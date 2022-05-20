Who is Noah Beck? Age, girlfriend, height, TikTok, education, profiles

Noah Beck is an American social media influencer who gained fame during the COVID-19 pandemic in May 2020 after his TikTok videos went viral. He often uploads content on lifestyle, sports and comedy. He was a member of Sway House before it was disbanded in February 2021. How well do you know him? Keep reading to learn more fascinating facts about the upcoming influencer.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Noah Beck is an American internet influencer and reality TV star. Photo: @Lionel Hahn

Source: Getty Images

Noah Beck is someone who knows what he wants. He had a bright future in football and academics but decided to drop out of university to pursue his passion. His decision seems to be unfolding well as he slowly curves his way up the ladder of young internet influencers.

Noah Beck’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Noah Timothy Beck Date of birth 4th May 2001 Age 21 years in 2022 Birth sign Taurus Place of birth Peoria, Arizona, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m) Gender Male Sexual orientation Straight Girlfriend Singer Dixie D’Amelio Siblings Two sisters, Tatum and Haley Education Ironwood High School, University of Portland Profession Social media influencer, reality star Instagram @noahbeck TikTok @noahbeck Twitter @noahbeck YouTube @Noah Beck

Noah Beck’s age and early life

The social media influencer was born on 4th May 2001 in Peoria, Arizona, United States. He is 21 years old in 2022. Beck has two sisters, Tatum and Haley. Tatum is also a TikToker with over 3 million followers, while Haley is a teacher.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Noah Beck's girlfriend

Beck and Dixie started dating in September 2020. Photo: @Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Beck started dating fellow internet star Dixie D’Amelio in September 2020. Dixie had just broken up with her former boyfriend, Griffin Johnson. The lovebirds tried to keep things private but made the relationship public in October 2020.

Are Noah and Dixie still together?

Noah Beck and Dixie have not broken up, and their relationship is going strong. At the beginning of 2022, they took a break from posting about their romance on social media, and fans thought they were no longer a couple. However, they attended Coachella together in April 2022.

Noah Beck’s education

Timothy went to Ironwood High School and later attended the University of Portland on a full-ride scholarship but dropped out after completing the second semester of his freshman year. The internet star played college football for the Portland Pilots as a midfielder.

The celebrity previously played for the SC del Sol club soccer team in Phoenix and was made the team captain for the US Youth Soccer Olympic Development Program from 2014 to 2017. Timothy later joined the Real Salt Lake Academy team and was there from 2018 to 2019.

Noah Beck’s career

The internet influencer found fame on TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: @Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

After deciding to quit school during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Timothy started uploading TikTok content. His videos started going viral, and his various social media platforms saw exponential growth.

Noah Beck’s TikTok currently has over 33. 3 million followers. His official Instagram has more than 9 million followers, and he has over 1 million Twitter followers. The influencer joined Sway House in June 2020, but it was disbanded in February 2021.

In 2021, he decided to attend acting classes. His fame also made it possible for him to star in his own AwesomenessTV reality show, Noah Beck Tries Things. The show featured guest appearances from friends and other internet influencers, including James Charles, Blake Gray, Chae Mattson, Larri Merritt, and Dixie D’Amelio.

Noah Beck’s height

The social media influencer stands at 5 feet 11 inches (1.8 m). The 21-year-old has dark brown hair and eyes.

Is Noah Beck attracted to James Charles?

Beck and YouTuber James Charles are great friends, but the TikToker is heterosexual. Photo: @Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Noah Beck and James Charles did a TikTok video together in 2020, and fans thought there was a spark because of their great chemistry. A lie detector test Noah took with Dixie also revealed that he is physically attracted to James. The TikToker put the rumours to rest in a TikTok video in which he said he has a great relationship with James, but he is heterosexual.

Did Noah Beck play in iCarly?

There were speculations that the internet star starred in iCarly as Gibby, but the Noah Beck iCarly rumours are not true. In 2021, the celebrity starred in his AwesomenessTV reality series, Noah Beck Tries Things.

Noah Beck is one of the quick-rising stars who found fame during the COVID-19 pandemic. The breakout star has found a great way to use his newfound fame, including producing a leading reality TV show, and he will soon find his way inside Hollywood.

READ ALSO: Who is Mandy Moore? Age, family, height, songs, movies and tv shows, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Mandy Moore, a multi-award-winning American singer, songwriter, and actress. She rose to fame in the late 1990s and has remained one of the best artists of her generation.

Mandy Moore has starred in popular films, including Tangled as Princess Rapunzel, Princess Diaries as Lana, and NBC’s This Is Us as Rebecca. In 2019, she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Source: Briefly News