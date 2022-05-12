Who is Paulo Costa? Age, family, height, reach, career, profiles, net worth

Martial arts is a sport envied by many, and those who compete at the top levels are celebrated worldwide. One such celebrity is Paulo Costa. He is a Brazilian mixed martial artist who currently fights as a Middleweight (MMA) for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Is Paulo Costa Portuguese? Find out below!

How old is Paulo Costa? He was born Paulo Henrique Costa on April 21, 1991. Therefore, Paulo Costa's age is 31 as of 2022. He is a famous professional mixed martial artist from Brazil. This article has everything you would love to know, including his early life, career, Paulo Costa siblings, net worth, and other exciting details.

Paulo Costa's profile and bio

Name : Paulo Henrique Costa

: Paulo Henrique Costa Paulo Costa's nickname : The Eraser

: The Eraser Age : 31 (As of 2022)

: 31 (As of 2022) Date of Birth : 1991.04.21

: 1991.04.21 Place of birth : Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil

: Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil Nationality : Brazilian

: Brazilian Last Fight: October 23, 2021, in UFC

October 23, 2021, in UFC Paulo Costa's weight class : Light Heavyweight

: Light Heavyweight Current Streak : 2 Losses

: 2 Losses Last Weigh-In : 204.5 lbs

: 204.5 lbs Affiliation: Team Borracha

Team Borracha Pro MMA Record : 13-2-0 (Win-Loss-Draw)

: 13-2-0 (Win-Loss-Draw) Height : 6'1" (185cm)

: 6'1" (185cm) Paulo Costa's reach: 72.0" (183cm)

72.0" (183cm) Paulo Costa's weight : 185lbs

: 185lbs Profession : Mixed Martial Artist and UFC fighter

: Mixed Martial Artist and UFC fighter Hair colour : Black-brown

: Black-brown Eye colour : Black

: Black Hairstyle : small hair

: small hair National team : Brazilian National Side

: Brazilian National Side Division : MTK Global

: MTK Global Rank : Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

: Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Brother: Carlos Costa (boxer)

Carlos Costa (boxer) Hobbies: Listening to music and swimming

Early life

Where is Paulo Costa from? He was born and brought up in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. He began his professional MMA debut in his native country of Brazil in February 2012. He has an older brother named Carlos Costa. Carlos is a former mixed martial artist and played a significant role in mentoring his younger brother. Furthermore, he was one of Paulo's coaches.

Girlfriend

The middleweight fighter is currently in a relationship with Tamara Alves. The couple met each other via a close relative in 2013. Their relationship has been going strong since. then The couple does not have a kid yet.

Body measurements

Paulo Costa's height is 6 ft 1 inc, weighing around 185 lbs. The Brazilian has an ideal physique for a fighter and is often complimented for that along with his fighting. He likes to maintain his hair short and has black eyes.

Early career

He started by playing football until he was nine years old, when he developed an interest in Muay Thai. He wanted to learn discipline and avoid the street fights he was constantly getting into. He later joined a jiu-Jitsu gym together with the company of his older brother. Unfortunately, his father later succumbed to throat cancer. Costa worked in real estate and as an IT teacher teaching Microsoft Word and Excel to support the family.

Professional career

Paulo was able to attend martial arts classes for one year with the help of his brother. He gained tremendous skills and was ready to engage in professional competitions. Over a record of five years after the training, he amassed a record of 8-0 with 7 knockouts and 1 submission.

The ultimate fighter: Brazil

He was chosen to participate in The Ultimate Fighter Brazil 3. He performed well in the open elimination round, defeating Jose Roberto. However, he later lost to Marcio Alexander Jr.

Ultimate Fighting Championship

On March 11, 2017, he defeated Garreth McLellan at UFC Fight Night in the first round. This earned him his first Perfomance of the Night award.

Later in November same year, he faced Hendricks, winning the fight in the second round. Following the win, UFC signed him a multi-fight contract.

In September 2020, he faced Israel Adesanya for the UFC Middleweight Championship. In the second round, he lost the fight via technical knockout, making this his first professional loss. Despite losing the competition, he managed to take home an amassing sum of $380,000. That is the biggest check he has received.

On October 23, 2021, Costa faced Marvin Vettori. However, he received widespread criticism for showing up twenty-five pounds over the middleweight limit. As a result, he lost the fight via unanimous decision.

What is Paulo Costa's fighting style?

The Brazilian martial artist has an explosive style of fighting. He puts a tremendous amount of pressure on his opponents right off the bat. He later walks his opponents down and lands devastating body strikes that ultimately lead to openings.

Is Paulo Costa still fighting?

Costa is currently No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie middleweight rankings and is on a two-fight skid after losses to the middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and Vettori. Prior to his defeats, Costa was undefeated with five straight wins that included four finishes. He is scheduled to face Luke Rockhold on July 30, 2022.

Controversies

In November 2017, he was suspended for six months by USADA for using an IV to rehydrate on two separate occasions. The Brazilian fighter blamed his doctor, who was then handed a two-year suspension. The suspension was retroactive to August 10, 2018, and he was eligible to fight again in February 2019.

Paulo Costa's net worth

His net worth is estimated to be over $1 million. This is following his impressive martial art career that has spanned over a decade. He makes his earnings through his salary, bonuses, and endorsements, among other avenues. He lives a lavish lifestyle, thanks to his fighting ability. In his first UFC fight, he earned $72,000.

The above article has everything you would love to know about him. He is a Brazilian professional fighter known for his mixed martial arts. To pay for his initial training, he worked in real estate. He then made his MMA debut in February 2012 in Brazil. He is an inspiration to other upcoming martial artists. Reach him via Paulo Costa's Twitter or Instagram for more updates.

