The world of social media is densely populated with loads of content creators hoping to make a name for themselves by documenting their lives and passions. One such content creator that has made a name for themself is Tfue, a YouTuber and pro-gamer that has become well-loved in the community. Here, we herein discuss exciting facts about the star, including Tfue's net worth, private life, career moves, etc.

Professional Fortnite player Turner Ellis Tenney is getting ready to sign autographs for fans during SneakerCon 2019. Photo: Sean Drakes.

First things first, what is Tfue’s full name? Tfue’s full name is Turner Tenney, and he has gained a massive amount of fans since joining YouTube in 2014. His YouTube channel has 11.9 million subscribers, and his Twitch channel is equally impressive, with 11 million subscribers and counting. So, here is some basic information on the massive star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Turner Ellis Tenney Nickname Tfue Date of birth 2 January 1998 Age 24 years old Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, USA Sexuality Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unconfirmed Current residence Florida, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Male Weight 78 kg Height 186 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light blue Parents Unconfirmed Siblings Jack, Alexandra, Pierce Profession Streamer, esports player, content creator, social media personality University None (homeschooled) Native language English

It is clear that Tfue is famous, and one glance at his social media apps alone quickly helps us see why. Questions like 'How is Tfue rich?' and 'Is Tfue a Millionaire?' frequently appear when researching him. Before we get to that, another question that pops up often is where Tfue’s house is located. Currently, he lives in Florida, the USA, as mentioned earlier.

Tfue’s age

How old is Tfue now? As of May 2022, he is 24 years old.

Turner Ellis Tenney during the final of the Solo competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup in New York City. Photo: Johannes EISELE.

Tfue’s profiles

Besides his platforms mentioned above, The gamer has other forms of social media too. His Instagram handle is @tfue, where he has 4.6 million followers. His Twitter handle is @Tfue, and he has 4.2 million followers.

Tfue’s teams he has played for

FaZe Clan, Rogue and Denial Esports are the three teams the youngster has played for, with the ending of the FaZe Clan shrouded in controversy. Turner has since filed a lawsuit against the gaming group for 'being pressured into underage drinking and gambling and being forced into participating in dangerous stunts'. However, the gamer's lawyer has since stated the lawsuit has been settled as both parties have agreed.

Tfue’s siblings

Turner is the younger brother of Jack Tenney, another famous YouTube star who is a skimboarder and surfer. Some sources mention he also has a sister named Alexandra and another brother named Pierce, but this is not as widely reported, and we have no further information on them.

Turner Ellis Tenney is one of the most popular Fortnite players around. Photo: Johannes EISELE.

Tfue’s earnings

After learning how busy the streamer is on various social media apps, you may wonder," How much does Tfue get paid?" after learning how active the streamer is on different social media apps. Of course, Tfue’s Twitch plays a significant role in his earnings, and although unconfirmed, it is believed that he makes a combined $1.6 million between his YouTube and Twitch content. So, how much does Tfue make a year? Most sources say he makes around $1.35 million in one year. His current net worth is unconfirmed, but sources estimate it to be $6–14 million. The exact amount is unclear.

Dennis 'Cloakzy' Lepore and Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins are two other YouTubers frequently affiliated with Tenney. Cloakzy's net worth is $1.5 million, and Ninja's net worth is $40 million. TimTheTatman is another gamer often mentioned when discussing the most popular streamers. TimTheTatman's worth is $10 million.

Who is the richest streamer?

Considering his prominent net worth, Turner's name frequently comes up when discussing the highest-paid streamers on Twitch right now. However, based on his net worth, that title currently belongs to Tyler Blevins (Ninja), also among the top watched streamers.

Tfue's net worth is impressive, but his hard work and dedication to his craft are equally remarkable, primarily due to the star's young age. There is no doubt that the future is bright for the young gamer, significantly when his career is growing. Keep an eye out to observe his ever-growing success!

