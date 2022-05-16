Anna Cooke Kendrick is a multi-award-winning American actress and singer. She rose to fame in 2008 after starring in the series The Twilight Saga, a vampire-themed romance fantasy film written by Stephenie Meyer. But what else is there to know about the talented celebrity? Here we discuss in detail Anna Kendrick's net worth, her private life, siblings and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

She is a renowned actress and singer from the USA. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Anna Kendrick started acting at a young age and has since received various professional accolades in the entertainment industry. Her net worth has increased significantly due to her acting role as Jessica Stanley in The Twilight Saga (2008–2012) and in several other shows where she has been featured.

Anna Kendrick's profiles

Full name: Anna Cooke Kendrick

Anna Cooke Kendrick Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 9 August 1985

9 August 1985 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Leo

Leo Place of birth: Portland, Maine, United States

Portland, Maine, United States Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5'2"

5'2" Height in centimetres: 157

157 Weight in pounds: 115

115 Weight in kilograms: 52

52 Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: William

William Mother: Janice

Janice Siblings: Michael Cooke

Michael Cooke Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Bill Hader

Bill Hader Education: Deering High school

Deering High school College: Bates College, Lewiston, Maine

Bates College, Lewiston, Maine Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $22 million

$22 million Instagram: @annakendrick47

@annakendrick47 Facebook: Anna Kendrick

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Anna Kendrick's age and early life

The American actress was born on 9 August 1985 in Portland, Maine and is 36 years in 2022. Her father, William, is a history teacher, while her mother is an accountant. What nationality is Anna Kendrick? She is of American national with mixed descent with English, Irish, and Scottish roots.

Talking about her education, she schooled at Deering High School for her high school studies.

Anna Kendrick's siblings

She has an elder brother, Michael Cooke Kendrick, who went on to become an actor.

She has starred in several comic drama shows since her acting debut in 2003. Photo: Douglas Gorenstein

Source: Getty Images

Career

Anna started her career when she was 12 with a dramatic role in High Society; a hit 1998 Broadway musical comedy, in which she got nominated for the Tony Awards for Featured Actress in a Musical.

She made her film debut in 2003 with the film Camp, for which she received an Independent Spirit Award nomination. The film celebrity's other accolades are Primetime Emmy Awards, Academy Award for the Best Supporting Actress and SAG Awards.

What is Anna Kendrick's most famous movie? She rose to fame in 2008 after starring in the popular romantic fantasy film Twilight as the main character's best friend. The film was a massive success at the box office.

In addition, she has participated in several episodes of the movie, winning Best Newcomer in 2010. Furthermore, the actress has starred in many other shows, movies, and comedy plays, including the following:

Anna Kendrick's movies and TV shows

Stowaway

The Accountant

A Simple Favor

End of Watch

Dummy

The Twilight Saga

Human discoveries

The Mayor

Cake

Anna Kendrick's comedy movies

Love Life

Pitch Perfect

Up in the Air

Noelle

50/50

Scott Pilgrim vs the World

Mr Right

Pitch Perfect 2

Pitch Perfect 3

Drinking buddies

Simple Favor

The day shall come

Digging for fire

The Marc Peace Experience

Anna Kendrick's upcoming movies

Did Anna Kendrick stop acting? Even though Anna Kendrick's professional life slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic, she unknowingly became a part of a historic Hollywood moment but was not disconnected from acting.

Trolls World Tour was one of the first films released on VOD instead of theatres. As COVID-19 became a threat, Hollywood essentially stopped producing. Earlier, Anna had mentioned taking a break from acting, but this is yet to happen. Kendrick is set to appear in the film titled Alice, Daring in 2022.

The actress is not married as of 2022; however, she is currently dating Bill Hader. Photo: Sarjoun

Source: Getty Images

Who is Anna Kendrick's husband?

Does Anna Kendrick have a partner? The celebrity has been in several relations with notable men in the film industry. Between 2009 and 2013, she dated Edgar Wright, a famous movie director. After that, she began dating Ben Richardson, whom they met while shooting the American comedy-drama Drinking Buddies in 2013. Unfortunately, the relationship has since ended.

Presently she is romantically linked to Bill Hader, a renowned American actor, producer and writer. Does Anna Kendrick have kids? No, the talented actress does not have children as of 2022.

Net worth

According to Caknowledge, the TV personality has an estimated net worth of approximately $22 million and a monthly salary of over $175 000. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Anna Kendrick's height

How tall is Anna Kendrick? The Twilight Saga actress stands at five feet two inches tall and weighs approximately 115 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes.

Anna Kendrick's net worth is a direct reflection of her successful acting career in the entertainment world. Besides, the Los Angelas based actress owns a few other properties in California and Washington that have contributed to her impressive net worth.

READ ALSO: Who is Halsey? Age, family, songs, movies and tv shows, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Halsey's biography. She is a professional American pop artist and songwriter born on 29 September 1994.

Halsey is mainly recognized for her music video Without Me featuring G-Eazy, released after they broke up. In addition, the singer is also known for many other songs and shows. Read on for more details.

Source: Briefly News