurateur Sexual Orientation: Straight

Straight School: Faik Sahenk Primary School

Faik Sahenk Primary School Nationality: Turkish

Turkish Salt Bae's profiles: Twitter, Instagram

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Early life and education

Salt Bae is conscious of his looks and has always maintained his weight at around 65 kilograms. Photo: @nusr_et

Source: Instagram

Salt Bae's real name is Nurset Gökçe. He is a Turkish chef and restaurateur who owns many luxury steak houses in Turkey, Dubai, London, and worldwide under the label Nurset.

Salt Bae's parents are Faik Gökçe and Fatma Gökçe. He was born on 09 August 1983 and he turns 39 in 2022. He was raised in Erzurum in Turkey and his father was a mineworker. He grew up with three brothers, Erman, Ugur, and Ozgur.

He stopped studying in the 6th grade in Faik Sahenk Primary School because he came from a low-income family which could not fund his education. After leaving school, he needed to find a source of income. This led to his first contact with meat.

Career

He captioned this image 'First opening day with my dear brother', alluding to opening his first business with the help of his brother. Photo: @nusr_et

Source: Instagram

After leaving school, he started working as a butcher's apprentice in the Kadikoy district in Istanbul thus developing his passion for being a chef at a very young age. Soon after, he kickstarted his career by visiting several countries such as Argentina and the United States and working in kitchens for free to gain experience.

He worked in these local restaurants with no payment from 2007 to 2010. Using all the tricks of the trade that he had learned, he went back home and in 2010, opened his first restaurant in Istanbul, and later in 2014, he opened another in Dubai.

Why is Salt Bae so popular?

He gained worldwide recognition in 2017 when a series of his cooking videos went viral on social media and became memes. The first video was called Ottoman Steak, which acquired global recognition and is linked below. At this time, the video has over 16 million views on Instagram and millions of views from other platforms.

Salt Bae's restaurants are on almost all continents. He has some in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, Marmaris in Turkey, Istanbul, Doha in Qatar, Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, Miami, New York, and Boston in the United States.

Controversy

Salt Bae has also faced a lot of criticism for an image he posted in 2016, where he posed in front of a picture of Fidel Castro, a controversial leader who has been called a dictator by critics. A year later, in 2017, he got a lot of criticism when the Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro visited his restaurant in Istanbul and had a meal. However, he also got a lot of fame due to the number of branches that he continued to open worldwide.

Personal life

He is reticent about his personal life and rarely shares any private information. He, however, once posted a photo on Instagram where he was with 9 kids. It is rumoured that some of them or all of the children could have been his. But there is no confirmation about whether they are all his or if he is married.

A picture that Salt Bae posted on his official Instagram page captioned '#My Family'. This raised a lot of speculation on how many kids he has. Photo: @nurs_et

Source: Instagram

Salt Bae's net worth

What is Salt Bae's net worth? As of 2022, his estimated net worth is $70 million. He is one of the richest chefs globally and has made a lot of fortune through his successful career as a restaurateur and renowned chef.

Why is Salt Bae so rich?

His restaurants bring in millions of dollars annually, and his net worth has increased. After the meme's success, his wealth doubled and currently, Salt Bae's annual income is a staggering $20 million per year. Apart from his restaurants, he also has several proprieties and expensive cars.

Salt Bae's steak is one of the most expensive items on Nusr-Et's and it comes wrapped in edible gold leaf. Many say it is not worth it, but millions of his followers are dying to get a taste. Do you think Salt Bae's net worth is greatly exaggerated given that he got his fame from sprinkling salt on a steak?

READ ALSO: 15 best braai ideas and easy recipes (step by step, video)

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on the 15 best Braai Ideas and easy recipes. Braai is a local dish for the South Africans, and it means roasted meat.

It is similar to the American barbecue. This article identifies the different easy and fun recipes that can be made for your braai.

Source: Briefly News