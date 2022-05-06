Priscilla Presley is an American actress, author and entrepreneur. She is widely recognized for being the ex-wife of the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Since Elvis' death in 1977, she has kept his memory alive through books and film productions and by making his home, Graceland, the second most visited home in the United States after the White House.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Priscilla is known for being the ex-wife of the late singer Elvis Presley. Photo: @Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Priscilla has lived an interesting life that has become an inspiration to movie and film productions in Hollywood. She met her husband when she was only 14 and has loved him unconditionally throughout the years, even after their divorce and after his sudden demise.

Priscilla Presley's profile summary and bio

Full name: Priscilla Anne Presley

Priscilla Anne Presley Date of birth: 24th May 1945

24th May 1945 Age: 76 years in 2022

76 years in 2022 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Nationality: American

American Height: 5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m)

5 feet 4 inches (1.63 m) Gender: Female

Female Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Husband: Elvis Presley (from 1967 to 1973)

Elvis Presley (from 1967 to 1973) Partner: Marco Garibaldi (from 1984 to 2006)

Marco Garibaldi (from 1984 to 2006) Parents: Ann Lilian Iversen and James Wagner

Ann Lilian Iversen and James Wagner Children: Lisa Marie Presley and Navarone Garibaldi

Lisa Marie Presley and Navarone Garibaldi Grandkids: Finley Lockwood, Harper Lockwood, Benjamin Keough, and Riley Keough

Finley Lockwood, Harper Lockwood, Benjamin Keough, and Riley Keough Profession: Entrepreneur, actress, author, producer

Entrepreneur, actress, author, producer Twitter: @Cilla_Presley

@Cilla_Presley Instagram: @priscillapresley

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Priscilla Presley's age and early life

The actress was born on May 24th 1945, in Brooklyn, New York and is 76 years old in 2022. Her father, James Wagner, worked in the US Navy as a pilot, and he tragically died in a plane crash when Priscilla was barely six months old.

Her mother, Ann Lillian, later met US Air Force officer Paul Beaulieu in 1948, and he raised Priscilla like his own daughter. The family moved a lot due to Paul's job.

Priscilla Presley's husband

Elvis (centre), his wife Priscilla and their daughter Lisa Marie. Photo: @GAB Archive

Source: Getty Images

The actress met Elvis Presley in Germany in 1959 during his army career. He was 24 years old, and the girl was only 14. Elvis proposed in December 1966, and the couple tied the knot in May 1967, when the actress was 21 years. Priscila Presley's wedding ceremony lasted only 8 minutes. Their only daughter, Lisa Marie, was born in February 1968.

Elvis filed for legal separation in July 1972 but later decided to file for divorce in 1973 to ensure the security of Priscilla Presley's daughter Lisa. The pair remained close after the end of their marriage.

After her divorce, Priscilla was linked to several men. She dated the karate trainer Mike Stone, attorney Robert Kardashian, photographer Terry O'Neill, financier Kirk Kerkorian, hairdresser Elie Ezerzer, and model Michael Edwards.

Her longest relationship was with computer programmer Marco Garibaldi. They were together for 22 years, from 1984 to 2006, and they welcomed their son Navarone Garibaldi in 1987. Presley later dated the British TV executive Nigel Lythgoe from 2006 to 2009.

Priscilla Presley's grandchildren

The actress has four grandkids as of 2022, all from her only daughter Lisa. Her grandson Benjamin Keough committed suicide in July 2020, aged 27. The other three are Riley Keough and twins Finley Aaron Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

Priscilla Presley's business

Priscilla announced the opening of the Elvis' Graceland Mansion as a memorial museum in 1982. Photo: @Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

After her divorce from Elvis in 1973, Priscilla established her clothing boutique in Los Angeles. The business closed in 1976, and in 1979, she became the executor of Graceland estate in trust for their daughter Lisa Marie, following the death of Elvis in 1977.

The vast Elvis estate required about $500,000 annual upkeep, which she could not afford, and the other option was to sell it. However, she decided to hire CEO Jack Soden to convert the estate into a tourist attraction in 1982. The venture turned lucrative and is currently the second most visited historic home after the White House.

She later became the chairlady and president of Elvis Presley Enterprises until her daughter turned 21. The venture was a success, and its worth grew to over $100 million. She expanded her business by launching a range of linen and fragrances.

Priscilla Presley's TV shows and movies

Priscilla Presley made her acting debut in 1983 in an episode of The Fall Guy and later starred in Love is Forever. Other films and TV shows she has been in include:

Dallas (1983 to 1988) as Jenna Wade

(1983 to 1988) as Jenna Wade The Naked Gun film franchise (1988, 1991, and 1994) as Jane Spencer

film franchise (1988, 1991, and 1994) as Jane Spencer The Adventures of Ford Fairlane (1990) as Colleen Sutton

(1990) as Colleen Sutton Tales from the Crypt (1993) as Gina

(1993) as Gina Melrose Place (1996) as Nurse Benson

(1996) as Nurse Benson Touched by an Angel (1997) as Dr Meg Saulter

(1997) as Dr Meg Saulter Spin City (1999) as Aunt Marie Paterno

She has helped produce several films and TV shows, including:

Elvis and Me (1988)

(1988) Breakfast with Einstein (1998)

(1998) Finding Graceland (1998)

(1998) Agent King (currently in production)

Lisa Marie (right) alongside her mother. She was Elvis' only child and the sole inheritor of his estate. Photo: @Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

What is Priscilla Presley's worth?

Priscilla Presley's net worth in 2022 is estimated at $50 million. She owns a $5 million penthouse in Century City, California. In 2020, she sold her Beverly Hills home for $13 million.

How old was Priscilla when she met Elvis?

The actress was 14 years old and living with her family in West Germany. Elvis was 24 and working in the army.

Did Elvis Presley marry a 14-year-old?

No. The singer married Priscilla in 1967 when she was 21 years.

What did Priscilla Presley do to Elvis?

In her best-selling memoir, Elvis and Me, she admitted to having affairs during her marriage to him due to the fear of physical rejection from the singer. Elvis also had multiple women when the two were dating and after marriage. The couple grew closer after their divorce.

Priscilla Presley is an inspiration to many girls around the world. She knew that she could survive without depending on her husband, and her gamble paid off. She is now one of the most successful women globally, and her legacy will live on for generations to come.

READ ALSO: Who is Ellen Pierson? Age, child, husband, life story, interview, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Ellen Pierson, an American celebrity wife and real estate agent. She gained fame when she started dating American celebrity lawyer Robert Kardashian in the late 1990s.

Ellen married Robert on his death bed, and their marriage lasted only a few weeks since Robert lost his battle with cancer.

Source: Briefly News