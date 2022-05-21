Grimes's net worth, age, children, partner, parents, movies, songs, profiles

Grimes is a marquee name at renowned festivals like Coachella. She has grown over the years and become one of the female electronic artists to reckon with in the industry. So how much is she worth? Get details of Grimes's net worth in this read.

Get to know about Grimes's net worth in this read! She has accumulated a fortune over the years from her thriving music career.

Source: Getty Images

Over the last decade, we have seen electronic DJs and artists make a fortune from their careers. That is primarily attributed to the fact that electronic music lovers have significantly increased. One of the female electronic artists that have become a favourite for most is Grimes.

She has three well-received albums in her name and continues to bag loads of money by gracing events like Coachella. So how much does Grimes make a year? Get to know in this read as we unveil Grimes's net worth.

Profile summary

Full name: Claire Elise Boucher

Claire Elise Boucher Date of birth: 17 March 1988

17 March 1988 Year of birth: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Zodiac sign: Pisces

Pisces Grimes's age: 34 years (as of May 2022)

34 years (as of May 2022) Profession: Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer, Visual Artist, Music Video Director

Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer, Visual Artist, Music Video Director Genre: Art Pop, Electronic, Dream Pop, Synth-pop, Experimental Pop

Art Pop, Electronic, Dream Pop, Synth-pop, Experimental Pop Education: Lord Byng Secondary School, McGill University

Lord Byng Secondary School, McGill University Height: 5' 5" (1.65 m)

5' 5" (1.65 m) Weight: 110 lb/50 kg

110 lb/50 kg Ex-partners: Devon Welsh (2007-2010), Jaime Brooks (2012-2018), Elon Musk (2018-2022)

Devon Welsh (2007-2010), Jaime Brooks (2012-2018), Elon Musk (2018-2022) Grimes's children: X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl

X Æ A-Xii and Exa Dark Sideræl Net worth: $10 million

$10 million Online presence: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter

What is Grimes's net worth?

Grimes's net worth has been increasing steadily over the last few years, thanks to her music career and other business investments.

Source: Getty Images

Is Grimes wealthy? This is one of the many questions you will bump into when searching for her net worth, and for good reasons. First and foremost, she is believed to be born into a wealthy family. Secondly, she has been romantically tied to billionaire tech guru Elon Musk.

Thirdly, she has become one of the highest-earning artists, thanks to her thriving music career. So, is she wealthy? To better understand this, let us look into her income streams, which are as follows:

Her musical career

The artist debuted on the music scene after releasing her studio album Geidi Primes in January 2010. Later in October of the same year, she released her second album Halfaxa.

Grimes's best known songs range from Flesh Without Blood, Kill V. Maim, Delete Forever, Shinigami Eyes, Oblivion, to Violence.

Source: Getty Images

However, her stardom came when she signed to the record label 4AD and released her album Visions. It had one of the most famous of Grimes's songs, including Genesis and Oblivion.

Visions was one of the most successful of Grimes's albums. It won the Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year in 2012 and gave her a nomination for Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

She has also acquired success from her hit singles Flesh Without Blood and Kill V. Maim and the album Art Angels, which topped the Billboard Top Alternative Albums chart.

Tours

Grimes's net worth also stems from her tours. She has toured different parts of Europe and North America and performed in different festivals.

Source: Getty Images

The musician has embarked on a successful tour in Europe, Asia, and North America, performing at summer festivals.

Visual artist career

The songstress is also a prolific visual artist who illustrates her merchandise. She has exhibited her illustrations in several museums and gallery shows worldwide. In addition, she has bagged cash selling her digital art in the NFT format.

Acting career

The beauty has also made stacks of money acting. Some of Grimes's movies include Cyberpunk 2077, The AC!D Reign Chronicles, and Tabula Rasa.

Grimes's net worth from her music and acting career plus other businesses is estimated to be $10 million in 2022.

Source: Getty Images

Most of Grimes's profiles reveal that her net worth is $10 million in 2022.

Why is Grimes famous?

Although most people know her as Elon Musk's ex-partner, the beauty is a successful female musician with a considerable following. She is well known for her electronic pop music, where she writes, produces, and edits her music.

Additionally, the songstress is also known for her unique fashion sense. She is well-known for acquiring her fashion sense inspiration from her art.

How old is Grimes?

She was, on 17 March 1988, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, as Claire Elise Boucher. She is 34 years old as of May 2022.

Why did Grimes name herself that?

Claire Elise Boucher, better known as Grimes, gave herself that name because MySpace allowed her to associate with three musical genres.

Source: Getty Images

She dubbed herself so because MySpace allowed her to associate with three musical genres. She liked the name, so she went with it.

Is Grimes Japanese?

No, she is not. She is of French-Canadian, Italian, Ukrainian, and Indigenous Métis ancestry.

Who are Grimes's parents?

Claire's mother is Sandy Garossino, a former Crown prosecutor and arts advocate. Her father, whose name is yet to be revealed, is known to be a former banker in the biotech department.

What did Grimes study in school?

She attended Lord Byng Secondary School and then enrolled at McGill University to study Russian and neuroscience. However, she dropped out in 2011. She disclosed in a music interview that she was in a program called Electroacoustics at McGill, where she studied the basics of how the brain interacts with music.

How is Grimes related to Musk?

She started dating billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk in 2018. In May 2020, the lovers welcomed their firstborn son, whom they controversially called X Æ A-12. However, the name violated the California naming law, so they changed it to X Æ A-Xii.

Does Grimes have another child?

Grimes are Elon Musk are ex-lovers. They started dating in 2018 but broke things off two years later. However, they do share two children together.

Source: Getty Images

Yes, she does. She got a girl and named her Exa Dark Sideræl.

Is Grimes still married to Elon Musk?

No, they are not. They confirmed having called it quits shortly after announcing they welcomed their daughter Exa.

Grimes's net worth in 2022 stands at $10 million. She has made a fortune from her successful career as a musician, visual artist, actor, and record producer.

