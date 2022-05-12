A Major League Baseball (MLB) fan would likely have heard of Aaron Judge, the baseball right fielder dominating the pitch since he was drafted in 2013. But, what else is there to know about the well-loved baseball player? Here, we will discuss details of his life, from Aaron Judge's net worth to his private life, parents, etc.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees remains focused during the eighth inning at the Yankee Stadium in April 2022. Photo: Adam Hunger

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Judge today has come a long way from when he first started in the league, receiving various professional acknowledgements. However, before we get into his professional life, here is a simple summary of what we do know about the all-star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Aaron James Judge

Aaron James Judge Nickname: 'All Rise'

'All Rise' Date of birth: 26 April 1992

26 April 1992 Age: 30 years old

30 years old Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Birthplace: Linden, California, USA

Linden, California, USA Sexuality: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Religious beliefs: Christian

Christian Current residence: New York, USA

New York, USA Current nationality: American

American Marital status: Married to Samantha Bracksieck

Married to Samantha Bracksieck Ethnicity: Biracial

Biracial Gender: Male

Male Weight: 128 kg

128 kg Height: 201 cm

201 cm Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Parents: Wayne and Patty Judge

Wayne and Patty Judge Siblings: John Judge

John Judge Profession: Baseball player

Baseball player University: California State University

California State University Native language: English

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

One of the most noticeable traits of the baseball player is his towering stature, as he is one of the tallest players in Major League Baseball. Now that we know the basic details about him, let us detail what we know of the baseball athlete.

Aaron Judge’s age

The baseball superstar has had a successful career at a considerably young age, only 30 years old as of May 2022.

Aaron Judge meets superfan Derek Rodriguez after a heartfelt video of the youngster went viral that saw a Toronto Blue Jays fan hand him an Aaron Judge home-run ball. Photo: Vaughn Ridley

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Judge’s stats

The baseball player's career has been up since he took on the sport more seriously from college to his selection in the 2013 MLB draft to join the New York Yankees. In addition, Judge earned an All-Star title in 2017. If you have been wondering, 'what is Aaron Judge's current batting average?' According to the website Baseball Reference, his stats throughout his career include 28.0 wins above replacement (WAR), 2183 at-bats (AB), 605 hits (H), 169 home runs (HR), .277 batting average (BA), 426 runs (R), 392 runs batted in (RBI), 26 stolen bases (SB), .384 on-base percentage (OBP), .558 slugging percentage (SLG), .943 on-base plus slugging (OPS), and 152 on-base plus slugging plus (OPS+). Aaron Judge’s rookie card is popular among fans thanks to his sports success, with his rookie stats as follows: 155 games | 52 JACKS | 114 RBIs | .284 avg.

Aaron Judge’s wife

Samantha Bracksieck is Judge's wife, with the two tieing the knot in December 2021 during a ceremony in Hawaii. The duo are a long-term pair, having begun initially dating in high school.

Aaron Judge’s parents

Wayne and Patty Judge adopted the famous baseball player shortly after his birth. He later credits his adopted mother for being why he later became a successful baseball player.

The baseball superstar grins during a match against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium in April 2022. Photo: Mike Stobe

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Judge’s profiles

The player has various social media accounts. On Twitter, his handle is @TheJudge44, with 434.2K followers. His handle is @thejudge44 on Instagram, with 1.3 million followers.

Aaron Judge’s net worth

Aaron Judge’s salary in the league is currently a staggering $10,18 million, giving the player a colossal net worth.

Aaron Judge’s vaccine debate

There is much debate and controversy surrounding the athlete and his COVID-19 vaccination status since a mandate requires all league players to be vaccinated. Other players have publicly spoken out about receiving it, yet he has chosen to remain evasive over whether or not he has received the vaccine.

Aaron was smiling after a win against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium in September 2019. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Did Aaron Judge get his teeth fixed?

The All-Star's teeth have always been a distinctive feature of his, but it seems he recently fixed the gap he had between his front teeth. So, how did Aaron Judge fix his teeth? Although he has not publicly commented on the matter, it is believed that he chose veneers as a means to fix them.

Besides the fact that Aaron Judge's net worth is impressive at the age of 30, it is only one of the remarkable aspects of the baseball fan favourite. He seems to have a long, successful career ahead of him if his professional statistics are anything to go by.

READ ALSO: Who is Jasson Dominguez? Age, parents, height, career, contract, profiles, worth

Briefly.co.za recently wrote an article discussing another baseball icon, Jasson Dominguez. Of course, Dominguez has captured the hearts of baseball fans through his undeniable skills and charisma, but those aspects are not the only noteworthy things about him.

The sports star also has impressive net worth and career stats. Click here for more information on him, including his personal and professional details.

Source: Briefly News