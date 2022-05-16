Nick Cannon's net worth, age, children, height, movies and tv shows, profiles

Nick Cannon is one of the most prolific American television presenters. He began working on his brand in the 1990s and is now a well-known figure in Hollywood, comedy, and the hip-hop community. What is Nick Cannon's net worth in 2022? Herein is all you need to know regarding his diverse talents and wealth.

Nicholas is a multi-talented artist known for his achievements in music, film, and television. He is also famous for his ever-increasing large family. He has seven kids from four baby mommas and is currently expecting an eighth child from a soon-to-be fifth baby momma. Whoa, daddy!

What is Nick Cannon's net worth?

Is Nick Cannon a billionaire? The presenter is not a billionaire yet. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his worth at $20 million in 2022. Allegedly, he earns about $5 million annually from his many ventures in film, television, radio, comedy, and business.

Nick Cannon's music career

Nicholas started rapping as a teenager and was one of the three members of the Da G4 Dope Bomb Squad. Later in 2001, he was signed by Jive Records. The rapper then released his debut studio album, Nick Cannon, in 2003.

The hip-hop artist established his record label, Can-I-Ball Records, in 2005. He then released singles Can I Live (2005) and Dime Piece (2006) that were to appear on his second album, Stages, which was never released. He shifted his focus to television and film.

The presenter later formed his second record label, N'Credible Entertainment, in 2009 after cancelling the first label. He released his debut mixtape Child of the Corn in 2011, followed by singles Me Sexy (2013) and Looking For a Dream (2014). He then released his second mixtape, The Gospel of Ike Turn Up: My Side of the Story, in 2016 and another single titled Hold On.

Nick Cannon's hosting and comedy career

The TV presenter started producing and hosting Wild 'N Out on MTV in 2005. The show currently airs on VH1. He proceeded to host a series of other television shows, including;

The Masked Singer on FOX (2019 to present)

on FOX (2019 to present) Lip Sync Battle Shorties on Nickelodeon (2017 to 2018) alongside Jojo Siwa

on Nickelodeon (2017 to 2018) alongside Jojo Siwa TeenNick Top 10 (2012 to 2018)

(2012 to 2018) America's Got Talent on NBC (2009 to 2016)

on NBC (2009 to 2016) Disney Parks Christmas Day Parade on ABC (2009 to 2019)

on ABC (2009 to 2019) Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon on NBC (2014)

on NBC (2014) The Nightlife on TeenNick (2010)

The rapper has also hosted radio shows. From 2010 to 2012, he co-hosted the morning show on 92.3 NOW FM in New York alongside Southern Sarah Lee and Nikki. He currently hosts Nick Cannon Mornings at Los Angeles based Power 106.

Nicholas went on a comedy tour in 2010 that started at the Just for Laughs festival in Montreal. He proceeded to record his first comedy special, Mr Showbiz, in 2011.

Nick Cannon's acting career

Apart from rap and hosting, Nicholas is a great and talented actor. Some of Nick Cannon's movies and TV shows include;

King of the Dancehall (2016) as Tarzan Brixton

(2016) as Tarzan Brixton Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2014 to 2015) as Marcus

(2014 to 2015) as Marcus Real Husbands of Hollywood (2013 to 2016) as himself

(2013 to 2016) as himself Drumline: A New Bea t (2014) as Devon Miles

t (2014) as Devon Miles American Son (2008) as Mike

(2008) as Mike Goal II: Living the Dream (2007) as TJ Harper

(2007) as TJ Harper Bobby (2006) as Dwayne

(2006) as Dwayne Roll Bounce (2005) as Bernard

(2005) as Bernard Underclassman (2005) as Tracy Tre Strokers

(2005) as Tracy Tre Strokers Love Don't Cost a Thing (2003) as Alvin Johnson

Nick Cannon's age and early life

The TV presenter was born on 8th October 1980 in San Diego, California and is 41 years old in 2022. He was brought up by his paternal grandfather. Cannon started doing stand-up comedy on his dad's local cable access program.

Nick Cannon's education

The hip-hop artist attended Monte Vista High School in Spring Valley, from where he graduated in 1998. In 2016, he enrolled at Howard University to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Administration of Justice and a minor in Africana Studies and graduated in 2020.

Who is Nick Cannon's wife?

The presenter has been married once to singer Mariah Carey. They tied the knot in April 2008 but separated in 2014. They filed for divorced the same year, and the proceedings were finalized in 2016. The former couple share two kids, fraternal twins Monroe and Moroccan, born in 2011. It is believed that he is married to Bre Tiesi.

How many baby mommas does Nick Cannon have?

There are currently four Nick Cannon baby mommas, but they will soon be five. After his divorce from Mariah Carey, the rapper dated model Brittany Bell with whom he has two children, Golden Sagon and Powerful Queen, born in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

The presenter was also linked to DJ Abby De La Rosa, and they welcomed their twin sons Zion and Zillion in 2021. A month after his twins were born, model Alyssa Scott welcomed their son Zen. Unfortunately, Zen passed away at five months old after suffering from a brain tumour. Another one of Nick Cannon's girlfriend's model Bre Tiesi, gave birth to his eighth child.

Nick Cannon's net worth is a product of hard work and his many talents. He has built himself from the ground up and does not seem to be stopping anytime soon.

