Ben Baller is a man of many talents, from music and acting to designing creative jewellery. Whatever may be the profession, he has achieved it to a great extent. For example, he created a diamond-encrusted belt buckle for Michael Jackson and has attracted other top artists, such as Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg, Mariah Carey, and more. This article has more about Ben Baller's net worth, career, movies, etc.

What is Ben Baller's full name? His birth name is Ben Yang. Ben has 21 platinum album credits to his resume as a DJ and producer, including works with top artists such as Dr Dre and Jay-Z. Besides, in 2005, he started designing, making, and selling jewellery. The business blossomed, and within a couple of years, he became one of the best-selling jewellers in the country. With all that achievement in different fields, what is Ben Baller's net worth? Find out that and more here!

Ben Baller's profiles and bio

Full name Ben Yang Nickname Ben Baller Date of birth January 27, 1973 Age 49 years (As of 2022) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Height 6 feet Weight 85 kg Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Marital status Married Ben Baller's spouse Nicolette Lacson Sons London and Ryder Daughter Kaia Yang Net worth $100 M Instagram @benballer Twitter @BENBALLER

Early life

How old is he? He was born on January 27, 1973, in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America. Thus, Ben Baller's age is 49 years as of 2022. He follows the Christian religion, and his astrological sign is Aquarius. His ethnicity is Korean-American.

Ben Baller's family

The father was a history professor at UCLA, while the mother was a dress contractor, where he was very popular in the fashion industry. He also has a brother, David Yang, a video game producer, and his sister Jeanne Yang, a celebrity stylist. They grew up in K-Town in the USA. Unfortunately, the names of his parents are not provided.

Ben Baller's education

He attended a local primary school. After that, he proceeded to Beverly Hills High School and then graduated from the University of California, Berkeley. He later enrolled in San Francisco State University to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in cinematography.

During his school days, he used to play football and basketball. His competence in these sports earned him the nickname Baller. He later developed an interest in music and decided to pursue it as a career.

Who is Ben Baller's wife?

The celebrity artist is happily married to Nicolette Lacson, a Filipino-American model and a swimwear designer. They dated for a year before they tied the knot in 2012 at Santa Monica's Casa Del Mar. The couple is blessed with three children.

Body measurements

Ben Baller's height measures 6 feet, while his weight is 85 kg approximately. He appears to be tall and has a healthy body figure. His body figure measurements are 42-32-37. His biceps measure 15 inches. He has dark brown eyes and black hair, although he likes to maintain his head bald.

Ben Baller's career

He was talented in basketball and football, and he was one of the first Asians to play both sports at the NCAA level. However, in 1993, he started his music journey. He started his first job as a DJ at Denzel Washington's restaurant. While going about his job, he met Dr Dre, who loved his work and offered him a job.

He worked at Dr Dre's Priority Records as a producer before working for Aftermath Entertainment. Throughout his career, he has produced more than 21 platinum albums.

He was fond of collecting sneakers and got renowned worldwide for collecting the best sneakers.

In 2004, he started Icee Fresh & Co, a company he established alongside his uncle and cousin. The company deals with designing, making and selling creative pieces of jewellery.

What is Ben Baller known for? He is known for many things, from being a DJ, producer and actor. But he is famous for designing customized jewellery, which made him a celebrity jeweller.

His work has attracted an extensive clientele composed of celebrity artists and other affluent personalities.

Ben Baller's movies

Besides music, he had an opportunity to feature in several short movies and videos. He featured in BTS and Steve Aoki's collaborative video, Waste It on Me.

His interest in acting drove him to work in films like As I Am: The Life & Times of DJ Am (2015), Cake (2004), and Ben Baller (2012). Besides, he had a reality TV series and won a Webby award for the best reality show.

How did Ben Baller get his money?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the celebrity has a net worth of around $100 million. Ben Baller's merchandise has earned him most of his wealth by designing and customizing jewellery for his vast clientele. Through his jewellery company, Icee Fresh & Co, he has collaborated with the diamond manufacturer and other top jewellery brands.

His net worth includes a mansion in Los Angeles and owns a condo. Also, he has a collection of posh cars that include a Ferrari, a BMW, and a Rolls Royce.

How much does a Ben Baller chain cost?

His jewellery costs a fortune. A diamond-encrusted gold chain goes from $100,000. Such a chain contains 880 grams of gold.

The above article has everything concerning Ben Baller's net worth. He is a very successful entrepreneur and an actor and makes a lot of money mainly through his job as a jeweller. Furthermore, he is also a music producer.

