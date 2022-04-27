Bretman Rock's net worth, age, real name, gender, height, nationality, profiles

The millennium era opened an avenue for great stars like Bretman Rock to showcase their digital ability. The presence of this excellent star and others on popular social sites has left the viewers and subscribers wanting more and more from them.

Bretman Rock is a well-known Filipino-American social media personality and beauty influencer in Honolulu, Hawaii. The celeb gained fame in 2015 as a YouTube and Vine creator after his successful contouring video went viral.

Early life

The personality was born on July 31, 1998, in Sanchez-Mira, Cagayan, Philippines. What is Bretman Rock's age? He is 23 years old. What is Bretman Rock's nationality? He is Filipino-American. His full birth name is Bretman Rock Sacayanan Laforga.

He was named after Bret Hart and The Rock by his father, Edmund Laforga, a great fan of professional wrestling. Bret’s mother is called Mercedita. What is the name of Bretman Rock's sister? His sister is known as Princess Mae.

At the age of seven, Laforga moved from the Philippines to Hawaii with his mother and sister after his parents' divorce. Sacayanan Laforga attended Campbell High School. Are Bretman Rock and Bella Poarch cousins? Yes, Bella Poarch and Bretman Rock are cousins.

Career

Rock’s initial career was being a comedian and meme creator, mainly on YouTube and Vines. Later, the social media personality shifted to vlogs and beauty tutorials. All of Bret’s videos and creations are to have humorous views on life.

Edmund Laforga’s son had made several videos before his first contouring influential video in 2016. The video went viral within a short time. The year was an important year for the Youtuber as he also signed a management contract with ABS-CBN's Adober Studios, which majors in creating networks on social media.

His popularity continued to go rocket high, and in 2017, he was recognized by Time magazine as one of the 30 Most Influential Teens. Moreover, the influencer was ranked by Forbes in the 30 Under 30 Asia – Media, Marketing, & Advertising list of 2018.

In June 2019, the Pride Month cover of Gay Times featured him. In the same year, Sacayanan attended his first New York Fashion Week in collaboration with stylist Andrew Gelwicks.

Acting and media roles

Rock’s first acting role was The Playboy in the ten-episode of the fourth season of the YouTube Premium web series Escape the Night. The film was released in July 2019. In addition, he was announced by MTN as the next star of the YouTube show, No Filter. Rock also appeared as a guest star on May 9, 2020, in the third episode of James Charles' YouTube Originals series, Instant Influencer.

On February 9, 2021, he appeared in MTV Following: Bretman Rock which was featured on his YouTube channel. Every Monday, he released the episodes and had six episodes, all filmed in Hawaii.

On June 15, 2021, YouTube Originals announced that the personality would be the next subject of their 30 Days With documentary series franchise. Four episodes of the documentary were released on Wednesday nights on YouTube, from June 30 to July 21, 2021.

Additionally, the social media influencer released four episodes of the 30 Days With a documentary series franchise under the YouTube originals. The documentary presented him trying to survive on his own for a week in the Hawaiian jungle from June 30 to July 21, 2021.

Entrepreneurship

The personality started his makeup collection in 2020 in collaboration with the wet n wild cosmetics. He had a press tour in February 2020 in Los Angeles on the same line with famous brands such as Buzzfeed, Condé Nast, Hearst, and others.

Laforga launched his eyewear collection in November 2020. The brand specially deals with sunglasses, collaborating with a Los Angeles-based brand, Dime Optics. The entrepreneur launched six frames, four at Dime Optics and two at Revolve.

Cameo appearances

Laforga had his first cameo appearance for Bella Poarch's music video in her debut single, Build a Bitch, on May 14, 2021. He also appeared in the music video for Sub Urban and Bella Poarch's song, INFERNO, in August 2021.

Bretman Rock’s net worth

The personality has accumulated a decent wealth which many of his agemates are far from reaching. Why is Bretman Rock rich? He is rich for his success in his work as a social media personality and beauty influencer.

As of 2022, his net worth is approximately $1.5 million. The 23-year old's primary source of income is from creating YouTube and Vine videos and other related tasks. Moreover, Rock is an entrepreneur.

Bretman Rock’s fast facts

What is Bretman Rock's real name? His real name is Bretman Rock Sacayanan Laforga. Was he in the Playboy magazine? The beauty guru was the first openly gay man to appear on the cover of Playboy in October 2021. What is Bretman Rock's gender? His gender is male. Is he still on YouTube? He still uploads to his channel on YouTube. As of May 2022, he has 8.88 million subscribers. What is Bretman Rock's height? He is 5 feet and 8 inches tall (1.76m). Does he have a boyfriend? According to our research, it seems he is single. Why is Bretman Rock famous? He is famous for being a YouTube and Vine creator. Are Nikita and Bretman Rock still friends? Yes, the two celebrities are still friends.

Bretman Rock has made a name for himself in the digital industry at the age of 23. The social media personality and beauty influencer has won the hearts of many, thereby becoming a Youtube star within a very short time.

