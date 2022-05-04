Who is Post Malone's girlfriend in 2022: All about his dating history

Post Malone, real name Austin Richard Post, is a multi-award-winning American hip-hop artist, songwriter, and actor. He is known for hits like Circles, Congratulations, Sunflower, and Rockstar. In early May 2022, the New Yorker set the internet ablaze when he revealed that he was expecting his first child with his mysterious girlfriend. Keep reading for more on the artist's dating life.

Post Malone is excited to be a new daddy after announcing his girlfriend is expecting.



Rapper Post Malone is a happy man for many reasons. In addition to the blessings of a baby, the artist promised his fans that his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, will drop on June 3rd 2022. Malone's fame skyrocketed in 2015 following the release of his debut single, White Iverson, and his debut album, Stoney, which spent 77 weeks on the US Billboard Top R&B/Hip-hop albums chart. He has become a fan favourite over the years because of his ability to blend different genres.

Post Malone's girlfriend in 2022

Who is Post Malone's girlfriend? The 26-year-old hip-hop artist has been keeping his dating life low-key and is yet to reveal his current girlfriend's name. In a May 2022 interview with TMZ, the New York rapper announced that he is expecting his first baby with the mystery lady. He expressed his excitement about being a first-time dad saying;

I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember, I was sad. Time to take care of my body and my family and friends and spread as much love as we can every day

According to reports, Post Malone's girlfriend has never been in the limelight, and it is not clear how long the lovebirds have been together. The rapper, who is also known to be private when it comes to his personal life, cannot wait to move into the next phase as his family grows.

Post Malone's dating history

Who are Post Malone's ex-girlfriends? The Circles rapper has been linked to several gorgeous ladies in the past. Here is an extensive Post Malone's girlfriends list.

MLMA (Me Love Me A Lot)

South Korean artist MLMA was linked to the Circles rapper in 2020.



The multi-award-winning rapper was rumoured to be dating the South Korean artist and fashion designer MLMA in 2020. The two made TikTok videos together, and the designer captioned in one video, 'he is so cute.' MLMA, real name Baeck Ye-jin, also uploaded a video in which she was cuddling the Sunflower rapper. Neither of them confirmed the rumours.

Kano Shimpo

The hip-hop artist was linked to model Kano Shimpo in 2019. They were allegedly together for three months, from August to November 2019. They all kept things under wraps and never confirmed their relationship.

Ashlen Diaz

Ashlen was Malone's first girlfriend shortly after his career skyrocketed to international stardom in 2015.



Post Malone and Ashlen Diaz dated from 2015 to 2018, making it the longest relationship the rapper has ever been in. It is also the only romance that he publicly confirmed. The Rockstar rapper revealed that he met concert promoter Ashlen at work, and it was love at first sight.

The pair called it quits in 2018 after three years of being on-again-off-again. The artist opened up about his busy schedule coming between them and making it hard to maintain the relationship. Post Malone's girlfriend, Ashley, was his first lady shortly after he rose to international stardom in 2015.

Is Post Malone gay?

They were speculations that the Rockstar singer is bisexual, but he is yet to give fans clarity regarding his sexuality. Many publications identify him as straight since he has been in public relationships with women.

Post Malone is a talented artist with a large loyal fanbase that has been growing since he started in 2013. The multi-award-winning singer has sold more than 80 million records, making him one of the best-selling music artists. The revelation that Post Malone's girlfriend is expecting is another huge milestone for the rapper, and we wish him all the best as he embarks on the exciting journey of fatherhood.

