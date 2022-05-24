If you have missed it, Black Chyna has recently been making headlines due to her ongoing court battle with the Kardashians. She has sued the family for their apparent conspiring with NBCUniversal to cancel her reality show Rob & Chyna back in 2016. Despite the messy court battle, there is more to know about the ex-fiancé of Robert Kardashian, the only son in the family. Here are essential facts about her, including Blac Chyna's net worth, TV appearances and social media profiles.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Blac Chyna strutted her stuff at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in January 2020. Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan.

Source: Getty Images

You may ask yourself: 'Is Blac Chyna rich?' after seeing the large sum of money she is suing the Kardashians for (a whopping US$108 million, to be exact!). Although she is suing for a large sum of money, she makes a large sum of cash herself through her various business endeavours. Before we get into that, though, here are some basic facts about the star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Angela Renée White Nickname 'Angie' or 'Blac Chyna' Date of birth 11 May 1988 Age 34 years old Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Washington, DC, USA Sexuality Unconfirmed Religious beliefs Christian Current residence Los Angeles, Californa, USA Current nationality American Marital status Single Ethnicity African-American Gender Female Weight 62 kg Height 157 cm Hair colour Platinum blonde (as of May 2022) Eye colour Dark brown Parents Shalana Hunter (Toyko Toni) and Eric Holland Siblings Two half-brothers and nine half-sisters ( allegedly Profession Model, socialite, TV personality University Johnson & Wales University, JLS Professional Make-up Artist Schoo Native language English

Judging by the buzz surrounding the Blac Chyna and the Kardashians feud and the drama coming out of the defamation lawsuit Chya filed, there is no doubt that she will become even more publicly known than she already is. Now that we know some basic facts about her, let us go into details about her life, career, family dynamics, net worth and more.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Blac Chyna’s age

The model celebrated turning 34 years old on 11 May 2022.

Blac Chyna’s net worth

How does Blac Chyna make money, you may ask? Blac Chyna’s net worth in 2022 with Forbes and other sources is estimated to be $11 million. Tokyo Toni is a name that frequently pops up when Googling The OnlyFans star, as this is her mother but a businesswoman in her own right. Thanks to her hard work, Tokyo Toni’s net worth is around $4-5 million.

Even more impressive than that is knowing that Chyna's daughter is also worth a high amount, considering that she is a toddler. Dream Kardashian’s net worth is estimated to be between $1 million and $5 million as we do not have a confirmed amount from any source. If you are curious to know, her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian's net worth is around $10 million.

Tokyo Toni and her daughter Blac Chyna at the ‘Tokyo Toni's Finding Love ASAP’ Los Angeles premiere in 2019. Photo: Arnold Turner.

Source: Getty Images

How much is Blac Chyna’s OnlyFans worth?

While on the topic of income, it is worth noting that her OnlyFans also brings in a substantial amount of money. Her OnlyFans is estimated to be worth $17 million per month, but it is worth noting that the star or platform has not confirmed this figure.

Blac Chyna’s husband

Currently, Chyna is not married; however, she was previously engaged to the only Kardashian son, Robert Kardashian (Jr.). The duo parted ways in 2017 officially and have since both come out with details of a volatile relationship behind closed doors.

Blac Chyna’s children

The socialite has two children with two separate fathers, Tyga (Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson) and Robert Kardashian Jr. Blac Chyna. Tyga shares a son, nine-year-old King Cairo Stevenson. In addition, she shares a daughter with Rob, named Dream Renée Kardashian.

Blac Chyna’s profiles

The model makes a decent portion of her millions through her successful social media pages. You can find her on OnlyFans under @blacchyna, where she has 18.4 thousand likes. Her Instagram handle is @blacchyna, and she has an impressive 16.4 million followers. Finally, you can find her under @BLACCHYNA on Twitter, with 655.6 thousand followers.

The model walked the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet gracefully. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton.

Source: Getty Images

Blac Chyna’s TV shows

To date, she has starred in and appeared on the following TV shows:

Rob & Chyna

The Real Blac Chyna

Sexy Women Beg For Healthcare

Grown & Sexy

Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Are Nicki Minaj and Blac Chyna friends?

Nicki Minaj and Chyna are considered longtime friends, and the latter has even featured in some of her rapper friend's music videos. The friends also post photos together on their social media platforms from time to time; giving us proof that their friendship is still going strong,

Who is Rob Kardashian Jr married to?

As of May 2022, Rob is not married. However, sources say he may be in a relationship with Liana Levi, the founder of the celebrity-favourite workout institution Forma Pilates.

Blac Chyna signed autographs for fans in October 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bauer-Griffin.

Source: Getty Images

What is Blac Chyna's gender?

Internet trolls have frequently picked the star apart due to her distinctive features and have questioned her gender. However, despite some rumours online stating otherwise, Chyna is female by birth.

Although Blac Chyna's net worth has fans dropping their jaws, there is more to the star than the amount of money she has in the bank. The ever-growing fans on various social media platforms show that her career has just begun and is set to skyrocket from here on out.

READ ALSO: Kellie Pickler's net worth, age, husband, songs, movies and TV shows, profiles

Briefly.co.za recently covered another TV personality and fan favourite, Kellie Pickler. The small-town singer has since found success after appearing on an American TV show and captured the hearts of many with her angelic voice and welcoming nature.

Besides that, Pickler has gone on to do big things like a star as a talk show host, grow her modelling career and try her hand out in acting. Learn more about the star here, including her net worth, career and personal life.

Source: Briefly News