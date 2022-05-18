Dr. Fauci is no new name globally and, most importantly, in the United States of America. The American immunologist and physician has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984. He has also been the chief of the Laboratory of Immunoregulation at NIAID since 1980. With so many notable and admirable achievements, Dr. Fauci's net worth and life have greatly interested the public.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the NIAID and the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, gives an update on the Omicron COVID-19 variant in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Dr. Fauci's salary is estimated to be an average of $434,312 annually. This makes him one of the highest-paid and longest-serving federal employees. The American immunologist is believed to have a net worth of about $8 million and approximately $10.5 million as a family net worth. This is attributed to his successful career in the medical world.

Dr. Fauci's profile summary

Full name: Anthony Stephen Fauci

Anthony Stephen Fauci Year of birth: December 24, 1940

December 24, 1940 Dr. Fauci's age: 81 years as of 2022

81 years as of 2022 Place of birth: New York City

New York City Gender: Male

Male Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Famous as: American immunologist and physician

American immunologist and physician Alma mater: College of the Holy Cross and Cornell University

College of the Holy Cross and Cornell University Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Net worth: $10.5 million

Early life

The world-renowned scientist was raised in Brooklyn with his parents. His family operated a neighbourhood pharmacy, and just like the saying, 'the apple does not fall far from the tree,' he grew a passion and interest in medicine.

Dr. Fauci testifies during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, and Education, and Related Agencies hearing in Washington, DC. Photo: Shawn Thew-Pool

Dr. Fauci's education

He attended Regis High School, located in the heart of Manhattan. He knew that 'all work with no play makes Jack a dull boy', so he enjoyed playing basketball and was the team's captain.

The notable physician graduated with a bachelor's degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. He then joined Cornell University and graduated with an M.D. degree in 1966. The physician then completed a two-year residency at New York Hospital-Cornell Medical Center.

Career

Fauci joined NIAID in 1968, where he worked as a clinical associate in the Laboratory of the Clinical Investigation. He has since made vital contributions to the health community, such as developing treatments for diseases such as polyarteritis nodosa.

In 1974, he was appointed head of the laboratory's clinical physiology section. In 1980, he was promoted to the chief of the Laboratory of Immunoregulation at NIAID.

In 1984, he was offered the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases directorship position. He accepted the offer on the condition that he would continue serving as the head of the Laboratory of Immunoregulation.

Dr. Fauci, White House Chief Medical Advisor, responds to questions from Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) at a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing. Photo: Greg Nash-Pool

His role as the director of NIAID involves overseeing the research portfolio of applied and basic research to prevent, diagnose, and treat infectious diseases such as respiratory infections, HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and diarrheal diseases, among other emerging diseases.

Dr. Fauci's accomplishments

He is renowned for his contribution to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) research. Here are some of his accomplishments:

Arthur S. Flemming Award (1979)

U.S. Public Health Science Distinguished Service Medal (1984)

National Medical Research Award

National Health Council (1989)

Dr. Nathan Davis Award for Outstanding Public Service

American Medical Association (1992)

Frank Annunzio Award (2001)

Albany Medical Center Prize in Medicine and Biomedical Research (2002)

Ellis Island Family Heritage Award for Medicine and Science (2003)

Presidential Medal of Freedom (2008)

Golden Plate Award (2003)

Mary Woodard Lasker Award for Public Service (2007)

National Medal of Science (2005)

Robert Koch Gold Medal (2013)

Dr. Fauci's movies

Fauci is a 2021 American documentary film directed and produced by John Hoffman and Janet Tobias. It follows the life and career of Anthony Fauci. The film had its world premiere at the 48th Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2021.

The film tracks Dr. Fauci's contributions to two infectious and deadly diseases, AIDS and the Coronavirus pandemic. The film also shows his playful side through old family footage of him spending quality time with his kids.

He has also served in the U.S. government in an advisory capacity in response to public health emergencies globally. He has advised six U.S presidents in various capacities.

Is Dr. Fauci married?

Dr. Fauci's spouse is known as Christine Grady. He married his wife in 1985 and they have three kids. Their children are Jennifer Fauci, Megan Fauci, and Alison Fauci.

Dr. Fauci's COVID-19 contribution

Throughout his tenure, he has worked with seven U.S. presidents to find solutions to some of the most challenging public health issues, such as AIDS and the COVID-19 pandemic.

A clear glimpse of Dr. Fauci's net worth depicts that hard work, passion, dedication, years of experience, competence, and knowledge pays off. His personality of being a straight talker has enabled him to bridge gaps between the politicians and the community, which has eventually brought about much change.

