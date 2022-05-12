Aaron Judge's net worth, age, wife, parents, stats, career, profiles, net worth
A Major League Baseball (MLB) fan would likely have heard of Aaron Judge, the baseball right fielder dominating the pitch since he was drafted in 2013. But, what else is there to know about the well-loved baseball player? Here, we will discuss details of his life, from Aaron Judge's net worth to his private life, parents, etc.
Aaron Judge today has come a long way from when he first started in the league, receiving various professional acknowledgements. However, before we get into his professional life, here is a simple summary of what we do know about the all-star.
Profile summary and bio
- Full name: Aaron James Judge
- Nickname: 'All Rise'
- Date of birth: 26 April 1992
- Age: 30 years old
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Birthplace: Linden, California, USA
- Sexuality: Heterosexual
- Religious beliefs: Christian
- Current residence: New York, USA
- Current nationality: American
- Marital status: Married to Samantha Bracksieck
- Ethnicity: Biracial
- Gender: Male
- Weight: 128 kg
- Height: 201 cm
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Hazel
- Parents: Wayne and Patty Judge
- Siblings: John Judge
- Profession: Baseball player
- University: California State University
- Native language: English
One of the most noticeable traits of the baseball player is his towering stature, as he is one of the tallest players in Major League Baseball. Now that we know the basic details about him, let us detail what we know of the baseball athlete.
Aaron Judge’s age
The baseball superstar has had a successful career at a considerably young age, only 30 years old as of May 2022.
Aaron Judge’s stats
The baseball player's career has been up since he took on the sport more seriously from college to his selection in the 2013 MLB draft to join the New York Yankees. In addition, Judge earned an All-Star title in 2017. If you have been wondering, 'what is Aaron Judge's current batting average?' According to the website Baseball Reference, his stats throughout his career include 28.0 wins above replacement (WAR), 2183 at-bats (AB), 605 hits (H), 169 home runs (HR), .277 batting average (BA), 426 runs (R), 392 runs batted in (RBI), 26 stolen bases (SB), .384 on-base percentage (OBP), .558 slugging percentage (SLG), .943 on-base plus slugging (OPS), and 152 on-base plus slugging plus (OPS+). Aaron Judge’s rookie card is popular among fans thanks to his sports success, with his rookie stats as follows: 155 games | 52 JACKS | 114 RBIs | .284 avg.
Aaron Judge’s wife
Samantha Bracksieck is Judge's wife, with the two tieing the knot in December 2021 during a ceremony in Hawaii. The duo are a long-term pair, having begun initially dating in high school.
Aaron Judge’s parents
Wayne and Patty Judge adopted the famous baseball player shortly after his birth. He later credits his adopted mother for being why he later became a successful baseball player.
Aaron Judge’s profiles
The player has various social media accounts. On Twitter, his handle is @TheJudge44, with 434.2K followers. His handle is @thejudge44 on Instagram, with 1.3 million followers.
Aaron Judge’s net worth
Aaron Judge’s salary in the league is currently a staggering $10,18 million, giving the player a colossal net worth.
Aaron Judge’s vaccine debate
There is much debate and controversy surrounding the athlete and his COVID-19 vaccination status since a mandate requires all league players to be vaccinated. Other players have publicly spoken out about receiving it, yet he has chosen to remain evasive over whether or not he has received the vaccine.
Did Aaron Judge get his teeth fixed?
The All-Star's teeth have always been a distinctive feature of his, but it seems he recently fixed the gap he had between his front teeth. So, how did Aaron Judge fix his teeth? Although he has not publicly commented on the matter, it is believed that he chose veneers as a means to fix them.
Besides the fact that Aaron Judge's net worth is impressive at the age of 30, it is only one of the remarkable aspects of the baseball fan favourite. He seems to have a long, successful career ahead of him if his professional statistics are anything to go by.
