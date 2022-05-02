Tim Dillon's net worth, age, height, channel, podcast, how did he get famous?

Tim Dillon is not just your ordinary comedian and podcaster; his sense of humour is swiftly detected in his unique comedic style. Most people identify him as a child actor during his early years when he was featured in the show Sesame Street. So, what is Tim Dillon's net worth today?

His net worth is estimated to be about $2 million. This is from his successful career as a stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster. The comedian is also notable for his popular podcast titled The Tim Dillon Show, provided on Patreon.

Tim Dillon profile summary

Full name: Tim Dillon

Tim Dillon Year of birth: January 22, 1985

January 22, 1985 Birthplace: Island Park, New York, USA

Island Park, New York, USA Tim Dillon's age: 37 years as of 2022

37 years as of 2022 Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Famous as: Stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster

Stand-up comedian, actor, podcaster Tim Dillon's height: 6 feet 1 inch

6 feet 1 inch Tim Dillon's Youtube: @The Tim Dillon Show

@The Tim Dillon Show Instagram: @timjdillon

@timjdillon Tim Dillon's Twitter: @TimJDillon

@TimJDillon Net worth: $2 million

Early life

On January 22, 1985, the comedian was born in Island Park, New York, USA. His parents divorced when he was young. Unfortunately, his mum was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

At the onset of his life, the comedian started selling mortgages. He also decided to purchase a home for himself; however, the subprime mortgage crisis hit the country, and he lost his job. Unfortunately, the bank also foreclosed his home.

Career

Tim was a child actor for a short period. He was featured twice on Sesame Street, where he did the polka with Snuffleupagus. In 2010, he started experiencing a glimpse of the entertainment world while at the same time working as a tour guide in New York City.

However, Tim Dillon's comedy breakthrough did not happen until six years later. In 2016, he bagged the title of New York’s Funniest 2016 at Caroline’s NY Comedy Festival. In 2017, he was also named by Rolling Stone as one of the 10 Comedians You Need to Know.

He kick-started his career by appearing at the Just for Laughs comedy festival held in Montreal, Canada. He was also featured on Comedy Knockout, The 2016 Chris Gethard Election Special, and The Chris Gethard Show. The comedian has also been featured as a guest on various notable comedy podcasts such as;

The Megyn Kelly Show

Your Mom’s House

This Past Weekend

The Fighter and the Kid

The Joe Rogan Experience

He started the popular Tim Dillon's podcast show in 2016. However, the original name was Tim Dillon is Going to Hell, which he later renamed in 2019. The show is offered on Patreon, where he has numerous subscribers.

Apart from being a talented comedian, Tim is also a celebrated actor. He has appeared on several TV shows and movies, such as;

Boston Psychiatric

Anything Boys Can Do

Timing

Thanksgiving

Resolutions

Dollar Store Therapist

The Comedy Lineup

How did Tim Dillon get famous?

After hosting The Jim Dillon's Show podcast, the comedian and podcaster rose to stardom. His appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience show also played a part in his fame. Tim Dillon's subscribers on YouTube have amassed to about 438k subscribers as of May 2022.

How much does Tim Dillon make a year?

To answer the query about how much Tim Dillon makes, it is only fair to get a glimpse of his YouTube earnings. He is one of the highest-paid people on Patreon, where he is estimated to earn about $180,000 per month.

On Patreon, he offers two subscription packages, one for $5 per month and another for $20. This way, he is earning a good amount of money in addition to his podcast income and its advertising revenue, occasional acting gigs, and his tour.

The multi-talented personality has appeared in many television shows and movies. As a result, Tim Dillon's net worth has been on the rise. His hilarious character has seen him make a name for himself in the showbiz industry. Today, he is focused on growing his career as a comic.

