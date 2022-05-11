Who is Jasson Dominguez? Age, parents, height, career, contract, profiles, worth

Jasson Dominguez has been sending the internet into a frenzy mode with his A-skills as a professional baseball outfielder. He is also a major league baseball fan of the New York Yankees (MLB). So, how well do you know him?

Jasson Dominguez #25 of American League Futures Team walks on there field as players warm up before a game against the National League Futures Team at Coors Field in Denver. Photo: Dustin Bradford

Source: Getty Images

Since his onset on the field, his unique talent and skills in the game have been evident. Despite being young, he is soaring high in his career. In July 2019, the player was signed by The Yankees after parting with about $5.1 million. However, their plans were short-lived as the minor league season was put on hold.

Jasson Dominguez's profile summary and bio

Full name: Jasson Dominguez El Marciano

Jasson Dominguez El Marciano Nickname: The Martian

The Martian Year of birth: February 7, 2003

February 7, 2003 Birthplace: Esperanza, Valverde province, Dominican Republic

Esperanza, Valverde province, Dominican Republic Nationality: Dominican

Dominican Jasson Dominguez's age: 19 years as of 2022

19 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Aquarius Famous as: Baseball player

Baseball player Position: Outfielder

Outfielder Father: Felix Dominguez

Felix Dominguez Mother: Dorca Gonzalez

Dorca Gonzalez Siblings: Five

Five Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Jasson Dominguez's height: 5 feet 11 inches

5 feet 11 inches Instagram: @jassondominguez_7

@jassondominguez_7 Twitter: @gonjass7

Who is Jasson Dominguez?

Jasson is a professional baseball player whose career is skyrocketing. He was born on February 7, 2003, in Esperanza, Valverde province, Dominican Republic, to his parents.

Jasson (25) of the Yankees questions if the call was out or safe during the Florida Complex League (FCL) game between the FCL Blue Jays and the FCL Yankees. Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Jasson Dominguez's parents have been supportive of their son's career from an early age. The super star commenced baseball training at the age of eight. At 13 years, he was signed to Ivan Noboa as his trainer.

During his training at the Baseball Dreams Academy, Dominguez interacted with talented players, such as Jean Segura, Fernando Martinez, Nomar Mazara, and Jorge Bonifacio.

Jasson may have been destined to become a Yankee from birth after his father named him after the Bomber's hulking first baseman Jason Giambi. However, he is also working hard to learn English, where he can become a fluent speaker.

Career

Despite the fame at a young age, the player has managed to rise above it and stay focused. His agent, Gio Rodriguez of CAA Baseball, revealed that they have a rule by which they play. He was quoted saying,

We have a joke where we say, Hey, don't believe the movie. And it's a big thing for us. We kind of bounce that off each other all the time. And I'll kind of mess with him and say, you haven't done anything yet. Let everybody else hype it up and all that, but we do not believe the hype.

We're going to work. So that's what this kid has done. He's put his head down since the day he signed. He's seen the expectations out there, and he's seen (his) trading cards going for thousands and thousands of dollars, but he just hasn't believed yet. He's working out like he's still looking for a bonus. And he hasn't stopped.

I try to keep him humble, but he's humble on his own. The kid is a freak athlete, but he's a freak of a person. He understands what he wants, and I've never seen a kid at 16, 17 years old tell you what he wants with conviction.

Jasson of the Tarpons shares a laugh with team mates in the dugout during the Low-A SouthEast League regular season game between the Lakeland Flying Tigers and Tampa Tarpons. Photo: Cliff Welch

Source: Getty Images

His work ethic and maturity are wise beyond his years, and I think baseball will see something really exciting continue to happen. We've had the Fernando Tatis Jrs. and Ronald Acunas of the world. I think this kid is going to be equally exciting because he's a worker.

He's one of those guys who doesn't believe the hype, but he's going to prove a lot of people right in thinking that he's the next star, and look out for it because it's going to be something special.

His agent, Gio Rodriguez, also revealed that he is a rare breed. Since knowing him at the age of 13, he has only improved and made strides in his performance and career. His training consists of long hours of practice, fielding drills, hitting, and agility.

Jasson Dominguez's stats

In 2020, Dominguez slashed .258/ .346/ .398 in a total of 49 games. In 2021, he scored .252/ .353/ .379 over 241 plate appearances and hit nine doubles, five home runs and one triple. Whereas in 2022, he garnered .235/.286/.653 points.

Jasson Dominguez's contract

In July 2019, the player received a $5.1 million international signing bonus from the Yankees. The Yankees have many expectations from their No.1 prospect. Through his signing bonus, he has been able to gift his mother a house in Santo Domingo.

He also assisted his older brother, Felix Sr., start a business. His younger brother Felix JR. is practising at the Nova Academy and hopes to join the baseball arena one day.

Is Jasson Dominguez a catcher?

Jasson Dominguez's speed which is rated as above-average has seen him contributing in the outfield and on the bases.

What is Jasson Dominguez's batting average?

He is popular for batting left-handed. During his sessions at the minicamp, Jasson often works on his center field defense and power swing.

Where is Jasson Dominguez playing now?

He is currently signed with the New York Yankees as a top-rated international amateur outfielder player since 2019.

Jasson Dominguez is fearless about the future. He dreams of standing out in the professional game and making a name for himself one day. His dream of reaching MLB by the time he is 21 years is indeed valid, and the sky is just but the limit.

