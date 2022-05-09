Emma Stone's net worth, age, boyfriend, height, movies, tv shows, profiles

Emma Stone is an American actress, voice actor and model. She rose to fame when she started hosting the Saturday Night Live show in 2010. She has been in the acting space for more than a decade. Emma Stone's net worth is the icing on the cake of her success.

Emma Stone is no new name in the entertainment world. She couples up as an award-winning actress and model with more than 90 nominations and 31 awards. Her success transcends her finances, and details of Emma Stone's net worth highlight her success and achievements. They also hint at the process and what it took for her to accumulate her wealth.

Emma Stone's profile summary

Full name : Emily Jean Stone

: Emily Jean Stone Stage name: Emma Stone

Emma Stone Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 6th November 1988

6th November 1988 Age: 33 years as of May 2022

33 years as of May 2022 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Place of birth: Scottsdale, Arizona, USA

Scottsdale, Arizona, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Lutheranism

Lutheranism Height in cm: 168 cm

168 cm Height in feet: 5'6'

5'6' Weight in kg: 53 kg

53 kg Weight in pounds: 117 lbs

117 lbs Body measurements: 34-27-33

34-27-33 Eye colour: Hazel green

Hazel green Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Occupation: Actor, Voice Actor, Model

Actor, Voice Actor, Model Years active: 2004–present

2004–present Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Dave McCary (M. 2020)

Dave McCary (M. 2020) Children: Louise Jean McCary

Louise Jean McCary Father: Jeff Stone

Jeff Stone Mother: Krista Stone

Krista Stone Siblings: Spencer Stone

Spencer Stone Net worth: $30 million

$30 million Emma Stone's Instagram: emmaastonz

Emma Stone's net worth

What is so special about Emma Stone? Emma boasts of more than a decades' worth of experience in the entertainment industry. Most people associate her with hosting Saturday Night Live, a show she hosted for close to a decade. Emma Stone's net worth is approximately $30 million.

Apart from her success, Emma Stone's biography sets the record straight on some of the most controversial details about her life.

Emma Stone's age

Popularly known as Emma Stone, she was born on 6th November 1988 in Scottsdale, Arizona, USA. Her father, Jeffrey Charles "Jeff" Stone, was the founder and CEO of a contracting company, while her mother, Krista Jean, was a homemaker. As of May 2022, Emily is thirty-three years old.

Why did Emma Stone change her name?

The talented actress was born Emily Jean Stone. However, she had to change her name to Emma because Emily Stone was already registered for the Screen Actors Guild.

Emma Stone's movies

Emily made her debut in the acting space as a child as a member of the Valley Youth Theatre in Phoenix, Arizona. Her first production was in Kenneth Grahame's The Wind in the Willows. She featured in several other productions, and by the time she was a teenager, she was sure she wanted to be an actress.

Jules in Superbad in 2007

in 2007 Amelia in The Rocker in 2008

in 2008 Natalie in The House Bunny in 2008

in 2008 Allison Vandermeersh in Ghosts of Girlfriends Past in 2009

in 2009 Abby in Paper Man in 2009

in 2009 Witchita in Zombieland in 2009

in 2009 Mazie in Marmaduke in 2010

in 2010 Olive Penderghast in Easy A in 2010

in 2010 Kayla in Friends with Benefits in 2011

in 2011 Hannah Weaver in Crazy, Stupid, Love in 2011

in 2011 Eugenia "Skeeter" Phelan in The Help in 2011

in 2011 Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man in 2012

in 2012 Grace Faraday in Gangster Squad in 2013

in 2013 Veronica in Movie 43 in 2013

in 2013 Eep Crood in The Croods in 2013

in 2013 Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in 2014

2 in 2014 Sophie Baker in Magic in the Moonlight in 2014

in 2014 Sam Thompon in Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) in 2014

in 2014 Allison Ng in Aloha in 2015

in 2015 Jill Pollard in Irrational Man in 2015

in 2015 Claudia Cantrell in Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping in 2016

in 2016 Mia Dolan in La La Land in 2016

in 2016 Billie Jean King in Battle of the Sexes in 2017

in 2017 Abigail Masham in The Favourite in 2018

in 2018 Wichita in Zombieland: Double Tap in 2019

in 2019 Eep Crood in The Croods: A New Age in 2020

in 2020 Estella von Hellman / Cruella de Vil in Cruella in 2021

Emma Stone's TV shows

Apart from her wealth of experience featuring in films, these are Emma Stone's TV roles:

Laurie Partridge in The New Partridge Family in 2004

in 2004 Cynthia McCallister in Medium in 2005

in 2005 Diane in Malcolm in the Middle 2006

2006 Ivana Tiptop in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody in 2006

in 2006 Shannon in Lucky Louie in 2006

in 2006 Violet Trimble in Drive in 2007

in 2007 Host on Saturday Night Live from 2010-to 2019

from 2010-to 2019 Various voices in Robot Chicken in 2011

in 2011 Herself in 30 Rock in 2012

in 2012 Heather in iCarly in 2012

in 2012 Herself in Maya & Marty in 2016

in 2016 Annie Landsberg in Maniac in 2018

Emma Stone's boyfriend

Who is Emma Stone's lover? Emma went from hosting her Saturday Night Live show with a life partner. She met her lover, Dave McCary, in 2016 after Dave wrote one of the sits she has featured in.

The TV personality's relationship with Andrew Garfield was one of her most public romantic relationships. The romance between Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield was one for the books. They met on the set of The Amazing Spider-Man, where she featured as Gwen Stacy while Garfield played Peter Parker.

Are Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield still together? No, they are not. Their chemistry blossomed and gradually transitioned into a relationship. They dated between 2011 and 2015. It is unclear why they broke up. However, according to speculations, their demanding jobs did not work well with their long-distance relationship.

Emma Stone's husband

Does Emma Stone have a husband? Even though Emma and Dave are generally quiet about details concerning their relationship, they have publicly shared snippets of their love story.

In December 2019, Dave shared an exuberant photo on his Instagram, showing off his lady's unique engagement ring. It is alleged that the couple got married secretly in 2020. They had their bundle of joy in March 2021.

Emma Stone's height

The talented actress is 168 cm tall and weighs 53 kg. She has gorgeous hazel green eyes and blonde hair that complement her generally slim physique.

These details about Emma Stone's net worth reflect the actress' success. Even though she has been careful to keep her private life out of the limelight, her success is like a city on a hill. It speaks volumes about her life in the industry.

