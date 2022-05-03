Teresa Giudice's net worth, age, boyfriend, daughter, books, house, profiles

Teresa Giudice's net worth is something that the American television personality's fans are most interested in. She is best known for starring in The Real Housewives of New Jersey since season 1. Besides appearing on the show, Giudice wrote multiple New York Times bestseller cookbooks and was featured on Donald Trump's The Celebrity Apprentice season 5.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Teresa Giudice visits People's "Reality Check" on February 05, 2020 in New York. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

While Teresa Giudice is most commonly known for her appearance in Real Housewives of New Jersey on Bravo, the entrepreneur is also a cookbook author and Autism Science Foundation Supporter. Let's take a closer look at the star's profiles, family, relationships, net worth and more.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 18 May 1972

18 May 1972 Teresa's age: 49 years (as of May 2022)

49 years (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Paterson, New Jersey, USA

Paterson, New Jersey, USA Current residence: New Jersey, USA

New Jersey, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Roman Catholic

Roman Catholic Parents: Antonia Gorga, Giacinto Gorga, Italian immigrants from Sala Consilina

Antonia Gorga, Giacinto Gorga, Italian immigrants from Sala Consilina Siblings: younger brother Giuseppe "Joey" Gorga

younger brother Giuseppe "Joey" Gorga Children: Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Audriana Giudice, Milania Giudice

Gia Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, Audriana Giudice, Milania Giudice Marital status: Engaged

Engaged Previous Relationships: Joe Giudice (m. 1999–2020)

Joe Giudice (m. 1999–2020) Height in feet: 5'6

5'6 Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in kilograms: Approx. 60

Approx. 60 Weight in pounds: 210

Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Hair colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Tattoos: Unknown

Unknown College: Berkeley College, New Jersey

Berkeley College, New Jersey Occupation: Reality TV actress, author and entrepreneur

Reality TV actress, author and entrepreneur Net worth: $250 000

Instagram: @teresagiudice

Twitter: @Teresa_Giudice

Facebook: @Teresa Giudice

Famous for: American TV personality

American TV personality Highest Qualification: Bachelor of Arts degree in fashion marketing

Bachelor of Arts degree in fashion marketing Email: Karianne@appianentertainment.com

Karianne@appianentertainment.com Website: https://linktr.ee/teresagiudice

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Teresa's career

The reality TV star rose to fame as an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, on which she has appeared for 12 seasons. She has also written three New York Times bestselling cookbooks, a memoir about her time in prison called Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again and appeared on the 5th season of the reality TV show The Apprentice.

She raised $70,000 for her selected charity, The NephCure Foundation. She was fired in episode 12 after placing fifth. The star appeared in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - a spin-off, featuring various women from The Real Housewives franchise, which premiered in November 2021. She also had a small role in the 1997 film Donnie Brasco.

Teresa Giudice is seen in June 2019 in New York City. Photo: Nancy Rivera Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Teresa Giudice's books

Since starring on RHONJ, Teresa has co-authored three successful cookbooks that include recipes handed down from her mother: Skinny Italian (May 4, 2010), Fabulicious (May 3, 2011), and Fabulicious!: Fast & Fit (May 8, 2012). Giudice's sixth book, Standing Strong, was released on October 3, 2017. All four books have been New York Times Best Sellers. Giudice also created Fabellini, a line of Bellini cocktails, as well as a hair care line with Jerel Sabella named after Giudice's daughter Milania.

How much does Teresa Giudice make per episode?

From season 10 of RHONJ, the 49-year-old actress will reportedly be making $62,000 per episode.

Teresa's net worth

The celebrity is, according to our research, worth $250,000.

Teresa Giudice's boyfriend

The reality star is engaged to the advertising executive Luis Ruelas.

Teresa Giudice arrives at iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Source: Getty Images

Is Teresa still with Luis?

Luis popped the question in October 2021 during a romantic trip to Porto Heli, Greece. The couple already had plans in place for their nuptials but were forced to change things amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We wanted to go get married in Italy. We wanted to do it [there] because originally, we were supposed to get engaged in Capri, but then he had to change it because of COVID. Everything he planned was going to be in Capri.”

While the TV star is all in on her relationship with Luis, the couple weathered many ups and downs during season 12 of RHONJ, including dealing with cheating rumours. However, the reality star seems to have full trust in her fiancé and revealed that they do not plan on signing a prenuptial agreement before saying “I do.”

The pair are set to tie the knot in New Jersey. Our research tells us that they would have their ceremony in the US summer of 2022.

Teresa Giudice's children

The entrepreneur has 4 daughters with her ex-husband daughter Joe. Their names are Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, Milania.

Teresa's brother

Giudice has a younger brother Giuseppe "Joey" Gorga. Joe Gorga married Melissa Gorga in 2004. From 2011 to 2013, Teresa and Melissa's rivalry was broadcast for three seasons of RHONJ. Their relationship started blossoming, however, after Teresa was convicted and spent 11 months in prison.

Joe appeared in RONJ as well as The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Teresa's house

Teresa purchased a $3.35 million “investment property” with Luis in February 2021.

The author and her daughter Gia recently moved into a new home with Luis and his 2 sons. Teresa revealed that the "beautiful house" is on six acres of land, proving that her net worth is very high.

READ ALSO: 'Real Housewives of Durban' Star Annie Shows Off Pricey Wig, Mzansi Social Media Users Roast Her: “Curtains”

Briefly.co.za published an article about Annie Ludick Mthembu, the Real Housewives of Durban star. The actress was shaded after she posted a clip of herself showing off her new wig.

The pricey new wig, according to some social media users, did not look good on her. Click here to find out what they said!

Source: Briefly News