Ninja's net worth, age, spouse, family, game, TV shows, income, profiles

Richard Tyler Blevins, popularly known as Ninja, is an American gamer, live streamer and YouTuber. He is one of the world's most recognized live streamers. Tyler launched his streaming career in 2009 and has since then attracted millions of viewers from the rest of the world. He has had a record as one of the most paid Twitch subscriptions. What is Ninja's net worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

How did Ninja get his name? Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Tyler Blevins is the most followed gamer on Twitch. He also became famous for finishing first at Epic Games' first sanctioned Fortnite tournament. Tyler also set the record for owning the fastest growing YouTube channel. His successful streaming career has had fans asking about Ninja's net worth. How much is it?

Ninja's profile summary and biography

Full name Richard Tyler Blevins Nickname Ninjas, Hyper Gender Male Date of birth 5th June 1991 Age 30 Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, USA Nationality American Height in feet 6' Height in cm 185 cm Education Bachelor of Arts/Science, College of Lake County Occupation Live streamer, YouTuber Marital status Married Spouse Jessica Blevins ​(m. 2017)​ Twitch channel Ninja Years active 2011–present Genre Gaming Games Fortnite, League of Legends, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Z1 Battle Royale, Halo, Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Warzone, Valorant Net worth $25 million Total views on Twitch 565 million Twitch Ninja YouTube channel Ninja Website teamninja.com Instagram ninja Twitter @Ninja Facebook Ninja

What is Ninja's worth?

How rich is Richard Tyler Blevins? Blevins is one of the most successful gamers and live streamers. He has been in the limelight for a decade, and his expertise has earned him a legion of fans. He has monetized his audience through subscriptions and partnerships with developers. His net worth is approximately $25 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Ninja's age

Tyler Blevins is the most followed gamer on Twitch. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

He was born Richard Tyler Blevins on 5th June 1991 in Detroit, Michigan, USA, to Chuck and Cynthia Blevins. His family relocated to Chicago, the suburbs where they raised him. As of May 2022, he is thirty years old.

Ninja's family

Ninja's parents' decision to relocate impacted his career path significantly. His father introduced him to video games at a young age, and he started playing Halo 3 as a professional gamer in 2009. As a youth in the Chicago suburbs, his life exposed him to video games and sports. He attended Grayslake Central High School, where he played video games and soccer.

Blevins has two brothers, Jonathan Blevins and Chris Blevins. Ninja's siblings are also streamers on Twitch. Jonathan is the eldest brother, and he goes by BeardedBlevins on Twitch and mainly streams Fortnite. Chris' name is Invictus, and he plays a lot of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Ninja's spouse

Who is Ninja's wife? Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Who is Ninja's wife? The gamer's wife is Jessica Blevins, a Twitch streamer and the gamer's manager. The couple has been married since 2017. They do not spend so much time together; hence most social media users ask, are Ninja and Jess still married?

During an interview with CBS, Jessica revealed why she does not go on many holidays with her husband. She has to make the sacrifice because of her husband's demanding career. She fears that he might lose thousands of subscribers if he takes a break. The only vacation the couple took together was their honeymoon.

Ninja's gaming career

Richard began his professional gaming career in 2009 by playing Halo 3. He played for organizations such as Team Liquid, Renegades, Luminosity Gaming and Cloud9. He ventured into streaming in 2011.

Tyler joined Luminosity Gaming in 2017 when he started playing Halo. He later moved to HIZI and PUGB. In August 2017, he won the PUBG Gamescom Invitational Squads classification.

Streaming career

Blevins has two brothers, Jonathan Blevins and Chris Blevins. Photo: gettyimages.com

Source: Getty Images

Tyler launched his streaming career with the newly released Fortnite Battle Royale. His viewership grew gradually and coincided with the game's popularity in 2017/2018. Between September 2017 and March 2018, his following on Twitch had increased by 500,000.

In March 2018, he set a record as the first Twitch to have more than 3 million followers on the site.

In April 2018, he set another record with an accumulated audience of 667,000 live viewers. By December 2018, his success on Twitch had fetched him approximately $10 million, primarily due to Fortnite.

Ninja's TV shows

Apart from gaming, Nija has been featured in several TV shows and movies. This is the collection that makes up Tyler Blelvins' IMDB record:

Duncanville

Hotel Transylvania 4: Transformania

Free guy

Dream SMP

TommyInnit

CaRtOoNz

Dream SMP StoryLine

Fortnite: Chapter 2

Minecraft Monday

Fortnite vs. Apex Legends vs. PUBG

YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind

Pleasure Dome: February 26th, 1981

Ninja's books

Apart from a prestigious career as a live streamer, Ninja has released several books. They include:

Random House imprint

Clarkson Potter

Get Good: My Ultimate Guide to Gaming

Tyler is one of the several internet celebrities featured in YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone Controls Rewind. He appeared briefly during the NFL's "The 100-Year Game" ad alongside seral professional football players in 2019. He was the only participant who had no ties with football.

Ninja's income

How much does Tyler Ninja Blevins make? According to a report by Reuters, Electronic Arts, to promote Apex Legends, a competing battle royale game to Fortnite, paid Blevins $1 million for playing the game on his Twitch stream.

Apart from Twitch, Blevins enjoys a significant following of more than 24 million subscribers on YouTube. In April 2021, he was bagging more than $500,000 monthly from streaming Fortnite. Ninja credits Fortnite's free-to-play business model as a growth factor.

These details about Ninja's net worth reveal how lucrative gaming is. Ninja opted to turn it into a career, and the results are worth it. He is intentional about growing his numbers on the streaming sites. His job is demanding since he rarely has time to go on vacations. However, his wife believes it is a worthy sacrifice.

READ ALSO: Who is Tyler1? Age, real name, family, height, channel, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published exciting details about Tyler1. Who is he? And how did he become famous?

Tyler1 is an American Twitch gamer. As one of the most followed League of Legends gamers, he enjoys a following of more than 5 million followers on Twitch.

Source: Briefly News