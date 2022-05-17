Golf is a sport that was initially associated with opulence and was only a reserve for the wealthy. However, many people now are getting into the sport and taking it as a career. This is the same for one Jordan Spieth. He is an American professional golfer famous for appearing on the PGA Tour. But what is Jordan Spieth's net worth? Read more here to find out!

What is Jordan Spieth's net worth? Fans have wanted to know about his net worth through his continued impressive performances. At age 21, Jordan won the 2015 Masters Tournament and the US Open, two of golf's most prestigious events. Over the years, he has continued to participate in other top leagues, as seen in Jordan Spieth's stats below.

Jordan Spieth's profiles

Full Name: Jordan Alexander Spieth

Jordan Alexander Spieth Nick Name: Jordan

Jordan Date of Birth: July 27, 1993

July 27, 1993 Age : 28 years old in 2022

: 28 years old in 2022 Birth Place : Dallas, Texas, US

: Dallas, Texas, US Nationality : American

: American Profession : American golfer

: American golfer Marital Status: married

married Jordan Spieth's height : 6 ft 1 In

: 6 ft 1 In Weight: 79 kg

79 kg Eye Colour : Brown

: Brown Hair Colour: Brown

Brown Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Religion : Christianity

: Christianity School Name: St. Monica Catholic School

St. Monica Catholic School College Name: Jesuit College Preparatory School

Jesuit College Preparatory School Qualifications : Graduate

: Graduate Wife Name : Annie Verret

: Annie Verret Father Name : Shawn Spieth

: Shawn Spieth Mother Name : Mary Christine Spieth

: Mary Christine Spieth Net worth: $110 million

$110 million Jordan Spieth's Instagram: @jordanspieth

Early life

How old is Jordan Spieth? He was born on July 27, 1993, in Dallas, Texas, US. Therefore Jordan Spieth's age is 28 years as of writing this article. He has a younger brother named Steven, a basketball player and a younger sister named Ellie. As a child, he played different games such as basketball, soccer, football, and baseball. He developed more interest in golf at the age of 12.

He started out playing golf on the family's lawn before he later convinced his parents to enrol at Brookhaven Country Club. There, he learnt how to play gold and honed his skills on a proper golf course. Is Jordan Spieth religious? Yes. He is a catholic and attends the PGA Bible Study.

Jordan Spieth's parents

His parents are Shawn Spieth and Mary Christine Spieth. Both his parents played basketball in college, which motivated him to engage in one sports activity. Later on, his father started a media analytics business while his mother ventured into computer engineering.

Jordan Spieth's education

He attended a local primary school before going to St. Monica Catholic School for his high school education. He later joined Jesuit College Preparatory and graduated in 2011. He also enrolled at Brookhaven Country Club, where he took golf lessons from Cameron McCormick, a former professional golfer.

Jordan Spieth's spouse

He married Annie Verret, whom they met in high school and started dating. He proposed to her on Christmas Eve in 2017, and they later tied the knot during the Thanksgiving weekend in 2018. The couple runs Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, a charitable organization that creates awareness and funds special needs children, paediatric cancer, military families, and junior golf.

Who are Jordan Spieth's children? The couple welcomed their firstborn son, Sammy, on November 14, 2021.

Jordan Spieth's career

He participated in the Junior PGA Championship in 2008 and 2009, where he finished second, earning the title the Rolex Junior Player of the Year. In 2009 and 2011, he won the US Junior Amateur Championships two times, becoming the second player ever to win multiple Junior titles after Tiger Woods.

In 2010, he participated in the PGA Tour's HP Byron Nelson Championship, finishing 16th. He became the first amateur since 1995 to participate in this championship.

In 2011, he participated in the US Walker Cup, winning both his singles matches.

In 2012, he bagged a sport as an alternate and finished the tournament, becoming the low amateur. His impressive performance made him the number one amateur in the World Amateur Golf Ranking.

Professional career

In 2013, he later participated in the John Deere Classic tournament, where he won, becoming the fourth youngest PGA Tour winner and the youngest in 82 years.

In April 2014, he became the youngest runner-up in Master's history and ranked top 10 in the world rankings for the first time. In 2015, he won the Valspar Championship and finished runner-up at the Valero Texas Open.

In 2016, he started with a victory at the Hyundai Tournament of Champions. In May of the same year, he won the Dean & DeLuca Invitational. In 2017, he bagged his third major title by winning the Open Championship.

Between 2019 – 2022, he participated in the CJ Cup in South Korea, where he finished in a tie for 8th. On April 17, 2022, he won his 13th PGA Tour title when he achieved victory at the RBC Heritage and played on the Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island.

What is Jordan Spieth's contract with under Armour?

Under Armour has extended its 10-year partnership with the golfer through December 2029. The Baltimore-based sports apparel maker announced the four-year extension after the Under Armour athlete earned his 13th PGA Tour title with a win at RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

How much has Jordan Spieth's Caddie made?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American golfer has a net worth estimated at $110 million. He is regarded as one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. He makes his earnings mainly from tournament winnings and endorsements.

What are Jordan Spieth's earnings this year?

He has earned over $40 million from PGA winnings alone. This places him among the top 20 highest-earning golfers in PGA history. He is expected to earn in the coming years going following his expertise.

Above is everything concerning Jordan Spieth's net worth, career, family, etc. His rapid rise to golf prominence is traced back to his athletic family. This, together with his dedication and passion for the game, has made him one of the most celebrated golfers in the world.

