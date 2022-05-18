Russell is a super bowl champion who has been a trailblazer in the NFL since 2012. Initially, his career was off to a slow start due to his height, but as soon as the Seahawks picked him up, he became one of their most valued players and the league's highest-paid.

Wilson is a football player and quarterback who has played for the Seattle Seahawks in the National Football League. Since he entered the league in 2012, he has been a star player for the Seahawks. He brought the team to the playoffs 7 times and to the super bowl twice.

Russell Wilson's profiles and bio

Full name Russell Carrington Wilson Russell Wilson's age 34 years as of 2022 Birthdate November 29, 1988 Parents Harrison Wilson and Tammy Wilson Russell Wilson's siblings Harrison and Anna Wilson Birthplace Cincinnati, Ohio, United States Nationality American Profession Football Player Russell Wilson's height 5 feet 11 Inch Marital Status Married Spouse Ciara Russell Wilson's children Sienna Princess, Win Harrison Profiles Twitter, Instagram, Facebook Net worth Approximately $181.3 million

Early life and education

On November 29, 1988, Russell was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and grew up in Richmond, Virginia. He is the second of three children. Russell Wilson's parents are Harrison III, a former NFL prospect who later became a lawyer, and Tammy, a legal nurse consultant. Wilson was able to nurture his athletic skills through holding competitions with his older brother Harry.

Russell graduated from Stone Bridge High School in Virginia. He later joined North Carolina State University and played as the starting quarterback. But, more often than not, he was at odds with his baseball coach (his initial sport of choice) and ended up transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Madison for his final year of college. Here, he enjoyed a tremendous senior year. However, he was considered too small to be drafted to the NFL despite his indisputable success record.

Career

Russell's career skyrocketed in 2012 when he was the 75th Overall pick in the NFL draft by the Seattle Seahawks. However, Russell Wilson's height hindered him as he was considered a short quarterback at 5 feet 11 inches. So, who is the Seahawks quarterback? Either Geno Smith or Drew Lock will be starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

Russell played with veteran quarterbacks Matt Flynn and Tarvaris Jackson. He led the Seahawks to a five-game winning streak that closed out the season. This season ended with a rookie record where he had 26 touchdown passes and was voted the NFL rookie of the year.

Wilson made the Seahawks win 11 of their 12 games and the NFL West title in the following season. He delivered a pair of touchdown passes in a lopsided victory of 43-8 over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII, making him the fourth quarterback to win the super bowl in his second season.

How old was Russell Wilson when he won the Super Bowl? He won the Super Bowl at the age of 36 against Bronco in 2014. You may also be curious about how many super rings does Russell Wilson have? He has one super bowl championship ring.

The following year, he led the team to Super Bowl XLIX; however, they lost to the New England Patriots. Despite losing this game, he had already established himself as the game's top young player. He then helped spark a six-game win streak, and they got a second consecutive NFC West Crown.

Wilson got off to a poor start in the NFC title game vs the Green Bay Packers, but luckily, they threw the game-winning touchdown in overtime. However, during the first quarter to start the Super Bowls in the first three seasons, he came in a short bid for a 2nd championship where they lost to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.

Russell Wilson's awards and honours

Year Awards/Honours 2020 Walter Payton NFL - Man of the Year 2014 PFWA Good Guy Award 2012, 2018, 2019 Steve Largent Award 2019 All-Pro Second Team 2022 Bart Starr Award 2017 NFL Passing Touchdown Leader 2015 NFL Passer Rating Leader The 2010s NFL All-Decade Team

Russell Wilson's contracts and net worth

Wilson got a four-year deal reported to be worth $87.6 million before the 2015 NFL, making him the 2nd highest-paid NFL player. In addition, he threw 19 touchdowns and no interceptions during the next five games - the only NFL quarterback to have achieved such a fantastic feat.

In 2019, Russell extended his $140 million contract for four years with the Seahawks, thus making him the highest-paid in the NFL.

Currently, Russell Wilson's net worth is approximately $181.3 million, including his NFL earnings, performance bonuses and restructures. After signing the $140 million contract with the Seahawks, his net worth increased. He also earns a base salary of approximately $19 million with the Broncos.

Personal Life

Russell's first wife was Ashton Meem. They met in high school but began dating in college. In 2012, they tied the knot in Virginia. However, they unexpectedly filed for divorce in 2014.

Currently, Wilson is married to Ciara, an American pop princess. They began dating shortly after his divorce, and they got married on July 6, 2016. Soon after, they welcomed their first child, Sienna Princess Wilson, on April 28, 2017, and recently they had a son, Win Harrison Wilson. They are currently the NFL's most famous couple.

How did Russell Wilson and Ciara meet? They first met on May 26, 2015. Ciara revealed that she met him at a Wisconsin basketball game during an Instagram live. This interaction led Wilson to ask Ciara out for dinner. He is currently a stepfather to Ciara's first-born child.

Russell is a success story and a legend in American football. Despite it appearing that his height would limit his success, he has shown that sometimes, the impossible truly is possible.

