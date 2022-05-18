Coco Gauff's net worth, age, parents, boyfriend, height, coach, career, profiles

Cori Coco Gauff's talent goes beyond anything that has been seen since the Williams sister came into the sport. She beat Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova even before she turned 18! What is her story? Most importantly, what is Coco Gauff's net worth?

Cori celebrates after victory against Kaja Juvan during The Championships - Wimbledon 2021 in London, England. Photo: Mike Hewitt

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, Corey Gauff, her father, wanted his daughter to play basketball just like he did in college. However, Coco found it hard to play in a team and had difficulty shooting. So after she found a second home in tennis, she never looked back. Does Coco Gauff have a child? No, but she has two younger siblings.

Coco Gauff's profiles

Full Name: Cori Gauff

Cori Gauff Nick Name: Coco

Coco Date of Birth: 13th March 2004

13th March 2004 Coco Gauff's age: 18 years old as of 2022

18 years old as of 2022 Place of Birth: Delray Beach, Florida

Delray Beach, Florida Nationality: American

American Coco Gauff's height: 5 ft 9in (175 cm)

5 ft 9in (175 cm) Weight: 55 kg (121 lbs)

55 kg (121 lbs) Education: Homeschooled

Homeschooled Occupation: Tennis player

Tennis player Playing Career: 2016 till date

2016 till date Parents: Corey Gauff, Candi Gauff

Corey Gauff, Candi Gauff Siblings: Codey Gauff and Cameron Gauff

Codey Gauff and Cameron Gauff Zodiac: Pisces

Pisces Networth: $4 million

$4 million Boyfriend: None

Early life

Cori and her parents Corey and Candy after she won her WTA-Upper Austria Ladies final tennis match against Jelena Ostapenko on October 13, 2019, in Linz, Austria. Photo: Barbara Grindl

Source: Getty Images

Coco was born on 13th March 2004 to parents Candi and Corey Gauff in Delray Beach, Florida. Coco Gauff's siblings are two boys who are both younger than her, Codey and Cameron. What nationality is Coco Gauff? She is an American.

Cori is not the only sporty one in the family. Her dad was in the college basketball team, while her mom was a runner while in University. The family moved to Atlanta, and that is where she found her love for tennis at just 4 years old!

She was watching the TV when Serena Williams won the 2009 Australian Open and soon after expressed her desire to be a tennis player to her parents, and they encouraged her to try several sports before sticking to tennis. However, Coco loved that tennis was an individual sport as she found it hard to work in teams. So when she was six, Coco Gauff's parents settled that tennis would be her sport of choice.

Training

When she turned 7, her parents moved back to Delray Beach because it had excellent coaching facilities. Her parents gave up their careers to ensure their daughter was successful, with her dad becoming a coach and her mom teaching her at home since she is homeschooled. Coco Gauff's first coach was Gerard Loglo, and when she turned 10, she trained at the Mouratoglou Academy in France. Her trainer, Patrick Mouratoglou, was one of Serena William's coaches.

Career

Coco Gauff made headlines after her historic win against longtime champ and Serena's younger sister Venus Williams. Before this, however, she had been winning championships and tournaments since the tender age of 8!

Dylan Dreyer, Rafael Nadal, Cori Gauff, Serena Williams and Venus Williams at the 2019 Palace Invitational at Lotte New York Palace in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Junior career

When she was 8 years old, Coco won Little Mo eight-and-under nationals. This win helped solidify her passion for tennis. At 10 years old, she would yet again get another historic win at the USTA Clay Court National for those under 12 years. She made history by being the youngest winner of the Championship ever!

She continued breaking barriers and playing in the top tournaments worldwide, and soon she became the youngest girls' singles finalist in US Open history. She backed away from entering any competitions until the junior Grand Slam in France, where she defeated McNally in just 3 sets. She became the 5th youngest girls' singles champion in French Open history. She would face off with McNally once ore in the Grade 1 Junior Roehampton, after which she emerged victorious once again.

Professional career

Venus Williams and Cori during their doubles match against Saisai Zheng and Ellen Perez during the singles competition at the 2021 French Open Tennis Tournament in Paris, France. Photo: Tim Clayton

Source: Getty Images

She won her first professional tournament at the ITF Women's Circuit in May 2018. In 2019, she finished 2nd place at the Midland Tennis Classic and continued this trend in her subsequent tournaments until she played at the Miami Open and defeated McNally once again. She did not qualify for the French Open but got the wildcard to play at Wimbledon.

History in the making!

This opportunity made her the youngest player ever to reach the main Wimbledon draw by making it through the Open Era at just 15! In her first round, she faced off against Venus Williams, a 5-time champion at Wimbledon and turned triumphant against the tennis champion. As a result, she made it to the Wimbledon 4th round as the youngest player ever to do this since 1991. She may have lost the battle, but she would win the war. Her matches became the most-watched on ESPN, and her global ranking rose to 141.

Cori shakes hands with Naomi Osaka of Japan after winning their Women's Singles Match in the 2020 Australian Open on January 24, 2020, in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

Her subsequent performances landed her at rank 67 in 2020. At the Australian Open, she played against Venus Williams again and defeated her once more. Finally, she made it to the 3rd round, where she beat the reigning champion Naomi Osaka. In doing this, she became the youngest player to beat a top-5 player since 1991.

Gauff was selected by the US Olympic team to play in the 2020 Olympic games. But unfortunately, she tested positive for Covid and was forced to withdraw. Had she played, she would have been the youngest tennis Olympian since 2000. Coco Gauff is currently ranked the No. 15 player globally as of 4th April 2022. This ranking is her highest yet.

Networth and endorsements

Her short career has resulted in several prize money wins for the young athlete. In 2019 she won more than $500,000 in prize money, roughly the same amount in 2020. In 2021 her winnings doubled, and she won more than $1 million. She also has endorsement deals with major companies such as New Balance and Barilla. Her current networth stands at a staggering $4million.

Cori celebrates victory after her Ladies' Singles first-round match against Venus Williams on July 01, 2019, in London, England. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Activism

Coco Gauff is heavily involved in educating herself and her family about the climate crisis and has spoken up about how she is learning to live more sustainably. She is also very vocal about her support for Black Lives Matter. In 2020, she spoke at one of their Florida protests, where she remarked that she is still fighting against the same injustices her grandmother fought against 50+ years ago.

Coco Gauff's net worth shows that she is undoubtedly the top tennis prodigy at the moment, with amazing feats that other tennis players her age can only dream of. As her star continues to rise, she will only become more unstoppable.

