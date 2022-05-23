Many people have created successful careers on YouTube, including KSI, a content creator, rapper, actor and social media personality. His real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, and he came into the limelight in 2009 after joining YouTube, where he has garnered a vast following. Here, we discuss everything, including KSI's net worth, real name, parents and professional life.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

He is a British internet influencer, rapper, actor and boxer notable for his hilarious content shared on his channels. Photo: Kate Green

Source: Getty Images

Olatunji is recognized for his humour and as a member of the Sidemen's British YouTuber group, which he co-founded with other YouTubers on 19th October 2013. His first self-titled YouTube channel has approximately 23.8 million fans with over a billion video views to date. Keep reading to learn more about the celebrity star.

KSI's profiles and bio

KSI’s full name Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji Nicknames KSI, JJ Gender Male Date of birth 19th June 1993 Age 29 years (as of June 2022) Birth sign Gemini Place of birth Watford, England Current residence Central London Nationality Briton Sexual orientation Straight Height in inches 6'0" Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 187.2 Weight in kilograms 84.9 Shoe size 10(UK) Mother Yinka Atinuke Olatunji Sibling Oladeji Daniel Olatunji Father Olajide Adamulla Olatunji Education Berkhamsted School Profession YouTuber, singer, actor and boxer Net worth $20 million KSI's Instagram @ksi Facebook YouTube Channels KSI, JJ Olatunji and KSIClips Twitter @KSI

KSI's age and early life

The social media influencer was born and raised in Watford, England, the United Kingdom, on 19th June 1993. He will be 29 years old in June 2022. The YouTuber grew up alongside his younger brother, Oladeji Daniel Olatunji. KSI's brother is a renowned YouTuber known for his comic content, challenges and family vlogs shared on his channel.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Is KSI from Nigeria? His father, Olajide Adamulla, is from Nigeria, and his mother, Yinka Atinuke, is from London's Islington. According to him, KSI's parents were initially disappointed by his decision not to attend university.

What does KSI mean?

The acronym KSI means Knowledge, Strength, and Integrity. The celebrity has several tattoos on his body with these names. Knowledge is tattooed over his chest, while Strength and Integrity are tattooed on his arms. The abbreviation is part of his entire moniker KSIOlajideBT, which combines his name with the letters BT, which stands for British Telecom.

YouTube career

KSI's dad is originally from Ibadan, Nigeria, but he was born in the UK. Photo: Tristan Fewings

Source: Getty Images

KSI created a YouTube channel in 2009, and using niche content, he transformed the platform into a full-time career. He got 20K subscribers in less than two years, and later, the number of subscribers to his channel continued to rise.

By 2013, he had three million followers who watched his videos religiously, and he had extended into vlog posts. Furthermore, the online has other two self-titled YouTube channels, namely KSIClips and JJ Olatunji, where he continues to share gaming videos, challenges and other hilarious content.

The influencer has equally collaborated with well-known YouTubers like Miniminter, Zerkaa, and W2S, among others, in a group titled Sidemen.

KSI's songs

Some of the rapper's famous hits include:

Lamborghini featuring P Money

Keep Up featuring JME

Goes Off featuring Mista Silva

Friends with Benefits 2016: Jump Around featuring Waka Flocka Flame

Creature

Uncontrollable featuring Big Zuu

Red Alert

Down Like That featuring Rick Ross, Lil Baby, and S-X

Wake Up Call featuring Trippie Redd

Poppin featuring Lil Pump and Smokepurpp

Houdini featuring Swarmz and Tion Wayne

KSI's albums

Dissimulation

All Over The Place

The famous celebrity is also known for appearing in various movies and TV shows. Below is a couple of some of KSI's movies.

Aside

Laid in America

Bad Weather Films

Codename Amsterdam

Sidemen

KSI's boxing career

In a career that spans four years, the 29-year-old began boxing as an amateur in 2018. So, when did KSI and Logan Paul fight? The duo competed first in a white-collar amateur boxing match on 25th August 2018 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Two judges scored the bout 56–55 and 57–54 in KSI's favour, while a third judge scored the fight 56–55 in Paul's favour.

On 9th November 2019, Logan and KSI competed in a rematch of the same and this round as a professional boxing match at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. After settling their feud, the two have revealed that they have retired from boxing and are now business partners.

Net worth

The social media star has starred in several TV shows since his debut in 2016. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Source: Getty Images

What is KSI's salary? The YouTuber is arguably one of the wealthiest British content creators, with over a million subscribers on his YouTube channels. The actor's net worth is estimated to be $20 million in 2022.

What percentage of KSI's revenue comes from YouTube? Since 2014, the skilled creator has made over $1 million every year, with the amount increasing year after year.

Why is KSI so rich? The Briton was among the first people to take advantage of YouTube, but he also gets other endorsements on Instagram, where he commands a sizeable following. The internet personality is said to earn over $250,000 every YouTube video from advertising alone, which accounts for most of his earnings.

KSI's height

The online personality stands at 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) and weighs around 187.2 pounds (84.9 kg).

KSI's net worth has been successfully achieved through his hard work in social media. Since 2014, the celebrity has made over one million dollars from YouTube every year, with the sum increasing year after year. In addition, as an influencer, he also makes a significant amount per product endorsement on Instagram.

READ ALSO: Tfue's net worth, age, full name, family, game, teams, earnings, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently wrote about Tfue's biography, an American YouTuber and pro-gamer who has made wealth and a name for himself in the social media world.

Turner Tenney began his online career on YouTube in 2014 and has since garnered over 10 million subscribers on his channel. So, which teams has he played for? Find out here.

Source: Briefly News