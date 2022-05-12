Who is Katlyn Chookagian? Age, husband, height, rank, profiles, net worth

Katlyn Chookagian, also called the UFC Blonde Fighter, is an American mixed martial artist. She competes in the women’s flyweight division of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where she is the second-best flyweight fighter as of May 2022. This article looks at Katlyn Chookagian’s stats and how she rose to become a skilled and fearless martial artist.

Katlyn Chookagian is currently the second-best female fighter in the UFC's female flyweight division.

Source: Getty Images

Mixed martial art is a full-contact combat sport based on striking, grappling and ground fighting. The sport gained popularity in the 1990s, but the focus was mainly on male fighters. The UFC’s decision in 2012 to incorporate female fighters helped bring attention to female MMAs.

Katlyn Chookagian’s profile summary and bio

Full name: Katlyn Chookagian-Cerminera

Katlyn Chookagian-Cerminera Nickname: Blonde Fighter

Blonde Fighter Date of birth: 28th December 1988

28th December 1988 Age: 33 years in 2022

33 years in 2022 Birth sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: Quakertown, Pennsylvania, United States

Quakertown, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Armenian

Armenian Height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Reach: 68 inches

68 inches Gender: Female

Female Sexuality: Straight

Straight Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Cerminara

Cerminara Education: Quakertown Community Senior High School, Fairleigh Dickinson University (Business Management and Marketing)

Quakertown Community Senior High School, Fairleigh Dickinson University (Business Management and Marketing) Profession: Mixed martial artist

Mixed martial artist Years active: 2012 to present

2012 to present Division: Bantamweight (former) and Flyweight (current) of the Ultimate Fighting Championship

Bantamweight (former) and Flyweight (current) of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Stance: Orthodox

Orthodox Team: Renzo Gracie Combat Team

Renzo Gracie Combat Team Rank: Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Pro MMA record: 17 wins and 4 losses

17 wins and 4 losses Instagram: @blondefighter

@blondefighter Katlyn Chookagian’s Twitter: @blondefighter

@blondefighter Facebook: @TheOfficialBlondeFighter

Katlyn Chookagian’s age and early life

Katlyn started her martial arts training when she was only four.

Source: Instagram

The mixed martial artist was born on 28th December 1988 in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, United States. She is 33 years old in 2022. Katlyn’s passion for martial arts started when she was a child, and she started training when she was only four.

The fighter went to Quakertown Community Senior High School. She later enrolled at Fairleigh Dickinson University, where she studied Business Management and Marketing. Before becoming a professional fighter, Katlyn worked at Q-Mart as a pizza server and as a bartender in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Who is Katlyn Chookagian’s husband?

The Blonde Fighter is married to the wrestling coach Kyle Cerminara.

Source: Instagram

The martial artist is married to Kyle Cerminara, an American freestyle wrestler and MMA. He has been an assistant coach at the University of Pennsylvania since 2010 and is the Head Wrestling Coach at Long Island MMA. The couple married in 2019.

Katlyn Chookagian’s career

The fighter started competing in amateur MMA fighting in 2012. She then became a pro in 2014. Her first fight was against Rebecca Heintzman in June 2014, and she won. She later made her Ultimate Fighting Championship debut in July 2016 against Lauren Murphy at UFC Fight Night: McDonald vs Lineker, and won.

The mixed martial artist currently competes in the UFC women’s flyweight division. She previously competed in the bantamweight female division.

As of May 2022, Katlyn Chookagian ranks at number 2 in the UFC Women’s flyweight rankings and is the 13th Best Pound-For-Pound MMA fighter. The martial artist’s impressive MMA record includes 17 wins and 4 losses in 21 fights.

The MMA fighter trains with the Renzo Gracie Combat Team, and her training partners are Frankie Edgar, Gordon Ryan, Sijara Eubanks, and Claudia Gadelha. She is also affiliated with the Allstar Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Katlyn Chookagian’s contract

Katlyn's contract with Dana White’s UFC expired in January 2022 after her fight against Jennifer Maia at the UFC Vegas 46. She then became a free agent. Later in March 2022, she announced on Katlyn Chookagian’s Instagram that her new contract with the UFC was in place. Her next fight was set to take place in May 2022 against Amanda Ribas. The Blonde Fighter’s new representative is Ali Abdelaziz.

Katlyn (right) and Brazil's Jennifer Maia (left) in action during the UFC Fight Night on 15th January 2022 in Las Vegas.

Source: Getty Images

Katlyn Chookagian’s net worth

The martial artist has an estimated net worth of $650,000 in 2022. Her earnings as a UFC fighter are estimated at $120,000.

Katlyn Chookagian’s height and weight

Katlyn Chookagian’s weight is 125 lbs (56.7 kg), according to her recent weigh-in. She stands at 5 feet 9 inches (1.75 m) tall, and her reach is 68 inches wide.

What nationality is Katlyn Chookagian?

The Blonde Fighter is an American national. She was born and raised in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, United States.

Is Katlyn Chookagian Armenian?

The mixed martial artist has Armenian roots but was born and lives in the United States. Katlyn rarely talks about her parents and siblings.

Where is Ramiz Brahimaj from?

The UFC mixed martial artist was born in The Bronx, New York City, United States. His parents are Kosovar Albanians.

Katlyn Chookagian has grown to become one of the best female mixed martial artists of the past decade. She delivers quality fights, and you will not regret paying to watch her in action.

