Herschel Beahm IV, known to many as Dr Disrespect, has earned a living by inhabiting a character he created for the internet. However, details about his personal life creep into his online business. Most people know him for his signature sunglasses, moustache and hair. What does he look like in real life? These details about Dr Disrespect's net worth reveal more about the internet personality.

Dr Disrespect is an American internet celebrity and online streamer. Gaming is his forte; he is famous for battle royale games, HIZI, Black Ops 4: Blackout, Fortnite, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Apex Legends and Call of Duty: Warzone. He used to stream on Twitch until he got banned from the platform in 2020. The unfortunate events had fans worry about Dr Disrespect's net worth. Was the impact significant?

Dr Disrespect's profiles and bio

Full name Herschel Beahm IV Nickname Dr Disrespect, The Doc, The Two-time Gender Male Date of birth 10th March 1982 Age 40 as of May 2022 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Encinitas, California, USA Nationality American Religion Christian Height in cm 203 cm Height in feet 6'8" Weight in kg 95 kg Weight in pounds 209 lbs Education California State Polytechnic University, Pomona Marital status Married Spouse Mrs Assassin Children 1 Occupation Professional gamer Net worth $3.5 million Website championsclub.gg YouTube channel Dr DisRespect Subscribers 3.87 million Total views 283.1 million Years active 2010-Date Twitch drdisrespect Instagram drdisrespect Dr Disrespect's Twitter @DrDisrespect Facebook Dr Disrespect TikTok Dr Disrespect LinkedIn Guy Beahm

Dr Disrespect's net worth

Dr Disrespect's net worth is approximately $3.5 million as of 2022. It has taken him years to monetize his skill and convert his audience into a monetary benefit. What was the journey like? Dr Disrespect's biography unpacks that and more about him.

Dr Disrespect is a public figure, although he prefers to live a private life away from the limelight. Nonetheless, he is an alumnus of the California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. He graduated from the institution in 2005. He played Division II NCAA basketball.

Dr Disrespect's age

Herschel "Guy" Beahm IV was born on 10th March 1982 in Encinitas, California, USA. Therefore, as of May 2022, he is forty years old.

Dr Disrespect's height

Beahm is pretty tall. He stands 6'8" tall and weighs 209 pounds. He also has a chunky moustache that complements his looks. He is famous for his signature glasses and wig.

Dr Disrespect's game

His career kicked off immediately after college. He joined a gaming company, Sledgehammer Games, as a community manager. His exemplary performance had him promoted to a level designer, and his job description entailed creating maps for several games.

He also became an expert in multiplayer games online. During this period, he came up with his Dr Disrespect persona while playing Halo on Xbox. His persona stuck when Xbox offered him the chance to voice chat and engage with online players. He solidified the character's legacy by having strong gameplay to back up his trash talk.

He designed games such as Call of Duty: Warfare, Horizon, Instincts, Recovery, Slideshow, Solar, and Ascend. After three years, he left the job to focus on his family and YouTube and Twitch career.

YouTube and Twitch career

In 2010, he started his Twitch and YouTube channels. He would share live streams and post gaming videos. He attracted his fans with his signature look, a moustache, sunglasses and a mullet. It exuded a comic aspect, and his audience found him really appealing.

He posted his first video on 11th January 2010 and titled it Dr DisRespect Gaming: The Docs Very 1st Video. It focused on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 gameplay, The Theatre Realmseries made him incredibly popular, and his boastful commentary endeared him to his fans. He became a success when Machinima, a gaming channel, featured his content on the platform.

However, in 2011, he took a hiatus from posting on his YouTube channel and became more active on Twitch, where he built a community. He went from being a streamer to one of the most revered gaming figures in the industry.

Dr Disrespect's Twitch career

In 2015, Beahm left Sledgehammer to focus on his growing career as a full-time Twitch career. Needless to say, it was a success; he became famous for streaming games such as Fortnite Battle Royale, PUBG and HIZI.

Dr Disrespect's merch

Beahm is also famous for his line of T-shirts, bags, wall art and clocks sold under the name of Slick Daddy Club. He has also monetized his social media presence by endorsing brands.

Dr Disrespect's income

Before Beahm was banned from Twitch, he had accumulated more than 30,000 paid subscribers. Therefore, he earned between $30,000 and $35,000 monthly from the paid subscribers. According to speculations, Beahn makes close to $500,000 annually from Twitch alone.

Dr Disrespect's face

Is Dr Disrespect's moustache real? Even though it is common knowledge that the gamer's hair is not real, his chunky moustache is real.

Dr Disrespect's wife

Beahm's wife is known as Mrs Assassin, although most of his fans do not know much about his wife. Nonetheless, she has played an integral part in his career.

Is Dr Disrespect an actual dr?

No, Beahm is not a doctor. However, he says he has a PhD in killing online video game blood-shedding.

What is Dr Disrespect's motto?

His catchphrase is, I'm on top of the mountain, and I'm only halfway up! He often describes himself as a WWE-type character. He boasts of creating a character who plays multiplayer video games and is regarded as the most dominating gaming specimen.

Was Dr Disrespect in the military?

In real life, Beahm is not in the military. However, in Call of Duty: Warzone, he is a military veteran working with the force.

These details about Dr Disrespect's net worth unpack the gamer's life. He created a character and ensured its relevance since its inception. He has also established ways of monetizing his audience.

