Ben Affleck's height of 6'4" gives him an athletic body that makes him quite the attractive celebrity in Hollywood. He has all the looks of a charming prince, but he unleashes vengeful violence on his enemies when he gets into character. Having attracted a big following, it is safe to say that Ben Affleck is one of the greatest actors ever.

It is not difficult to see why the celebrity is loved by fans worldwide, especially with Ben Affleck’s meme trending all the time.

Ben Affleck’s profile summary and bio

Full name Benjamin Geza Affleck-Boldt Nickname Ben Affleck Date of birth August 15, 1972 Place of birth Berkeley, California Age 49 years old Birth sign Leo Gender Male Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 4'' Height in centimeters 193 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Father Timothy Byers Boldt Mother Christopher Anne Boldt Siblings Casey Affleck Marital status Single Ex-partners Jennifer Garner, Jennifer Lopez, Lindsay Shookus, and Gwyneth Paltrow Children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel Party Democrat Occupation Actor, director, producer Debut 1981 Twitter @BenAffleck

Early childhood

The celebrity was born Benjamin Geza Affleck-Boldt on August 15, 1972, in Berkeley, California. This means that Ben Affleck’s age is 49 years as of 2022. When he was three years old, the family moved to Massachusetts and lived in Falmouth, where his younger brother Casey was born, and shortly after that, they moved to Cambridge, where they settled.

What ethnicity is Ben Affleck? He is white with an ancestry consisting of English, Irish, Scottish and German roots. His father, Timothy Byers Affleck, was an aspiring playwright who was mostly unemployed.

He would work as a carpenter, bookie, auto-mechanic, bartender, janitor, and electrician at Harvard to make ends meet. His mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, was a Harvard-educated elementary school teacher.

In his early childhood, Affleck’s father was a chronic alcoholic and a difficult person to deal with. As a result, Affleck felt relieved after his parents divorced when he was 11. However, his father did not stop drinking until he became homeless for two years before deciding to clean his act.

Affleck was 16 when his father enrolled in rehabilitation in Indio and lived there for 12 years to maintain his sobriety. Growing up, Ben and Casey were surrounded by people who worked in arts, and thus they were encouraged to make home movies. His mother would regularly take them to theatre performances, and Affleck's first acting role came when he was seven.

Education

Affleck attended the Cambridge Rindge and Latin high school, where he acted in theatre productions under his drama teacher, Gerry Speca. He was a schoolmate of Matt Damon, with whom they became close friends.

He studied Spanish at the University of Vermont for a few months but had to leave after fracturing his hip at a basketball game. At 18, he moved to Los Angeles to study Middle Eastern affairs at Occidental College.

Career

His professional career started in his childhood, beginning with an independent film titled The Dark End of the Street (1981) when he was only seven. His breakthrough as a child actor came with The Voyage of the Mimi (1984).

His first starring role was in the college drama Glory Daze (1995), in which he was cast as an aimless art student. After that, he co-wrote and acted in Good Will Hunting (1997), which was a great success. Since then, he has attracted many leading roles in top films.

He is still active today, and some of Ben Affleck’s upcoming movies include The Flash (2023) and Hypnotic, for which a release date has not been announced. Some of Ben Affleck’s movies include:

Armageddon (1998)

Phantoms (1998)

Dogma (1999)

200 Cigarettes (1999)

Bounce (2000)

Boiler Room (2000)

Daddy and Them (2001)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Elektra (2005)

Extract (2009)

Argo (2012)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Wife and children

In 2005, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner after dating for about a year. Ben Affleck’s spouse had worked with him in 2001 on the set of Pearl Harbor and in 2003 on Daredevil. They got married in a private Turks and Caicos ceremony with Victor Garber and his partner, Rainer Andreesen, as the only people present.

Ben Affleck’s children with Garner are Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth and Samuel Garner. Affleck and Garner separated in June 2015. Previously, Affleck dated Jennifer Lopez from 2002 to 2004 after the divorce of Lopez from her second husband.

Did JLo marry Ben Affleck? No, they became engaged in November 2002 but called off the engagement in January 2004 because of too much media scrutiny.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the Los Angeles Special Screening of "Marry Me" in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frazer Harrison

Source: Getty Images

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez still together? No, they never got back together after going their separate ways. Affleck also dated actress Gwyneth Paltrow in 1997, Ana de Armas in 2020 and Lindsay Shookus in 2017.

Ben Affleck’s net worth

Affleck makes his money from multiple sources, including acting, screenwriting, producing and directing. In addition, he has won several awards such as a Golden Globe Award, BAFTA, Directors Guild Award, Producers Guild Award and the Academy Award for Best Picture. His net worth as of 2022 is $150 million.

Ben Affleck remains one of the most decorated actors, with over 50 film credits and several accolades to match his career. As with most celebrities, he has been subjected to thorough scrutiny, and his life is not without controversy.

