Richard Williams’ net worth, age, children, wife, parents, profession, books

Richard Williams, real name Richard Dove Williams Jr, is a former prominent tennis coach and author from the United States. He is best known as the father and coach of the tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams. So, what is Richard Williams’ net worth?

Richard Williams' role in training his daughters Venus and Serena into the tennis champions they have become today, and its depiction in King Richard's movie has garnered him a lot of fame and respect. His daughter, Venus Williams, became the first black woman to be ranked number one in both singles and doubles.

Richard Williams’ profile summary

Full name : Richard Dove Williams Jr

: Richard Dove Williams Jr Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 14 February 1942

14 February 1942 Age : 80 years (as of 2022)

: 80 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : Shreveport, LA

: Shreveport, LA Current residence : Atlanta

: Atlanta Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Black

: Black Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Height in inches : 6’

: 6’ Height in centimetres : 183

: 183 Weight in pounds : 221

: 221 Weight in kilograms : 87

: 87 Body measurements in inches : 42-36-16

: 42-36-16 Body measurements in centimetres : 107-91-41

: 107-91-41 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Father : Richard Dove Williams

: Richard Dove Williams Mother : Julia Mae Williams

: Julia Mae Williams Siblings : 4

: 4 Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Ex-Wives: Lakeisha Graham, Oracene Price and Betty Johnson

Lakeisha Graham, Oracene Price and Betty Johnson Children : 9

: 9 Richard Williams' grandchildren : Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

: Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Profession : Former tennis coach and author

: Former tennis coach and author Net worth: $10 million

Richard Williams’ biography

Richard was born on 14 February 1942 in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States of America. He is the firstborn and only son of Richard Dove Williams and Julia Mae Williams. Richard was raised alongside his four sisters: Barbara, Faye, Pat, and Penny. He comes from a solid Christian family.

After completing his high school education, he moved to Saginaw, Michigan and later relocated to California.

What is Richard Williams' age?

The former tennis coach is 80 years old as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What nationality is Richard?

He is an American national of black ethnicity.

What is Richard Williams' profession?

Richard began his tennis coaching career in 1994 in Long Beach, California, United States of America. He took his tennis lessons from Old Whiskey. He later determined to make his daughters Venus and Serena into tennis stars after seeing a young Romanian tennis player, Virginia Ruzici, on television.

In 1995, Williams moved his daughters out of Rick Macci's tennis academy to train them himself instead. His daughter, Serena, won her first U.S. Open in 1999. She also won other numerous notable tournaments alongside her sister, including Olympic Gold Medal, WTA Tour Championships and Australian Open.

Aside from coaching, Richard is also an author. He has authored a number of books, including Black and White: The Way I See It, 24 HOURS PA and 24 HOURS HA.

What does Richard Williams think of King Richard?

The coach gained public attention when he released King Richard Movie, where Will Smitt portrayed Richard Williams in the movie and won the Academy Award for Best Actor.

What is Richard Williams’ net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is allegedly estimated to be $10 million. His primary source of income is generated from his career as a coach and author. He has also earned a fortune amount from brand endorsements.

Who is Richard Williams' spouse?

Throughout his life, the prominent former coach has been married three times. He met Betty Johnson in California, and they exchanged their wedding vows in 1965. Together, they were blessed with five children. The couple divorced in 1973.

In 1980, he married Oracene Price. The two first met in 1979, and Oraccene already had three children from her previous marriage with her late husband. On 17 June 1980, the couple welcomed their firstborn daughter Venus. Later, after one year, they were blessed with another daughter, Serena. The family of seven lived in Compton, California, United States. Are Venus and Serena's parents still married? No, the couple split up in 2002.

Later, in 2010, the American tennis coach remarried Lakeisha Graham, a local grocery store owner, who is a year older than Williams’s daughter Venus. Williams and Lakeisha welcomed their son, Dylan, in 2012 and separated in 2017.

Richard also has the oldest son named Chavoita Lesane, who is 48 years old as of 2022.

What is Richard Williams’ height?

The former American tennis coach stands at 6 feet 0 inches or 183 centimetres. He weighs approximately 221 pounds or 87 kilograms, and his body dimensions are 42-36-16 inches or 107-91-41 centimetres chest-waist-biceps, respectively. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Is Venus and Serena's father still alive?

Yes, the former tennis coach is alive, and he is presently living in Atlanta, United States.

How is Richard Williams doing?

His health has been deteriorating since he was diagnosed with untreatable dementia and brain damage. In 2016, the coach suffered a stroke that resulted in speaking and memory loss difficulties. He has also suffered two strokes in 2022. Currently, the former coach is reported to be under the care of his elder son, Chavoita Lesane.

Richard Williams’ net worth is just a reflection of his successful coaching career and author. He is an exceptional father and coach who has pushed his two daughters to success with limited resources and no sports background. Richard Williams' relationship with Serena and Venus remains amicable regardless of his health condition.

