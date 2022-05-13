Hilary Duff's net worth, age, children, husband, height, mag cover, profiles, worth
Few child stars had a better career outcome than Hilary Duff, the actress who played the beloved underdog Lizzie McGuire on a show of the same name. Thanks to her breakout role on the show, the up and coming star rose to prominence quickly through more frequent appearances on TV shows and, eventually, movies. So, what is there to know about the star? Read on for Hilary Duff's net worth, private life and more.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
Recently, Hilary Duff's magazine cover drew more attention to her as both an actress and a figure for the working-class moms trying to juggle motherhood, fitness, and work. Before discussing her article feature, here is a summary of what we know of the actress.
Profile summary and bio
- Full name: Hilary Erhard Duff
- Nickname: 'Hil'
- Date of birth: 28 September 1987
- Age: 34 years old
- Zodiac sign: Libra
- Birthplace: Houston, Texas, USA
- Sexuality: Heterosexual
- Religious beliefs: Christian
- Current residence: Beverly Hills, California, USA
- Current nationality: American
- Marital status: Married to Matthew Bair (professionally known as Matthew Koma)
- Ethnicity: Caucasian
- Gender: Female
- Weight: 55 kg (estimated)
- Height: 157 cm
- Hair colour: Dark blonde
- Eye colour: Light brown
- Parents: Robert Erhard Duff and Susan Collen Duff
- Siblings: Haylie Katherine Duff
- Profession: Actress, songwriter/singer, fashion designer, composer, producer, novelist
- University: Harvard Extension School
- Native language: English
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Besides Hilary Duff's adult pictures, there is so much to the star that should be considered just as newsworthy, including her long-spanning career and how much she has grown in her professional and personal life. Here is everything we know about her.
Hilary Duff's age
As of May 2022, the beloved multi-talented actress is 34 years old.
Hilary Duff's height
The beloved star stands at 157 cm, which falls within the average size for a female of her weight and age.
Hilary Duff's husband
We know that the star's love life has been filled with ups and downs, and she has been married twice. First, she married Mike Comrie in 2010, and they divorced a few years later, in 2016. Then, she met and fell in love with Matthew Bair (also known by his stage name Matthew Koma), whom she married in 2019. But, is Hilary Duff still married? The answer is yes, she is currently married to Matthew, and they seem happier than ever.
Is Hilary Duff still rich?
Hilary Duff's net worth in 2022 is a whopping $25 million. Hilary and Haylie Duff’s net worth combined is $29 million, while Haylie's net worth is $4 million based on various sources. Matthew Koma’s net worth is equally impressive in his own right, thanks to his successful career too. Hilary Duff’s husband’s net worth is the same as his wife's, currently at $25 million.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hilary Duff’s net worth when younger was estimated to be $15,000 per episode of Lizzie McGuire. Hilary Duff's net worth in 2022 shows that the multi-talented actress is constantly reaching new heights in her professional life with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Hilary Duff's workout
Since its release, Hilary Duff's body issue feature in Women's Health has gained widespread attention. Hilary Duff's pictures of her casually out-and-about usually receive some traction. Yet, most recently, she has received way more attention through posing nude in Women's Health, where she discusses her current workout and diet plan. Hilary Duff's adult pictures have been admired and criticised depending on the source. However, she has gained chiefly a predominantly positive reaction.
Hilary Duff's profiles
The starlet has both an Instagram and Twitter account. Her Instagram handle is @hilaryduff, with 21.1 million followers on the platform. Duff's Twitter account can be found under the handle @HilaryDuff, with 4.5 million followers.
Hilary Duff's children
The actress has one child named Luca Cruz Comrie (10) with her ex-husband Mike Comrie and two children with her second husband Matthew Bair: Banks Violet Bair (3) and Mae James Bair (1).
Hilary Duff's movies and TV shows
The child star's acting career has lasted more than half of her life, with her starring in the following movies and shows:
- Lizzie McGuire
- How I Met Your Father
- A Cinderella Story
- The Lizzie McGuire Movie
- Younger
- Cheaper By the Dozen (1,2)
- Raise Your Voice
- Agent Cody Banks
- The Perfect Man
- Cadet Kelly
- Material Girls
- Gossip Girl
- The Haunting of Sharon Tate
- Peter Meets Wendy
- Beauty & the Briefcase
- Dora the Explorer: Super Silly Fiesta!
- According to Greta
- Community
- War, Inc
- Two and a Half Men
- Foodfight
- Human Nature
- Bloodworth
- Stay Cool
- What Goes Up
- Fraiser
- Flook to Dudes
- She Wants Me
- In Search of Santa
- Wings
- Hilary Duff: All-Access Pass
- Hilary Duff: This Is Now
- Joan of Arcadia
- The Soul Collector
- Daddio
- Sky Force 3D
- The Wonderful World of Disney
- Christmas in Rockefeller Center
- Luana, the Girl Tarzan
- The Story of Bonnie and Clyde
- Sound, Verses, Fury
- Hilary's Roman Adventure
- Hilary Duff: Learning to Fly
- Hilary Duff: Sparks
- Hilary Duff: Why Not
- The Chase
- El guía de Almas
- True Women
While on the topic, we have all wondered: 'How old is Hilary Duff in Lizzie McGuire?' The actress was 13 years old when the show premiered in January 2001. The show eventually ran its course and ended in February 2004.
What's Hilary Duff doing now?
Hilary Duff now is a busy working mom and wife. Currently, the actress is doing a fantastic job juggling a successful career with motherhood, having just finished wrapping up her long-term TV show Younger in 2021, while currently filming and producing How I Met Your Father, where she takes on the lead role.
Hilary Duff's net worth can be seen as a direct reflection of her impressive range of talents, from early acting to songwriting, composing, fashion design, and even becoming a bonafide novelist. There is nothing the supermom cannot do!
READ ALSO: Blake Lively’s net worth, age, children, partner, movies and TV shows, profiles
Another longstanding actress Briefly.co.za recently wrote about is Blake Lively, a well-loved Hollywood starlet who had her acting start as early as 1998 and continues to thrive today.
Lively had her 'big break' with HBO's Gossip Girl, and the rest, as they say, was history. If you want to learn more about her, click here.
Source: Briefly News