TimTheTatman's net worth, age, full name, merch, height, salary, profiles

Any passion can lead to wealth, and this is best demonstrated by TimTheTatman, an American YouTube gamer and Twitch star. He is famous for his gameplay videos of Call of Duty, Counter-Strike, and Fortnite. But how does all of this success relate to TimTheTatman's net worth?

TimTheTatman's full name is Timothy John Betar, and he is a famous American Twitch streamer and gamer. Gamers and streamers have wanted to know TimTheTatman's net worth, as he has one of the most followed accounts on Twitch. Besides, he is a certified Twitch partner and one of the most popular gamers on the platform. So get to know more about TimTheTatman's PPSH build, career, salary and many more fascinating facts.

TimTheTatman profiles

Real Name: Timothy John Betar

Timothy John Betar Nick Name : TimTheTatman

: TimTheTatman Profession: YouTuber And Streamer

YouTuber And Streamer Birth Date: April 8, 1990

April 8, 1990 Birth Place : Syracuse, New York, United States

: Syracuse, New York, United States Zodiac Sign: Aries

Aries Age : 32 (As of 2022)

: 32 (As of 2022) Gender: Male

Male TimTheTatman's height : 6 feet 0 inches (1.83 meters)

: 6 feet 0 inches (1.83 meters) Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Body measurements : 44-32-38 inches

: 44-32-38 inches Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Net worth : $10 million

: $10 million TimTheTatman Instagram: @timthetatman

Early life

How old is TimTheTatman? Tim was born Timothy John Betar on April 8, 1990, in the US. Therefore, TheTatman's age is 32 years as of 2022. He faced a challenging childhood following the death of his mother when he was only 15. Thanks to his supportive father, who has always been by his side, they share a strong bond.

Spouse

He is happily married to Alexis. The two dated for quite some time before he proposed marriage in December 2015. They tied the knot in August 2016 in a colourful wedding attended by their family and friends.

The coupled welcomed their firstborn child on April 12, 2018. They have a handsome boy called Brewer. Tim expressed his joy in being a father by sharing photos of the boy on his Instagram. The couple also has a daughter whom he has not shared many details about.

Career

He started gaming as a child, but he got a job as a social worker after graduating. The income was not sufficient to meet his financial needs. So to supplement his income, he started playing and streaming more seriously. His determination and personality quickly yielded, earning him a sizeable fan base.

How did TimTheTatman get famous?

He started his Twitch account in 2012 and has grown to have millions of fans on the streaming platform. His breakthrough came in 2018, following the boom of the game Fortnite, created by Epic Games. He participated in the Battle Royale game and became not only one of the famous streamers but also one of the best paid. His subscribers increased following his impressive wins, and his earnings shot up.

Besides streaming, he is also active on YouTube, where he uploads game montages and updates. His friendly, non-confrontational style has made him one of the best Twitch and YouTube streamers. However, in September 2021, he made a surprisingly bold move of leaving Twitch and switching to YouTube.

Is TimTheTatman rich?

He has a net worth of over $10 million. His primary source of income is through his YouTube channel as a gamer. A good portion of his wealth is from the viewership of his gaming videos. Below is a breakdown of how TimTheTatman increases his worth using various endeavours:

Streaming

He makes a substantial part of his income from streaming. His popularity has earned him millions of followers across different streaming platforms. He often streams on YouTube, making a vast income.

Advertising

As of 20 May 2022, he has over 40 million views on YouTube every month, and he makes close to $50,000 monthly. His new deal with YouTube Gaming ensures he makes a significant portion of revenue from advertising. He is expected to earn even more in the coming years following the rising number of his followers.

Sponsorship

His streaming and gaming styles and personality have made him a darling to many potential sponsors. Over the years, he has partnered with various companies, such as Chipotle, HyperX, Razer, etc., where he has made a considerable amount from sponsorship deals.

Following his competence in the gaming, he won the Gamers' Choice Award for Fan Favourite Male Streamer in 2018. Additionally, he appeared in an NFL 100 commercial during the Super Bowl LII. In 2020, he rode a tractor during an NFL 100 ad.

Besides his career, he is also a philanthropist and has participated in many charitable works. In 2018, he used the GuardianCon charity stream marathon platform to raise funds for children's medical research for St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.

In 2018, during the Epic Games Fortnite Celebrity Pro-Am event, he paired with a fellow professional gamer, Mack Wilds. He had joined forces with Ninja and other gamers for charity.

Tattoos

The gamer has a lot of tattoos on his body and even went ahead to make a video showing them all and explaining the meaning of each. However, none of them is related to games. Instead, most of his tattoos have been inspired by his faith.

What was TimTheTatman salary?

Allegedly, he has an annual salary of over $1.5 million. TimTheTatman's merchandise is available through his website and generates him additional income each month. This, together with bonuses, gifts and donations, makes him a millionaire.

Above is every detail you would love to know about TimTheTatman's net worth, career, family, etc. He has come a long way from streaming in his free time to driving a tractor in a Super Bowl commercial. His positive attitude has made him a darling to many people who keep tuning in to his stream every day.

