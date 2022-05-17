Who is Calum von Moger? Age, children, parents, injury, worth, is he dead?

Calum von Moger is a fast-rising star in the film industry. He is primarily known for his excellent physique, large biceps, 6-pack abs and massive chest. But who is he? Where is he from? Read the article to get his full bio.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Bodybuilder/actor Calum attends Freestyle Releasing's world premiere of "Bigger" at the Orleans Arena on September 13, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

Calum von Moger is an actor and bodybuilder from Australia. In the film business, one of his most famous roles was in the 2018 comedy-drama film Bigger, where he portrayed the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Calum von Moger's profiles

Full name: Calum Jose von Moger

Calum Jose von Moger Nickname: Arnold 2.0

Arnold 2.0 Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: the 9th of June 1990

the 9th of June 1990 Hometown: Geelong, Australia

Geelong, Australia Calum von Moger's age: 31 years (As of 2022)

31 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Ethnicity: Caucasian

Caucasian Calum von Moger's height: 6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres)

6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres) Weight: 106 kilograms (235 pounds)

106 kilograms (235 pounds) Chest size: 48 inches (121cm)

48 inches (121cm) Waist size: 32 inches (81cm)

32 inches (81cm) Arms size: 20 inches (51cm)

20 inches (51cm) Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother: Ingrid von Moger

Ingrid von Moger Sibling: Eddie von Moger

Eddie von Moger Sexual orientation: Heterosexual

Heterosexual Marital status: Dating

Dating Children: Kairos

Kairos Occupation: Bodybuilder and actor

Bodybuilder and actor Net worth: $2 million

$2 million Instagram account: @calumvonmoger

@calumvonmoger Twitter account: @CalumvonMoger

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Biography

How old is Calum von Moger? He was born on the 9th of June 1990. He is currently 31 years old, but in June 2022, he will be turning 32 years of age. His star sign is Gemini.

Not much about Calum von Moger's parents is known, only that his mother is called Ingrid von Moger. He was raised on a farm in a relatively large family. Unfortunately, his father was significantly injured in a road accident in 2007, which left him paralyzed.

Growing up in Geelong, Australia, he got into weightlifting because of his elder brother called, Eddie. One day when Calum was 14, his brother asked him if he wanted to go to the gym, which was an old warehouse close to their home.

It was not fancy and had rusty equipment, but that is all Arnold 2.0 needed to start. The owner used to leave the gym key in the letterbox so they would train after school. Then, when there was no key left, they would sneak underneath the shutters.

Calum was inspired mostly by his brother, who was always bigger and more muscular. He was also inspired by Steve Reeves in the movie Hercules, who he saw as a role model for his dream physique, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Career

Professional bodybuilder Calum Von Moger as he arrives to attend the premiere of 'Generation Iron 2' Q&A at National Exhibition Centre on May 12, 2017 in Birmingham, England. Photo: Richard Stonehouse

Source: Getty Images

After several years of hitting the gym, Arnold 2.0 started competing in local contests. In 2010 he won his first bodybuilding title, and the following year, he was chosen to take part in the World Fitness Federation Junior Mr Universe competition.

He also joined the NABBA Junior International Championships and went on to take first place in the Jr. Mr Universe.

Training

Calum von Moger's physique is a result of hard and constant training. Primarily focusing on a 4-day split, he likes to lift as much weight as possible. He prefers to use heavy weights, low preps, and a pyramid training structure.

This involves increased weight with every set and basic compound exercises such as the deadlift, bench press and squats.

Physical stats

The bodybuilder with his dog. Photo: @calumvonmoger

Source: Instagram

How tall is Calum von Moger? He stands at 6 feet and 2 inches (188 centimetres). His chest, waist, and arm sizes are 48, 32 and 20 inches.

Calum von Moger's weight changes with the seasons. His stage weight is between 106 and 108 kilograms (235 pounds). He weighs about 117 kilograms or between 255 and 260 pounds during the offseason.

Calum von Moger's tattoo covers his right arm with multi-colours. He also has another on the back of his left hand and one on his neck.

Personal life

The famous bodybuilder was in a relationship with Karina Elle, a fitness expert and is known for winning World Fitness Federation Pro Bikini World Championship. The pair got together in 2015 but parted ways after two years. After that, he started dating Taylor Ray the same year but broke up in 2019. The identity of Calum von Moger's girlfriend remains unknown.

Who are Calum von Moger's children?

The pro bodybuilder has one child, a son named Kairos, whom he had with Nicola Segura, a social media influencer. They were introduced by their mutual friend, and by the end of 2019, she was pregnant.

Calum von Moger's dog

Arnold 2.0 had a white mini bull terrier called Rex which unfortunately died after choking on a chip. The bodybuilder expressed great sorrow and described the incident as the worst nightmare of his life.

Is Calum von Moger dead?

According to sources, he jumped out of a window which is linked to substance abuse. The former Mr Universe, 31, was left fighting for his life after the near-fatal incident at his home in Melbourne, Australia, earlier this month. He seriously hurt his spine in the fall from a second storey window on the 4th of May 2022. This led to rumours spreading and people wondered whether the star had passed away. Calum von Moger's injury placed him in an induced coma and surgery.

In early May 2022, van Moger was charged with affray, criminal injury and possession of drugs, including cannabis, ice and testosterone in Australia, as per the Herald Sun. According to reports, he was awaiting a court date that is presumably due on 26 May 2022 after being charged with criminal affray and drug possession and was on bail living with his brother.

How much is Calum von Moger's net worth?

Arnold 2.0 has made a successful career in bodybuilding and acting. He is estimated to be worth approximately $2 million.

Calum von Moger has made a massive fanbase as a bodybuilder and actor. Although he has taken a break from the gym due to injury, his fans wish him a quick recovery. Moger's Instagram has 3.3 million followers as of 19 May 2022 and he keeps his fans updated on a regular basis.

READ ALSO: Aaron Judge's net worth, age, wife, parents, stats, career, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about Aaron Judge's net worth, wife, and other fascinating facts. He is an American professional baseball right fielder for the New York Yankees.

The judge was unanimously selected as the American League Rookie of the Year in 2017 and finished second in voting for the AL Most Valuable Player Award. Find out more about Judge here.

Source: Briefly News