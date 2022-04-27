The American football quarterback position has become popular worldwide and has made a living for many, especially the players. Some of these players signed by top leagues are paid a fortune following their outstanding skills. The situation is no different for Johnny Manziel, a football quarterback in the National Football League (NFL). So, what is Johnny Manziel's net worth? Is Johnny Manziel still playing football? This article has that and much more!

In school, he played as a receiver in his first year. He had moved to the quarterback position by the time he was in the fourth year.

Source: Instagram

Who is Johnny Manziel? Johnny is an American football quarterback for the FCF Zappers of Fan Controlled Football (FCF). He is celebrated as the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy. Fans worldwide want to know more about Johnny Manziel's stats, net worth, contracts, and much more.

Profile summary

Full Name: Jonathan Paul Manziel

Jonathan Paul Manziel Celebrated Name : Johnny Manziel

: Johnny Manziel Birth Place : Tyler, Texas, United States

: Tyler, Texas, United States Date Of Birth : December 6, 1992

: December 6, 1992 Age : 29 years old (As of 2022)

: 29 years old (As of 2022) Johnny Manziel's height : Feet 6'0"

: Feet 6'0" Weight : 95 kg

: 95 kg Eye Colour : Brown

: Brown Hair Colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Paul Manziel

: Paul Manziel Mother: Michelle Manziel

Michelle Manziel School: Tivy High school

Tivy High school College : Texas A&M University

: Texas A&M University Nationality: American

American Zodiac Sign : Sagittarius

: Sagittarius Gender: Male

Male Religion: Christianity

Christianity Build : Athletic

: Athletic Johnny Manziel's jersey number : 2

: 2 Siblings : Younger sister, Meri Manziel

: Younger sister, Meri Manziel Marital Status : Divorced

: Divorced Ex-Wife : Bre Tiesi (m. 2018 and split in 2019)

: Bre Tiesi (m. 2018 and split in 2019) Position : Quarterback

: Quarterback Johnny Manziel's Instagram : @jmanziel2

: @jmanziel2 Net worth: $6 million.

Early life

He is a sensational face for football who has dedicated all his life to the love of the game. Besides, he was drafted for the national team just out of high school.

Source: Instagram

How old is Johnny Manziel? Jonathan was born on December 6, 1992, in Tyler, Texas, the United States. Therefore, Johnny Manziel's age is 29 years. He is of Italian and Lebanese descent and holds an American nationality. His parents are Paul and Michelle Manziel, and he has a younger sister.

Education

While growing up, he loved sports in general. He would often play football, baseball, golf, and even basketball. However, after attending Tivy High School in Kerrville, Texas, he focused more on football and baseball. In school, he played as a receiver in his first year. By the fourth year, he had moved to the quarterback position.

Wife

Jonny became engaged to Bre Tiesi in March 2017. Their relationship blossomed, leading to marriage, where they tied the knot in March 2018. Unfortunately, their marriage hit the rocks, and they separated a year later. Previously, he had dated American actress Sarah Savage in 2013, and in 2014, he had a fling with American model Lauren Hanley. Furthermore, he dated model Colleen Crowley in 2015, which later ended in 2016.

Career

After being approached by many institutions to play for them, he finally decided to play for Texas A&M University. In return, the university offered him an academic scholarship. After leading Texas A&M to a victory over top-ranked Alabama, he began appearing on Heisman Watch lists.

Then, he broke the record by becoming the first freshman in NCAA history to pass for 3,000 and 1,000 yards in a season. What was Johnny Manziel's 40? He ran an official 40-yard dash of 4.68 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Johnny Manziel's draft pick

He made a tough decision to quit college football, forego his junior season at Texas A&M, and enter the 2014 NFL Draft.

Source: Instagram

He made a tough decision to quit college football, forego his junior season at Texas A&M, and enter the 2014 NFL Draft. He quickly became the finest football quarterback, as he possessed dual-threat due to his outstanding skills.

On March 11, 2016, Cleveland Browns discontinued his contract after paying him $7,707,913. While on the team, he garnered 7 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Johnny Manziel's contract

After leaving Cleveland, he spent two years off the pitch until 2018, when he signed a two-year contract with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the Canadian Football League (CFL).

In March 2019, he joined the Memphis Express team. But he did not complete even a single season after the league filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

He is a sensational face for football who has dedicated all his life to the love of the game. He was drafted for the national team just out of high school as a dual-threat quarterback and continues to be a valuable member of any team.

Are Drake and Johnny Manziel still friends?

Yes. Manziel detailed how his relationship with Drake has not changed as his life took a turn off the field. He insisted they are still best of friends.

Is Johnny Manziel mentally ill?

Manziel was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He disclosed this in May 2018, after he flamed out of the NFL. He was hospitalised for the same, got better and went back to the pitch.

Honours and awards

He is celebrated as the first freshman to win the Heisman Trophy, Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award and the Manning Award.

Source: Instagram

Heisman Trophy winner for 2012 (first freshman to win)

Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award winner for 2012 (first freshman to win)

Manning Award winner for 2012(first freshman to win)

Sporting News College Football Player of the Year (2012)

SEC Offensive Player of the Year (2012)

SEC Freshman of the Year (2012)

2012 All-SEC First-Team Quarterback

2013 Cotton Bowl Classic – Offensive MVP

Johnny Manziel's net worth

The American football quarterback player has a net worth estimated at $6 million. His early performances helped him a lot in getting chosen for NFL. This, in return, exposed him to many top leagues at an early age. His outstanding skills and impressive performances have earned him a fortune.

Johnny Manziel's salary has also increased from one club to the other. He currently has an annual salary of $2 million.

The article above has everything about Johnny Manziel's net worth. He knew what he wanted to pursue at an early age, and focused on it. As a result, he is an inspiration to many young people interested in sports. Follow Johnny Manziel's updates on Twitter.

