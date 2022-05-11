Sugar Sean O’Malley is a popular professional mixed martial artist who competes in the Bantamweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). His debut came in 2013 after he started competing professionally. During the same year, he was featured on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series, Winning by Knockout.

Suga Sean OMalley meets with the press for the UFC 264 media day at UFC APEX on July 7, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Photo: Louis Grasse

Source: Getty Images

In December 2021, he was ranked number 13 in the UFC bantamweight rankings. Interesting to note, Sugar Sean O’Malley's record for his MMA career is 13 wins and one loss. Sugar Sean O'malley's net worth is estimated to be $700, 000. This is from his earnings as a professional martial artist. So, how well do you know him?

Sugar Sean O'malley's profile and bio

Full name: Sean Daniel O’Malley

Sean Daniel O’Malley Nickname: Sugar Sean O’Malley, Sean Omalley

Sugar Sean O’Malley, Sean Omalley Year of birth: October 24, 1994

October 24, 1994 Sugar Sean O'malley's age: 27 years as of 2022

27 years as of 2022 Place of birth: Helena & Clark County, Montana, USA

Helena & Clark County, Montana, USA Nationality: American

American Gender: Male

Male Father: Dan O’Malley

Dan O’Malley Sugar Sean O'malley's ethnicity: Mixed ethnicity

Mixed ethnicity Famous as: Mixed martial arts fighter

Mixed martial arts fighter Instagram: @sugaseanmma

Early life

Sean is a popular professional mixed martial artist who competes in the Bantamweight division of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Photo: @sugaseanmma

Source: Instagram

Sean was born on October 24, 1994, in Helena & Clark County, Montana, USA, to his parents. His father’s name is Dan O’Malley, a retired narcotics officer. His mother’s name is not yet revealed to the public.

Is Sugar Sean Irish?

The UFC fighter is of mixed ethnicity. This is because his grandmother is Irish.

Career

Sean’s career took off in Montana, where one of his coaches gave him the nickname Sugar. Sugar Sean O'malley's fight took place in Montana, before relocating to North Dakota. He fought and won against his opponents: David Nuzzo and Alfred Khashakyan. His wins also saw him awarded a UFC contract.

Sugar Sean O’Malley record for his MMA career is 13 wins and one loss. Photo: @sugaseanmma

Source: Instagram

His promotional debut took place in December 2017 after he won against Terrion Ware during the UFC 26 Finale. He won the fight against Terrion via unanimous decision. Since then, he has been fighting and participating in the UFC.

Apart from being a UFC fighter, Sean is also a co-host together with his close friend and head coach, Tim Welch, in his podcast show called The Timbo Sugar Show.

What are Sugar Sean O'malley's height and weight?

The MMA star competes in one of the most coveted fights in the UFC. He is believed to be 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 61 kg.

Does Sugar Sean have a kid?

Yes, the UFC fighter has a daughter named Elena. His daughter was born in 2020 to the fighter and his long term girlfriend Danya Gonzalez, who works as a hairstylist. His body is heavily tattooed, which makes him stand out from his opponents.

The UFC fighter sharing a hug with his daughter Elena. Photo: @sugaseanmma

Source: Instagram

Is Sugar Sean married?

The professional fighter is not married. However, he revealed on the Brendan Schaub show, Food Truck Diaries, that he is in an open relationship with his girlfriend. He is quoted saying;

We’ve been together for a long time and it was before I was “Sugar.” It had nothing to do with, well I’m famous I should be able to (get with other women). It had nothing to do with that. It was like, ‘do you love me? Do you want me to enjoy my life?’ And she can – you know, it’s super mutual.

When Schaub asked him what would be his reaction if the characters were reversed, he responded by saying that he is not the dominating type and would take it easy.

What rank is Sugar Sean O'malley?

Currently, the UFC fighter is ranked No. 13 at bantamweight. His UFC record of 7-1 saw him re-enter the rankings. He entered the rankings after his win in June 2020 against Eddie Wineland.

How much does Sean O'Malley make per fight?

Sean makes a substantial amount from his fights. For instance, by June 2021, it is believed that he bagged home about $581,500 from his seven fights in the UFC. Also, his biggest paycheck came from his fight against Thomas Almeida at UFC 260, a sum of about $145,000.

Sean O'Malley displays his splendid defensive and striking skills in his fights. From his performances, he is an exceptional fighter who is making the UFC arena interesting to watch for his fans.

