Chrishell Stause's net worth is impressive for a lady whose childhood was inundated with bouts of homelessness and poverty. The good thing about those experiences is that they have helped her attain financial freedom without resting on her oars.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Chrishell enjoys a lucrative career in the movie industry and real estate. Photo: @chrishell.stause

Source: Instagram

The majority of Chrishell Stause's net worth comes from a lucrative career in the movie industry and her dealings in the world of real estate. However, the actress and real estate agent found a way to stay on top of both chosen professions and even found a way to run them as a single goal, thanks to the Selling Sunset series on Netflix.

Chrishell Stause's profiles

Full name: Terrina Chrishell Stause

Terrina Chrishell Stause Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 21st July 1981

21st July 1981 Age : 40 years old

: 40 years old Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Draffenville, Kentucky, United States of America

Draffenville, Kentucky, United States of America Current residence: Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, United States of America

Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixes

: Mixes Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Chrishell Stause's height in feet : 5' 6"

: 5' 6" Height in centimetres: 168

168 Weight in pounds: 112

112 Weight in kilograms : 51

: 51 Body measurements in inches: 33-24-33

33-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres : 86-61-86

: 86-61-86 Shoe size: 8.5 (US)

8.5 (US) Hair colour : Light brown

: Light brown Eye colour : Light brown

: Light brown Mother : Ranae Stause (deceased)

: Ranae Stause (deceased) Father : Jeff Stause (deceased)

: Jeff Stause (deceased) Siblings : 2

: 2 Marital status: Divorced (was married to Justin Hartley between 2017 and 2019)

Divorced (was married to Justin Hartley between 2017 and 2019) Ex-boyfriends: Matthew Morrison and Jason Oppenheim

Matthew Morrison and Jason Oppenheim University : Murray State University

: Murray State University Profession : Actress and Real Estate agent

: Actress and Real Estate agent Net worth : $5 million

: $5 million Instagram handle: @chrishell.stause

@chrishell.stause Twitter handle: @Chrishell7

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Background information

The Hollywood actress was born on 21st July 1981 to Ranae and Jeff Stause, meaning that Chrishell Stause's age is currently 40 years. Her mother gave her the middle name Chrishell when she went into labour at the Shell gas station and was assisted by an attendant known as Chris.

The actress never met her biological father and was adopted by Jeff when the latter married her mother. Chrishell Stause's parents' nationality shows that they are American, although her biological father was said to have Japanese heritage.

Are Shonda and Chrishell biological sisters? It is unconfirmed whether they share biological parents because Chrishell has always been vocal about how she was adopted as a kid. The duo, however, grew up as sisters alongside their youngest sibling, Sabrina.

Stause never met her biological father and was adopted by Jeff. Photo: @chrishell.stause

Source: Instagram

Chrishell Stause's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress and real estate agent's net worth is estimated at $5 million. Her generated revenue is from acting and real estate agency.

Career in Hollywood

Chrishell graduated in 2003 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theatre from Murray State University. She went on to chase a career in the movie industry and has appeared in several movies and television shows.

Her debut appearance on a show was in 2005 when she played Amanda Dillion in the ABC series All My Children, and she retained this role until 2011. Terrina has not looked back and has taken Hollywood by storm with her features. Below are some of Chrishell Stause's movies and TV shows:

Staged Killer

Another Time

Days of Our Lives

My Little Girl is Gone

Mistresses

Hot and Bothered

Curse of the Crimson Mask

Youthful Daze

Body of Proof

The Young and The Restless

All of My Children

Misguided

Meanwhile…

Scaring the Fish

Luke 11:17

Career in real estate

Chrishell has always wanted to be financially independent since she was a child, and she decided to venture into another career that would not hinder her from acting. This was how she became a real estate agent and started selling houses to people who needed them. As a result, she has generated huge profits from the commissions she makes from her sales.

The actress became rich enough to buy a home in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles, California, USA. The property is said to be worth around $3.3 million.

Is Chrishell Stause in a relationship?

The Days of Our Lives actress has been in at least three relationships, and the last one ended sometime in December 2021.

She was married to Justin Hartley for two years, between 2017 and 2019, but was shocked when her husband told her he wanted a divorce a few minutes before she went on a movie set. The divorce was finalised in 2021. Before Justin, she was engaged to Glee actor Matthew Morrison between 2006 and 2007.

Chrishell has been in at least three relationships. Photo: @chrishell.stause

Source: Instagram

How did Chrishell and Jason get together?

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim met because of her job as a real estate agent. And afterwards, they started dating in the middle of 2021.

Jason was her work partner and later co-actor on the Netflix reality show Selling Sunset. The show details the daily activities around the lives of real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group, which Jason co-founded.

Are Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim still together?

Unfortunately, the relationship between the lovebirds crumbled towards the end of 2021, mostly because of their different expectations when it comes to starting a family.

The actress has always been open that she would love to be a mother at some point, but this was not the kind of life that Chrishell Stause's boyfriend, Jason, was looking forward to. As a result, the two went their separate ways, even though some sources have quoted Jason saying that he is still madly in love with the actress.

Chrishell Stause's net worth puts her in the millionaire rank, and she deserves it as she has worked hard for most of her life towards financial autonomy. If quitting is not an option, she is someone you can look up to.

READ ALSO: Who is Mashabela? Age, wife, real name, jokes, cars, profiles, net worth

Mashabela's name is synonymous with comedy in South Africa's entertainment industry. As published on Briefly.co.za, he is renowned for his witty remarks.

As of now, he is one of the numerous comedians of South African origin who are putting the country on the continental and global map of entertainment. Learn more about him from the post.

Source: Briefly News