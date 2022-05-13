Few child stars had a better career outcome than Hilary Duff, the actress who played the beloved underdog Lizzie McGuire on a show of the same name. Thanks to her breakout role on the show, the up and coming star rose to prominence quickly through more frequent appearances on TV shows and, eventually, movies. So, what is there to know about the star? Read on for Hilary Duff's net worth, private life and more.

Recently, Hilary Duff's magazine cover drew more attention to her as both an actress and a figure for the working-class moms trying to juggle motherhood, fitness, and work. Before discussing her article feature, here is a summary of what we know of the actress.

Profile summary and bio

Full name: Hilary Erhard Duff

Nickname: 'Hil'

Date of birth: 28 September 1987

Age: 34 years old

Zodiac sign: Libra

Birthplace: Houston, Texas, USA

Sexuality: Heterosexual

Religious beliefs: Christian

Current residence: Beverly Hills, California, USA

Current nationality: American

Marital status: Married to Matthew Bair (professionally known as Matthew Koma)

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Gender: Female

Weight: 55 kg (estimated)

Height: 157 cm

Hair colour: Dark blonde

Eye colour: Light brown

Parents: Robert Erhard Duff and Susan Collen Duff

Siblings: Haylie Katherine Duff

Profession: Actress, songwriter/singer, fashion designer, composer, producer, novelist

University: Harvard Extension School

Native language: English

Besides Hilary Duff's adult pictures, there is so much to the star that should be considered just as newsworthy, including her long-spanning career and how much she has grown in her professional and personal life. Here is everything we know about her.

Hilary Duff's age

As of May 2022, the beloved multi-talented actress is 34 years old.

Hilary Duff's height

The beloved star stands at 157 cm, which falls within the average size for a female of her weight and age.

Hilary Duff's husband

We know that the star's love life has been filled with ups and downs, and she has been married twice. First, she married Mike Comrie in 2010, and they divorced a few years later, in 2016. Then, she met and fell in love with Matthew Bair (also known by his stage name Matthew Koma), whom she married in 2019. But, is Hilary Duff still married? The answer is yes, she is currently married to Matthew, and they seem happier than ever.

Is Hilary Duff still rich?

Hilary Duff's net worth in 2022 is a whopping $25 million. Hilary and Haylie Duff’s net worth combined is $29 million, while Haylie's net worth is $4 million based on various sources. Matthew Koma’s net worth is equally impressive in his own right, thanks to his successful career too. Hilary Duff’s husband’s net worth is the same as his wife's, currently at $25 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hilary Duff’s net worth when younger was estimated to be $15,000 per episode of Lizzie McGuire. Hilary Duff's net worth in 2022 shows that the multi-talented actress is constantly reaching new heights in her professional life with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

Hilary Duff's workout

Since its release, Hilary Duff's body issue feature in Women's Health has gained widespread attention. Hilary Duff's pictures of her casually out-and-about usually receive some traction. Yet, most recently, she has received way more attention through posing nude in Women's Health, where she discusses her current workout and diet plan. Hilary Duff's adult pictures have been admired and criticised depending on the source. However, she has gained chiefly a predominantly positive reaction.

Hilary Duff's profiles

The starlet has both an Instagram and Twitter account. Her Instagram handle is @hilaryduff, with 21.1 million followers on the platform. Duff's Twitter account can be found under the handle @HilaryDuff, with 4.5 million followers.

Hilary Duff's children

The actress has one child named Luca Cruz Comrie (10) with her ex-husband Mike Comrie and two children with her second husband Matthew Bair: Banks Violet Bair (3) and Mae James Bair (1).

Hilary Duff's movies and TV shows

The child star's acting career has lasted more than half of her life, with her starring in the following movies and shows:

Lizzie McGuire

How I Met Your Father

A Cinderella Story

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

Younger

Cheaper By the Dozen (1,2)

Raise Your Voice

Agent Cody Banks

The Perfect Man

Cadet Kelly

Material Girls

Gossip Girl

The Haunting of Sharon Tate

Peter Meets Wendy

Beauty & the Briefcase

Dora the Explorer: Super Silly Fiesta!

According to Greta

Community

War, Inc

Two and a Half Men

Foodfight

Human Nature

Bloodworth

Stay Cool

What Goes Up

Fraiser

Flook to Dudes

She Wants Me

In Search of Santa

Wings

Hilary Duff: All-Access Pass

Hilary Duff: This Is Now

Joan of Arcadia

The Soul Collector

Daddio

Sky Force 3D

The Wonderful World of Disney

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Luana, the Girl Tarzan

The Story of Bonnie and Clyde

Sound, Verses, Fury

Hilary's Roman Adventure

Hilary Duff: Learning to Fly

Hilary Duff: Sparks

Hilary Duff: Why Not

The Chase

El guía de Almas

True Women

While on the topic, we have all wondered: 'How old is Hilary Duff in Lizzie McGuire?' The actress was 13 years old when the show premiered in January 2001. The show eventually ran its course and ended in February 2004.

What's Hilary Duff doing now?

Hilary Duff now is a busy working mom and wife. Currently, the actress is doing a fantastic job juggling a successful career with motherhood, having just finished wrapping up her long-term TV show Younger in 2021, while currently filming and producing How I Met Your Father, where she takes on the lead role.

Hilary Duff's net worth can be seen as a direct reflection of her impressive range of talents, from early acting to songwriting, composing, fashion design, and even becoming a bonafide novelist. There is nothing the supermom cannot do!

