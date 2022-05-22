Miley Cyrus' net worth, age, boyfriend, dating history, height, songs, profiles

What is Miley Cyrus' net worth? The talented American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist is worth approximately $160 million. Read below to know more about her interesting life story and how she accumulated her wealth.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Miley Cyrus attends the 10th Annual LACMA Art+Film Gala presented by Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

What was Miley Cyrus' real name before she changed it? When she was born, Miley was named Destiny Hope Cyrus because her parents believed that she was destined for greatness. As a baby, she was always smiling, so they nicknamed her Smiley.

Miley Cyrus' profile summary

Birth name Destiny Hope Cyrus Nickname Smiley Official name Miley Ray Cyrus Gender Female Date of birth November 23, 1992 Place of birth Franklin, Tennessee Zodiac sign Sagittarius Miley Cyrus' age She will be turning 30 years old later in 2022 Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Miley Cyrus' parents Leticia Jean Finley, aka Tish Finley (mother) and Billy Ray Cyrus (father) Siblings 5 Schools attended Heritage Elementary School, Options for Youth Charter Schools, Armstrong Acting Studio Religion Raised Christian Miley Cyrus' height 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Weight Approximately 55 kilograms (121 lbs) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Blonde Instagram @mileycyrus Twitter @MileyCyrus Sexual orientation Pansexual Relationship status Dating Partner Maxx Morando Occupation Singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, coach, and philanthropist Famous for Her music and film roles Net worth $160 million

Miley Cyrus' biography

L-R: Billy Ray Cyrus, Destiny Hope, and Tish Cyrus attend the 61st Annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Destiny Hope, a Native American of Cherokee descent, was born with supraventricular tachycardia, characterized by an abnormal resting heart rate. Her father, Bill Ray, is a country music singer and actor. Destiny Hope's godmother is Dolly Parton.

Destiny has 5 siblings. She shares the same biological parents with Braison and Noah Lindsey. Her half-siblings, Brandi and Trace, are from her mother's previous relationship, and Christopher Cody is her half-brother from her father's relationship with Kristin Luckey.

The Cyrus' family moved to Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 2001 to be with Billy while he was filming the television series Doc. Destiny Hope went to the Armstrong Acting Studio in Toronto for singing and acting lessons.

Why did Miley Cyrus change her name? In 2008, Destiny Hope legally changed her name to Miley Ray Cyrus, having shortened her nickname Smiley to get her first name. In 2009, her father told CNN that Destiny changed her name in honor of her grandfather Ronald Ray Cyrus.

Career

Destiny Hope knew what she wanted to do when she was 8 years old. It was while watching the 2001 production of Mamma Mia! that she told her dad that she wanted to be an actress, and inspiringly, her dream is now a reality.

Miley Cyrus' movies and TV shows

Miley's debut acting role was a girl named Kylie in her father's television series, Doc. In 2003, Destiny Hope was credited for her role as Young Ruthie in Tim Burton's Big Fish. It is the Hannah Montana movie, an instant sensation where Miley played a lead role, that propelled her career.

Besides the 2008 Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert, Miley's movies and TV shows include:

2008: Bolt

2010: The Last Song

2012: LOL

2012: So Undercover

2013: Miley: The Movement

2015: A Very Murray Christmas

2015: The Night Before

2016: Crisis in Six Scenes

2017: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

2021: Stand By You

Miley Cyrus' songs

Miley Cyrus on Friday, May 26, 2017. Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversaL

Source: Getty Images

Miley signed a 4-album recording contract with Hollywood Records to release her non-Hannah Montana soundtrack songs. In June 2007, she released the 2-disc album Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus.

Cyrus' music spans a range of styles, such as pop, hip-pop, and country hop. Her music albums include:

2007: Breakout

2010: Can't Be Tamed

2013: Bangerz

2015: Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz

2017: Younger Now

2020: She Is Miley Cyrus

Her singles include:

The Climb

Party in the U.S.A.

We Can't Stop

Wrecking Ball

Besides singing and acting, Miley was a coach and mentor on The Voice reality singing competition.

Sexuality

Identifying as pansexual when she was 14 years old, Miley told her mother that she did not want to label herself but was ready to love anyone that loved her for who she was. She is gender fluid and does not relate to being a boy or a girl.

Miley Cyrus' dating history

Miley started dating Nick Jonas in 2006 summer. However, by December 2007, the two celebrities, who once appeared to be so much in love, had parted ways. In 2008 and 2009, Miley dated model Justin Gaston for 9 months.

From 2009, Miley was in a decade-long on-off relationship with Liam Hemsworth, and they were engaged from May 2012 to September 2013. During the off periods with Liam, Miley dated actors Lucas Till and Josh Bowman.

After breaking her engagement with Liam, Miley dated Patrick Schwarzenegger, model Stella Maxwell, and Dane Cook. She got back together with Liam in March 2016, and they got engaged again in October 2016. The two got married in December 2018 but filed for divorce in August 2019.

Cyrus dated Kaitlynn Carter in September 2019, and the next month she was officially dating Australian singer Cody Simpson, after being friends for several years. Like the relationships before, Cyrus announced splitting with Cody in August 2020.

Miley Cyrus' boyfriend now

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando arrive at Gucci Love Parade on November 02, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Donato Sardella/Getty Images for GuccI

Source: Getty Images

Is Miley Cyrus in a relationship? Yes. Cyrus is currently dating Liily drummer Maxx Morando, who is about 6 years younger than her. The two have not publicly commented on their romance, and only time will tell if Maxx is Cyrus' life partner or not.

Does Miley Cyrus have a child? No. As of May 2022, Miley Cyrus does not have a child. She bought an abandoned bulldog in August 2020.

Miley Cyrus' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Miley is estimated to be worth $160 million. This is cash that she has accumulated from her successful career as a skilled actress, musician, and coach at The Voice, among other income-generating ventures.

Cyrus bought a home in the hills above Studio City, California, in 2011, for $4 million. She also owns a 30-acre ranch estate in the suburbs of Nashville, Tennessee, which she bought for just under $6 million in 2017, and a 7,000 square-foot home in Hidden Hills that is worth $5 million.

Miley Cyrus' net worth is what many people can only dream of. She is very generous, as evidenced by her generous donation of $10 million to Coronavirus relief efforts in 2020, among other charitable works. We wish her all the best in her endeavours.

READ ALSO: Lisa Bonet's net worth, age, children, spouse, height, ethnicity, career, profiles

Briefly.co.za revealed Lisa Bonet's net worth. Lisa is a renowned American actress famous for her role as Denise Huxtable in The Cosby Show.

The actress, writer, and director is worth approximately $10 million. Read on to know how she became wealthy.

Source: Briefly News