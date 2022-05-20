Technological advancement has necessitated a lot of people to make a living online. One such beneficiary is Pokimane. She is a famous Moroccan Canadian Internet personality and a very talented YouTube star. So, what is Pokimane's net worth? This article has that and much more.

Why is Pokimane even famous? She is mainly known for her live streaming videos that she uploads on Twitch and YouTube channels. She mostly shares entertainment content as well as her video gaming experience. What is Pokimane's net worth? See below!

Pokimane's profiles and bio

Pokimane's real name Imane Anys Date of Birth May 14, 1996 Age 26 Years (As of 2022) Birth Place Morocco Profession Internet Personality, YouTuber and Twitch Streamer Zodiac Sign Leo Ethnicity Moroccan Marital Status Single Pokimane's nationality Moroccan and Canadian School Local High School, Morocco University McMaster University, Hamilton, Ontario, Canada Education Qualification Chemical Engineering Net worth $6 Million

Early life

How old is Imane Anys? Anys was born on May 14, 1996, in Morocco, and she was brought up in Canada. Therefore, Pokimane's age is 26 years as of 2022. Currently, she lives in Los Angeles, California, United States.

She started playing video games right from her childhood and fell in love with a game called League of Legends. Besides games, she is also a fan of anime, and most of her YouTube videos are based on anime and its characters.

Education

She attended a private high school and later enrolled at McMaster University to pursue a Bachelor's degree in engineering. However, she dropped out to pursue streaming. She speaks French and English fluently.

Does Pokimane have a relationship?

The Twitch star is very open on all other things but very secretive in her love life. But, as a beautiful girl who has achieved a lot in her career, it is expected that many young men would want to date her. Unfortunately, details about Pokimane's boyfriend are not provided.

Pokimane's dating history

Although she is currently single, she once dated Federico. Federico Michael Gaytanr, better known as Fedmyster, is a YouTuber, Twitch streamer and Offline TV house member. Did Pokimane sleep with Fedmyster? Although Federico did not detail his intimate moments with Anys, he confirmed that they shared a bed several times throughout their relationship.

Physical appearance

Pokimane's height is 5 feet and 4 inches, and her body weight is around 51 kg. Her body measurements are 34-24-35 inches. She has beautiful brown hair, and her mesmerizing eyes are brown. Anys is a gorgeous girl who boasts of a curvy body and has a charming personality.

Career

Pokimane is known for streaming gameplay and commentary of Fortnite, one of the most-watched videos she first streamed as part of a sponsorship.

In 2018, she partnered with Twitch Creator Champ, a series of broadcasts and articles that were designed to assist content creators in establishing successful channels.

The same year, she won the Shorty Award for best Twitch Streamer following the insane growth of her channel.

Pokimane's YouTube

Besides Twitch, she has launched Poki ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response), her YouTube channel. She created the channel in February 2013 and features Podcasts, Gaming Content, and Vlogs. Besides, she is also a member of an offline TV and social entertainment group of content creators. Offline TV aims to allow different content creators to collaborate and grow their brands.

In March 2014, she created her second YouTube channel, which would later become her main channel. All of Pokimane's channels contain video game-related content, challenges, Vlogs, and other entertaining videos.

On March 5, 2015, she posted Corobizar and ImSoFresh, becoming one of her most popular YouTube videos.

Pokimane's Twitter

In December 2013, she created her Twitter account. She used her YouTube channels to market it. Within no time, she had amassed more than 500,000 followers on Twitter. She used the platform to post thoughts and messages. You can also follow her on Facebook and Instagram and see trendy pictures of Pokimane without makeup.

Pokimane's online store

She owns an online store where she sells clothes for men and women. She often doubles up as a model for her clothing brand and can be seen posing for products like T-shirts and sweaters. She sells at reasonable prices, which has grown her online business tremendously.

However, she has built a strong brand, and she will do anything to protect it. As much as she promotes services and products on her channel, she will do so if the outcomes align with her brand. For instance, she once rejected a $3 million sponsorship deal as it did not align with her brand.

In 2020, Imane joined Markiplier and Jacksepticeye's fashion brand Cloak as partners and creative directors.

Pokimane movies and TV shows

In 2020, she appeared in Free Guy, an American Science Fiction Action comedy film. The film was directed by Shawn Levy and was released on July 3, 2020, by 20th Century Studios. Ninja and LazarBeam are some of the other YouTube personalities that appeared.

Net worth

She has a net worth of over $6 million. So, how much does Pokimane make a year? She earns over $4 million through her Twitch account and over $5 million from her YouTube channels. She also earns more from sponsorships and selling merchandise through her online clothing store.

Even though she is already a millionaire at a young age, she does not lead an extravagant lifestyle. Instead, she has mastered the art of spending her money wisely, and with that discipline, she is expected to be worth more in the near future.

The above info has everything you would love to know about Pokimane's net worth, career, age, etc. The Moroccan-born internet personality made a name by posting gaming streams and videos on social media. She is one hell of a gamer, gorgeous, and has a personality of an angel.

