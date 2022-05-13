Who is Ian Garry? Age, wife, height, record, stats, record, profiles, worth

Ian Garry is not your ordinary guy; he is a popular and professional Irish MMA fighter, entrepreneur, media personality, and social media star. The MMA fighter rose to fame after participating in the UFC and winning major championships. So, how well do you know him?

Ian Garry of Ireland poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 268 event at Madison Square Garden on November 06, 2021 in New York City. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

His success in the UFC has been tremendous since his debut. In November 2021, he fought against Jordan William. His other wins have been against fighters J Grant, G McManus, and R Akman. Ian Garry's net worth has grown immensely and is estimated to be about $1-2 million.

Ian Garry's profile summary

Full name: Ian Garry

Ian Garry Nickname: The Future

The Future Year of birth: November 11, 1997

November 11, 1997 Place of birth: Dublin, Ireland

Dublin, Ireland Ian Garry's age: 24 years as of 2022

24 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign: Scorpio

Scorpio Gender: Male

Male Nationality: Irish

Irish Famous as: MMA fighter

MMA fighter Current streak: 13 wins

13 wins Pro MMA Record: 9-0-0 (Win-Loss-Draw)

9-0-0 (Win-Loss-Draw) Ian Garry's height: 6 feet 3 inches

6 feet 3 inches Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Layla Anna-Lee

Layla Anna-Lee Instagram: @iangarry

@iangarry Twitter: @iangarryMMA

What age is Ian Garry?

Ian Garry of Ireland poses for a portrait after his victory during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

The UFC superstar was born on November 11, 1997, to his parents. He is currently 24 years as of 2022. The UFC fighter has two siblings, an elder sister known as Kellie Garry and a younger brother named Sean Garry.

Where was Ian Garry born?

Ian was born in Dublin, Ireland. He attended a local school for his primary education and later joined college for his high school education. Unfortunately, not much of his education details are available to the public.

Career

The UFC fighter posing for a picture before practise. Photo: @iangarry

Source: Instagram

The 'Future' made his professional debut in 2019 under the Cage Warriors promotion. Since then, he has scored various wins against his opponents. For instance, his first-round exciting knockout was against UFC fighter Jordan Williams inside Madison Square Garden.

Ian Garry's record

His Pro MMA Record stands at 9-0-0 (Win-Loss-Draw). Ian's current streak is 13 wins. According to worldwide rankings, he is rated #57. Here is a glimpse of Ian Garry's stats;

Darian Weeks - win (April 9, 2022)

Jordan Williams - win (November 6, 2021)

Jack Grant - win (June 26, 2021)

Rostem Akman - win (March 19, 2021)

Lawrence Jordan Tracey - win (December 12, 2020)

George McManus - win (September 25, 2020)

Mateusz Figlak - win (November 9, 2019)

Matteo Ceglia - win (September 6, 2019)

James Sheehan - win (February 16, 2019)

What weight class is Ian Garry in?

The UFC fighter is under the Welterweight class. He currently weighs 170.5 lbs. Garry made his professional debut in 2019.

Who is Ian Garry's wife?

Ian with his wife Layla Anna-Lee during their wedding day in February 2022. Photo: @iangarry

Source: Instagram

The UFC fighter is married to his wife, Layla Anna-Lee. The Irish prospect recently revealed in April 2022, after bagging his second win at the UFC 273, that his television host wife was pregnant and that they were expecting their first child. After being together for a year, the couple tied the knot in February 2022. He is quoted saying the following to commentator Jon Anik;

My wife is pregnant, and we are expecting at the end of the year.

Layla Anna-Lee is a respectable television host. She is also a brand ambassador for the iPlaySafe App. At the same time, she is renowned for facilitating sports-related projects such as The Dugout, Cage Warriors on BT Sport, and UFC Connected, among others.

The news came after Ian Garry's fight against his opponent Darian successfully extended his unbeaten record to 9-0. However, according to the judges, there was little action in the contest, resulting in a ruling in his favour. His final scores were 30-27, 30-27, and 29-28.

Ian Garry is a perfect depiction that hard work and determination pay off. His success in the Ultimate Fighting Championships started as a journey of one step by taking MMA lessons when he was still young. Today, he is making huge strides toward success in his career.

