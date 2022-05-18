Bad Bunny's net worth, age, nationality, awards, height, WWE, songs, profiles
Bad Bunny, whose birth name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, is a famous Puerto Rican singer, rapper, actor, wrestler, and record producer. His genre of music and unique top-notch fashion sense, and slurred vocal style have seen him make a name for himself. In 2020, he was the most-streamed musician globally, with some of his hit songs being listened to 8 billion times. How has this success translated to Bad Bunny’s net worth in 2022?
The musician is estimated to have a net worth of about $18 million. This is from his lucrative career as a musician, actor, rapper, wrestler, and record producer. His music is identified as Latin rap or reggaeton. He is slowly delving into the world of other genres such as soul, bachata, and rock music.
Bad Bunny’s profile summary
- Full name: Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio
- Year of birth: March 10, 1994
- Bad Bunny’s age: 28 years as of 2022
- Place of birth: Puerto Rico
- Bad Bunny’s nationality: Puerto Rican & American
- Gender: Male
- Zodiac sign: Leo
- Famous as: Rapper, singer, and songwriter
- Bad Bunny’s height: 6 feet
- Alma mater: University of Puerto Rico
- Instagram: @badbunnypr
- Net worth: $18 million
Early life
Bad Bunny was born in Almirante Sur, Vega Baja, Puerto Rico to his parents. His father’s name is Tito Martinez, and he worked as a truck driver. His mother’s name is Lysaurie Ocasio, and she is a retired school teacher. He grew up with his siblings Bysael Martínez Ocasio and Bernie Martínez Ocasio.
He attended the University of Puerto Rico, Arecibo, to pursue a degree in audiovisual communication. However, he chose his music career and eventually dropped out to concentrate on music.
Career
Bad Bunny grew up enjoying and listening to songs off Abrázame Muy Fuerte by Juan Gabriel. The rapper started singing at an early age. He would attend church with his mother until the age of 13. His debut came in 2016 after DJ Luian heard his song Diles and signed him up for his record label Hear This Music.
In 2013, he started publishing his songs on SoundCloud and creating his interpretations. In 2016, he worked as a bagger at the Supermercados Econo in his hometown.
The rapper and professional wrestler rap in his local language. However, he has managed to attract an international audience to his unique style of music.
In 2017, he was featured in Si Tu Novio Te Deja Sola by Colombian singer J Balvin. He later collaborated with Prince Royce and J Balvin to release the hit song Sensualidad.
In 2018, he, Balvin, and Cardi B produced I Like It. He also collaborated with Drake to release the song, Mia. The song has 1.3 billion views on YouTube as of 21 May 2022. In the same year, he released his first album titled X 100pre.
Bad Bunny’s award came in 2020 when he bagged the Grammy Award for Best Latin Pop Album with his second solo album titled YHLQMDLG (YO Hago lo que me da la gana).
The musician has collaborated with notable musicians such as Daddy Yankee, Rosalia, J Balvin, Residente, Jhay Cortez, Farruko, and Arcangel to release some hit songs.
Bad Bunny’s songs include;
- Te Guste
- Get
- Tentación
- Just Let Me Know
- Diles
- Soy Peor
- I’m Worse
- Sensualidad
Bad Bunny’s WWE win
In 2021, he commenced making guests in the WWE tournament and won the WWE 24/7 Championship. He has also appeared in Wrestlemania and Royal Rumble.
Why is Bad Bunny so popular?
The musician’s popularity continues to increase due to his successful music career. Some of his songs have attracted more than 8 billion views. He also has several awards in his name. The Latino rapper is a jack of all trades, making him admirable and an inspiration to many.
How much is Bad Bunny worth right now?
He is estimated to be worth about $18 million. This is from his successful career, hard work, and zeal to relentlessly pursue his dreams.
Why is Bad Bunny called Bad Bunny?
The rapper adopted his stage name after he was forced to wear a rabbit outfit during a photoshoot while in grade school.
Can Bad Bunny speak English?
Bad Bunny speaks English. He raps in three languages. The languages are Spanish, English and Spanglish.
Is Bad Bunny married?
The rapper is not yet married. However, he is in a relationship with his girlfriend, Gabriela Berlingeri. She is a jewellery designer by profession. The two met in 2017 during a dinner outing, and since then, the two started courting. The rapper made their relationship in 2020 after realizing that he was happy.
Bad Bunny’s net worth in 2022 shows that hard work pays off. He is undoubtedly one of the best trap artists of this generation. His songs have created a phenomenal ambience that his fans enjoy.
