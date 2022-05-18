Coco Gauff's net worth, age, parents, boyfriend, height, coach, career, profiles
Cori Coco Gauff's talent goes beyond anything that has been seen since the Williams sister came into the sport. She beat Naomi Osaka, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova even before she turned 18! What is her story? Most importantly, what is Coco Gauff's net worth?
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Interestingly, Corey Gauff, her father, wanted his daughter to play basketball just like he did in college. However, Coco found it hard to play in a team and had difficulty shooting. So after she found a second home in tennis, she never looked back. Does Coco Gauff have a child? No, but she has two younger siblings.
Coco Gauff's profiles
- Full Name: Cori Gauff
- Nick Name: Coco
- Date of Birth: 13th March 2004
- Coco Gauff's age: 18 years old as of 2022
- Place of Birth: Delray Beach, Florida
- Nationality: American
- Coco Gauff's height: 5 ft 9in (175 cm)
- Weight: 55 kg (121 lbs)
- Education: Homeschooled
- Occupation: Tennis player
- Playing Career: 2016 till date
- Parents: Corey Gauff, Candi Gauff
- Siblings: Codey Gauff and Cameron Gauff
- Zodiac: Pisces
- Networth: $4 million
- Boyfriend: None
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
Early life
Coco was born on 13th March 2004 to parents Candi and Corey Gauff in Delray Beach, Florida. Coco Gauff's siblings are two boys who are both younger than her, Codey and Cameron. What nationality is Coco Gauff? She is an American.
Cori is not the only sporty one in the family. Her dad was in the college basketball team, while her mom was a runner while in University. The family moved to Atlanta, and that is where she found her love for tennis at just 4 years old!
She was watching the TV when Serena Williams won the 2009 Australian Open and soon after expressed her desire to be a tennis player to her parents, and they encouraged her to try several sports before sticking to tennis. However, Coco loved that tennis was an individual sport as she found it hard to work in teams. So when she was six, Coco Gauff's parents settled that tennis would be her sport of choice.
Training
When she turned 7, her parents moved back to Delray Beach because it had excellent coaching facilities. Her parents gave up their careers to ensure their daughter was successful, with her dad becoming a coach and her mom teaching her at home since she is homeschooled. Coco Gauff's first coach was Gerard Loglo, and when she turned 10, she trained at the Mouratoglou Academy in France. Her trainer, Patrick Mouratoglou, was one of Serena William's coaches.
Career
Coco Gauff made headlines after her historic win against longtime champ and Serena's younger sister Venus Williams. Before this, however, she had been winning championships and tournaments since the tender age of 8!
Junior career
When she was 8 years old, Coco won Little Mo eight-and-under nationals. This win helped solidify her passion for tennis. At 10 years old, she would yet again get another historic win at the USTA Clay Court National for those under 12 years. She made history by being the youngest winner of the Championship ever!
She continued breaking barriers and playing in the top tournaments worldwide, and soon she became the youngest girls' singles finalist in US Open history. She backed away from entering any competitions until the junior Grand Slam in France, where she defeated McNally in just 3 sets. She became the 5th youngest girls' singles champion in French Open history. She would face off with McNally once ore in the Grade 1 Junior Roehampton, after which she emerged victorious once again.
Professional career
She won her first professional tournament at the ITF Women's Circuit in May 2018. In 2019, she finished 2nd place at the Midland Tennis Classic and continued this trend in her subsequent tournaments until she played at the Miami Open and defeated McNally once again. She did not qualify for the French Open but got the wildcard to play at Wimbledon.
San Andreas elegant star Breanne Hill: age, boyfriend, parents, movies and tv shows, height, profiles, worth
History in the making!
This opportunity made her the youngest player ever to reach the main Wimbledon draw by making it through the Open Era at just 15! In her first round, she faced off against Venus Williams, a 5-time champion at Wimbledon and turned triumphant against the tennis champion. As a result, she made it to the Wimbledon 4th round as the youngest player ever to do this since 1991. She may have lost the battle, but she would win the war. Her matches became the most-watched on ESPN, and her global ranking rose to 141.
Her subsequent performances landed her at rank 67 in 2020. At the Australian Open, she played against Venus Williams again and defeated her once more. Finally, she made it to the 3rd round, where she beat the reigning champion Naomi Osaka. In doing this, she became the youngest player to beat a top-5 player since 1991.
Gauff was selected by the US Olympic team to play in the 2020 Olympic games. But unfortunately, she tested positive for Covid and was forced to withdraw. Had she played, she would have been the youngest tennis Olympian since 2000. Coco Gauff is currently ranked the No. 15 player globally as of 4th April 2022. This ranking is her highest yet.
Networth and endorsements
Her short career has resulted in several prize money wins for the young athlete. In 2019 she won more than $500,000 in prize money, roughly the same amount in 2020. In 2021 her winnings doubled, and she won more than $1 million. She also has endorsement deals with major companies such as New Balance and Barilla. Her current networth stands at a staggering $4million.
Activism
Coco Gauff is heavily involved in educating herself and her family about the climate crisis and has spoken up about how she is learning to live more sustainably. She is also very vocal about her support for Black Lives Matter. In 2020, she spoke at one of their Florida protests, where she remarked that she is still fighting against the same injustices her grandmother fought against 50+ years ago.
Coco Gauff's net worth shows that she is undoubtedly the top tennis prodigy at the moment, with amazing feats that other tennis players her age can only dream of. As her star continues to rise, she will only become more unstoppable.
READ ALSO: Richard Williams' net worth, age, children, wife, parents, profession, books
Briefly.co.za recently published a biography of Richard Williams, the famed coach and father of the prominent Williams sisters. His name was shot into fame recently after the release of the award-winning movie King Williams based on his life. Get the whole story here!
Source: Briefly News