Kellie Pickler's net worth, age, husband, songs, movies and TV shows, profiles

Kellie Pickler’s net worth is a testament that big things can come out of small places. Some years ago, the petite singer was on an American talent show, hoping that the audience, especially the judges, loved her voice. That phase is now in the past, although it was the spring launch that her career needed.

Kellie Pickler’s net worth is from her career as a musician, songwriter, actress, and talk-show host. She never allowed the absence of her biological parents in her life to make her bitter despite the hardship and stigma that comes with it. The country musician now blesses the ears of people worldwide with songs capable of melting the heart.

Kellie Pickler's profile and bio

Full name: Kellie Dawn Pickler

Kellie Dawn Pickler Nickname : Kelsie, Pickles, Kellie

: Kelsie, Pickles, Kellie Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 28th June 1986

28th June 1986 Age : 35 years old (as of 2022)

: 35 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Albemarle, North Carolina, United States

Albemarle, North Carolina, United States Current residence : United States of America

: United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Kellie Pickler's height in feet: 5’ 1”

5’ 1” Height in centimetres: 155

155 Weight in pounds: 99

99 Weight in kilograms: 45

45 Body measurements in inches: 37-24-33

37-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres: 94-61-84

94-61-84 Shoe size: 7 US

7 US Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Mother : Cynthia Morton

: Cynthia Morton Father : Clyde “Bo” Raymond Pickler

: Clyde “Bo” Raymond Pickler Marital status: Married (since 2011)

Married (since 2011) Husband : Kyle Jacobs

: Kyle Jacobs School : North Stanly High School, North Carolina, United States of America

: North Stanly High School, North Carolina, United States of America Profession : Actress, musician, Television personality, songwriter

: Actress, musician, Television personality, songwriter Net worth: $7 million

$7 million Instagram handle: @kelliepickler

@kelliepickler Twitter handle: @kelliepickler

Background information

Kelsie was born on 28th June 1986, which means Kellie Pickler's age is 35 years. She was born to Cynthia Morton and Clyde “Bo” Raymond Pickler in Albemarle, a small town in North Carolina, USA.

What has happened to Kellie Pickler?

Pickler’s biological parents were never entirely around; her father was always in and out of jail and scuffled with the law, while the mother eventually left when she was two years old. So, the mantle of parenting fell to her paternal grandparents, and they must have done an excellent job since she named both of them as the source of her inspiration.

Although her mother returned when she was 10 years old, it was short-lived, and by the time Kelsie was 12 years old, her grandparents continued the responsibility of nurturing her into adulthood. She attended the North Stanly High School in North Carolina and was known to be a beauty queen and cheerleader there.

Net worth

Kellie Pickler's net worth has been calculated to be around $7 million, and it comes from an array of career choices. She is into many things professionally, but all of them are united by a single denominator, the camera.

Singing/songwriting

Kellie Pickler stirred towards the limelight in 2005 when she auditioned for a spot on the American Idol talent show. She mesmerised the judges, especially Simon Cowell, with her powerful voice. She got in and went on to finish overall sixth in the competition for that year, but this was the necessary step to unveiling the singer.

She signed a deal with a music label known as 19 Recordings/BNA Records in the middle of 2006 and worked on her debut album with them. A few months later, the Small Town Girl album was ready and went on to be on top of the Billboards’ country music, selling over 79,000 copies in one week of release.

She has since cemented her place as one of the prominent country musicians by releasing three other bodies of works with impeccable lyricism after the first one. Some of Kellie Pickler's songs are:

Don’t You Know You are Beautiful

I Forgive You

Little Bit Gypsy

My Christmas Caroline

Ring For Sale

No Cure For Crazy

Someone Somewhere Tonight

The Woman I Am

Buzzing’

Feeling Tonight

Acting

Since her introduction into Hollywood in 2005, Kelsie has stuck in there as a movie actress outside of the makings of her music videos. Below are a couple of Kellie Pickler's movies and TV shows:

The Mistletoe Secret

Christmas at Graceland

Wedding at Graceland

Veggies Tale: Beauty and the Beets

90210

How many Hallmark movies is Kellie Pickler in? The actress has been in three Hallmark movies. Nevertheless, she still thinks of herself as a newcomer.

Shows host

She navigated towards show hosting in 2017 when she partnered with a journalist known as Ben Aaron, and together they started the Pickler & Ben show. The show interviews the top celebrities in America, but it stopped airing in 2019.

Is Kellie Pickler still married?

Yes, as the singing actress has been married since 2011. Kellie Pickler's husband is Kyle Jacobs, and he is also in the music industry as an instrumentalist and songwriter for famous country musicians, such as Garth Brooks.

What is Kellie Pickler doing in 2021?

After her talk show was discontinued in 2019, Kellie seemed to have gone below the radar, and it got people asking about her next move. In 2021, she became a global ambassador for the United Services Organisation (USO). This role means that she is involved in planning events for Americans in service.

In 2022, she announced that she would be joining SiriusXM as an on-air host in The Highway program.

Kellie Pickler’s net worth motivates anyone who feels hard done by the seeming unfairness that life throws around. She has amassed an incredible net worth and all-around quality lifestyle by harnessing her talent and using the opportunities that life puts in her path.

