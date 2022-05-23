Tamar Braxton’s net worth, age, children, TV shows, songs, career, profiles

Is Tamar Braxton rich? This is one of the commonly asked questions about the Braxton sisters, thanks to their success. So, how rich is this songstress? Find out in this read as we decrypt Tamar Braxton's net worth in 2022.

Tamar Braxton's net worth has significantly grown over the years due to her multiple business ventures and growing music career.



The beauty's music career has faced its fair share of ups and downs. Nevertheless, she has remained hardworking and patient and managed to pick herself up when things got tough. So, what is her worth? Join us as we explore Tamar Braxton's net worth in 2022.

Profile summary

Full name Tamar Estine Braxton Date of birth 17 March 1977 Place of birth Severn, Maryland Zodiac sign Pisces Tamar Braxton's age 45 years (as of May 2022) Nationality American Profession Actress, Singer-Songwriter, Presenter, Dancer, TV Presenter Genres R&B, Soul, Gospel Parents Michael and Evelyn Braxton Siblings Traci (deceased), Toni, Trina, Towanda, and Michael Conrad Ex-partners Darrell Allamby, Vincent Herbert Tamar Braxton's children (1) Logan Vincent Herbert Height 5' 2" (1.58 m) Weight 165 lbs (75 kg) Eye color Dark brown Hair color Blonde Tamar Braxton's Instagram tamarbraxton YouTube Tamar Braxton

What is Tamar Braxton's net worth?

Tamar Braxton's net worth is mainly from her music career. She started singing alongside her sisters in the church choir where their father was a pastor.



Before we look at her net worth, let us analyze her income streams and career journey. It is as follows:

Singing career

The beauty hails from a musical family. She and her sisters started singing in the church choir where their father was a pastor. In 1989, the sisters signed their first record deal with Arista Records.

They released their first single, Good Life, in 1990. Then, unfortunately, the label dropped them due to their age differences. At the time, the beauty was ten years younger than their elder sister Toni.

Tamar Braxton's music career did not peak as expected at the start. So, she had to be a backup singer for her sister Toni.



A year later, a producer heard Toni singing at a gas station and introduced her and her sisters to the super producers L.A. Reid and "Babyface" Edmonds.

They only signed Toni and hired the other sisters as backup singers. The singer decided to venture into a solo music career and release her first album in 2000.

Unfortunately, it was a flop, and her label Dreamworks dropped her. However, she signed with Universal Records in 2010.

Tamar Braxton's net worth also stems from her reality TV career. She first debuted on reality TV in the show Tiny and Toya.



Despite the setbacks, over the years, her singing career has peaked. Some of the well-known and most successful of Tamar Braxton's songs and albums include:

Calling All Lovers

Love and War

Winter Loversland

Bluebird of Happiness

The One

All The Way Home

Tamar Braxton's TV shows

She debuted on reality television in 2010 in the show Tiny and Toya. A year later, in April, she appeared with her family in the show Braxton Family Values.

Other of Tamar Braxton's TV shows that have contributed to her wealth include Braxton Family Values and Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!



In 2012, she starred in a spinoff reality show called Tamar & Vincent with her second husband. Also, in September 2020, she premiered another reality show called Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!

Business ventures

The songstress launched a ready-to-wear clothing and shoe line in November 2014 called Tamar Collection.

Real estate

The star has also made a fortune from real estate. In April 2013, she and her then-partner Vincent bought a $10.5 mansion in Calabasas, California. Four years later, she tried selling the mansion for $15.995 million. But, unfortunately, that price did not attract buyers.

Tamar Braxton's net worth also accounts for the wealth she has acquired from real estate. She and her ex-partner Vincent rent a two-bedroom luxury condo in Beverly Hills.



With time, she had to lower it to $15 million, then $13.95 million, and finally $9.25 million. Although she suffered a $1.25 million loss, it helped her avoid the property's foreclosure due to her financial woes.

However, the duo rents a two-bedroom luxury condo in Beverly Hills worth $15,000 a month.

Hosting

The songstress has also made stacks of cash from hosting gigs. For example, she hosted VH1's beauty series To Catch a Beautician with celebrity hairstylist Johnny Wright.

Tamar Braxton's net worth also includes the wealth she has made from hosting. She hosted VH1's To Catch a Beautician with Johnny Wright.



All these income streams have made her garner a fortune of $3 million as of 2022.

How old is Tamar Braxton?

She was born on 17 March 1977 in Severn, Maryland, to Michael and Evelyn. She is 45 years old as of May 2022.

Who are Tamar Braxton's siblings?

Her sisters are Traci, Toni, Trina, and Towanda. She also has a brother called Michael Conrad.

What illness did Tamar Braxton have?

Tamar Braxton has in the past revealed having several pulmonary emboli in her lungs and vitiligo.



In November 2015, the beauty discovered that she had several pulmonary emboli in her lungs, forcing her to quit Dancing with the Stars. Years before this, she had revealed in an episode of The Real that she suffered from vitiligo.

Did Tamar Braxton get married?

The singer has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Darrell Allamby. They met in 2000, tied the knot in 2001 but divorced in 2003.

That same year, the beauty started dating the record executive Vincent Herbert, with whom she met through her elder sister Toni. They tied the knot in November 2008 and welcomed their son Logan Vincent in 2013.

How old was Tamar Braxton when she had her baby?

Singer Tamar Braxton had her son Logan Herbert when she was 35 years old.



Most of Tamar Braxton's profiles reveal that she was 35 years old when she had Logan.

Is Tamar Braxton married in 2021?

No, she is not. She is yet to walk down the aisle after divorcing Vincent.

Why did Tamar and Vince divorce?

She filed for divorce from Vincent in 2017. There were rumours that Vincent had cheated and gotten another woman pregnant. The divorce was finalized in 2019.

Who is she in a relationship with now?

Singer-songwriter Tamar Braxton is happily single after calling it quits with her ex-lover David Adefeso.



A year after filing for divorce, the singer found love again in the arms of businessman David Adefeso. However, they split in 2020 following domestic abuse allegations that reportedly took place in his car.

So, is the singer in a relationship? No, she is not. Instead, she has confirmed being happily single and getting to know herself more.

Is Tamar Braxton married to David?

No, she is not. Although the two were engaged, they never officiated things before calling it quits.

Tamar Braxton's net worth in 2022 stands at $3 million. She has made a fortune from her singing career, reality TV appearances, hosting gigs, and real estate ventures.

