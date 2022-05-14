Who is Jan Błachowicz? Age, wife, parents, height, career, rank, profiles, worth

Jan Błachowicz has quickly become a big name in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He is especially known for his energy and skill when fighting, and no one wants to end up in the ring with him. But who is he outside of the Octagon? Where is he from?

Jan Blachowicz of Poland warms up prior to his fight during the UFC 259 event at UFC APEX on March 06, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Mike Roach

Source: Getty Images

Jan Błachowicz is a professional mixed martial artist from Poland. He currently competes in the Light Heavyweight division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, where he is the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion.

Jan Błachowicz's profiles

Full name: Jan Maciej Błachowicz

Nickname: John

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 24th of February 1983

Country of birth: Poland

Jan Błachowicz's age: 39 years (As of 2022)

Zodiac sign: Pisces

Ethnicity: Caucasian

Nationality: Polish

Height: 6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres)

Weight: 93 kilograms (205 pounds)

Hair colour: Brown

Eye colour: Hazel

Mother: Krystyna Błachowicz

Father: Stanisław Błachowicz

Jan Błachowicz's siblings: Wojciech Błachowicz

Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Dorota Jurkowska

Children: 1

Occupation: Mixed martial artist

Net worth: $3 million

Instagram account: @janblachowicz

Twitter account: @JanBlachowicz

Jan Błachowicz's biography

John prepares to fight Glover Teixeira in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 267 event on October 30, 2021 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

How old is Jan Błachowicz? He was born on the 24th of February 1983 in Poland. Currently, he is 39 years old, and his star sign is Pisces. Growing up in Cieszyn, southern Poland, he started practising judo at the age of nine. He was heavily influenced by action movies.

Jan Błachowicz's parents are Stanisław and Krystyna. It is believed that his grandfather was a brewer of beer and Jan has become the ambassador for Noszak Breweries.

Career

Jan became a pro MMA fighter after joining the KWS, a Polish mixed martial arts organization, at 95 kilograms. During this tournament, he defeated three opponents in one night and was crowned the winner.

Jan Błachowicz's UFC career

Unfortunately, after much training and several matches, he suffered a knee injury and had to take a break from the sport. He made a comeback after healing and joined the UFC in January 2014 to fight in the light heavyweight division.

For his debut match, the former UFC champion fought against Ilir Latifi, which he won vial total knockout in the first round. Since then, he has been a rising star, winning most of his matches.

Who did Jan Blachowicz take the belt from?

In September 2020, he faced Dominic Reyes for the vacant UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He won the match via TKO in the second round earning the title.

But who has Jan Blachowicz lost to? He defended the title for a year, but in October 2021, he lost the belt to Glover Teixeira.

What is Jan Błachowicz's record?

In mixed martial arts, John has fought a total of 37 matches. Out of those, he has won 28; 8 by knockout, 9 by submission and 11 by decision. However, he has lost to 9 opponents; 2 by knockout, 2 by submission and 5 by decision.

Jan Błachowicz has been ranked and received his blackbelt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu under Kamil Umiński and Radek Turk. He was in the Berkut WCA Fight Team until 2014, left and joined Ankos MMA from 2014 to 2017. He then returned to Berkut WCA Fight Team in 2017 and is still there.

What happened to the Jan Blachowicz fight?

Jan Blachowicz of Poland poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on May 13, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

John had a quick turnaround ahead of him since he was scheduled to fight Rakic in January 2022. Instead, he sustained a neck injury, rendering him unable to feel or move his left side, delaying the bout for several months.

Who is Jan Błachowicz's wife?

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is married to Dorota Jurkowska, an entrepreneur and his manager. Throughout John's career in MMA, Dorota has been responsible for making some of the most critical decisions.

Dorota, however, has kept her personal life away from the public eye. The pair have a son whose identity remains hidden.

Where is Jan blachowicz?

The MMA fighter resides in Warsaw, Poland, where he lives with his wife and child. However, information about the exact location has been kept out of the limelight.

Physical stats

To be one of the top UFC fighters, you have to be in good shape, and John has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and is known for his dangerous grappling skills. In addition, Jan Błachowicz's height is 6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres), making him taller than the average man.

Jan Błachowicz's weight is 93 kilograms (205 pounds), and his hair and eye colours are brown and hazel, respectively.

What is Jan Błachowicz's net worth?

John has made a fortune from his career as an MMA fighter. With all those wins come big cheques. He is currently estimated to have a net worth of $3 million.

Jan Błachowicz has had a successful career in mixed martial arts. He now has a massive fanbase supporting him. As of 17 May 2022, he has 837k followers on Instagram and 146k followers on Twitter. On May 14th, John faced Aleksandar Rakic and won the fight due to Aleksandar suffering a knee injury.

