Who is Jimmy Crute? Age, nickname, family, height, career, profiles, net worth

Jimmy Crute is a beast when it comes to MMA fighting. He has a Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and a Green belt in judo, making him a menace in the ring. But who is he? Where is he from? The article below contains his biography.

Crute poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 18, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Source: Getty Images

Jimmy Crute is a professional mixed martial artist from Australia. Currently, he competes in the Light heavyweight division in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Jimmy Crute's profiles

Full name: Jim Edward Crute

Jim Edward Crute Nickname: The Brute/ Lionheart

The Brute/ Lionheart Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 4th of March 1996

4th of March 1996 Country of birth: Australia

Australia Jimmy Crute's age: 26 years (As of 2022)

26 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Nationality: Australian

Australian Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Language: English

English Height: 6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres)

6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres) Jimmy Crute's weight: 93 kilograms (205 pounds)

93 kilograms (205 pounds) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Dating

Dating Spouse: Karelia Ashlyn

Karelia Ashlyn Occupation: Professional mixed martial artist

Professional mixed martial artist Net worth: $250 thousand

$250 thousand Instagram account: @jimmycruteufc

@jimmycruteufc Twitter account: @CruteJim

@CruteJim Website: jimmycrute.com

Jimmy Crute's biography

How old is Jim Crute? he was born on the 4th of March 1996. Currently, he is 26 years old, and his star sign is Pisces.

Jimmy Crute's nickname is The Brute or Lionheart. Details of how he got these names are yet to be revealed. He comes from a long line of boxing athletes from both parents' sides.

What belt is Jimmy Crute?

His parents introduced him to karate at four years and judo at eight years from a young age. After he had turned 11, he also started training in Brazillian Jui-Jitsu. He now also has a green belt in judo.

Career

The Brute of Australia poses on the scale during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on December 03, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Getty Images

The UFC fighter discovered the MMA at 12. At 19, he made his professional debut in the Hex Fighting Series in Melbourne, winning in the first round through submission. He then won the light heavyweight championship in Australia and defended it twice.

UFC

He made his debut in the Ultimate Fighting Championship in December 2018 against Paul Craig and won Vial Kimura in the third round. After that, he got into several other fights for the next two years, winning most of them.

What happened to Jimmy Crute's fight?

In March 2021, the Australian MMA fighter was scheduled to fight against Johnny Walker, but the match was cancelled after Walker was pulled out due to chest injuries. Subsequently, officials had to reschedule The Brute against Anthony Smith for the following month. He lost via doctor stoppage after suffering a foot drop in the second round. In addition, Jimmy Crute's injury rendered him unable to continue.

Who did Jimmy Crute lose to?

Like most athletes, the MMA fighter has lost several matches in the UFC. In September 2019, he lost to Misha Cirkunov via Peruvian necktie submission in the first round. He was also defeated by Jamahal Hill via knockout in round one in October 2021.

Jimmy Crute's rank

The Brute currently fights in the Ultimate Fighting Championship's Light Heavyweight category (UFC). Crute was the former Light Heavyweight Champion of the Australian Hex Fight Series. He is ranked #14 in the UFC Light Heavyweight division as of the 6th of December, 2021.

What time is Jimmy Crute fighting?

The UFC superstar won't be able to play again until 2023. The UFC light heavyweight stated on Instagram that he would not compete this year due to reconstructive knee surgery due to an injured leg.

Who is Jimmy Crute's girlfriend?

The UFC superstar poses for a portrait backstage during the UFC Fight Night event inside Flash Forum on UFC Fight Island on October 18, 2020 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Source: Getty Images

The MMA fighter is currently in a relationship with Karelia Ashlyn, who hails from Australia. They have been together for over a year and a half and often share cute photos of themselves on social media.

However, not much about the relationship is known, how they met or started dating. However, from the photos, they seem happy together.

Physical stats

To be an MMA athlete like Lionheart, you have to be well-built and in peak shape. All this is attained through strict diets and intensive training over time. Jimmy Crute's height is 6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres), and he weighs 93 kilograms (205 pounds). His hair and eyes are both brown in colour.

Jimmy Crute's tattoo

The MMA pro athlete has several tattoos on his body. He has an earthbender symbol on the left side of his chest and a flying horse on his right. His left sleeve is covered by multicoloured tattoos as well.

What is Jimmy Crute's net worth?

The Brute has made a successful career in MMA fighting. He has an estimated net worth of $250 thousand.

Jimmy Crute has become a household name in MMA fighting. Although he will not be participating in any matches until 2023 due to injury, his fans remain loyal and wish him a quick recovery.

Source: Briefly News