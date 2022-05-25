Who is LazarBeam? Age, name, height, merch, net worth, does he have a life?

YouTube is not only a channel for posting entertaining and engaging content, but it is also an avenue where many people are making their livelihoods. This is the case for LazarBeam. Who is he? He is a successful Australian YouTube gamer who mainly uploads video games like The Sim 4, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto 5, Poly Bridge, etc. But how did he start his career? See below!

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

In 2019, he was named by YouTube as the eighth most-viewed content creator of the year, with 2 billion views. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Instagram

LazarBeam's real name is Lannan Eacott. He started uploading video games in January 2015, where he quickly gained fame. It took him just over three and half years to hit 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. He is a backer of Rooster Teeth Productions and has travelled to the United States to visit their sets. Is LazarBeam a Millionaire? Find out below!

LazarBeam's profiles and bio

LazarBeam's full name Lannan Eacott Family Name Eacott Date of Birth December 14, 1994 Age 27 years old (As of 2022) Birth Place New South Wales, Australia Current Residence Sydney, Australia Gender Male Profession Gamer Famous As YouTuber Nationality Australian Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sun Sign Sagittarius Height 5′ 7″ Weight 70 kg Hair Colour Blonde Eye Colour Brown Tattoo Yes US Shoe Size 8 Brothers Jarred and Callan Sister Tanner Marital Status Dating Girlfriend Ilsa Watkins Highest Qualification Highschool Drop Out LazarBeam's Instagram @lazarbeamyt

Early life

Lannah has featured his girlfriend in his YouTube videos. Photo: Brendan Smialowski

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

How old is Lannah Eacott? The Australian YouTube gamer was born on December 14, 1994, in Central Coast, Australia. Thus, LazarBeam's age is 27 years as of 2022. He is under the birth sign Sagittarius. Hel holds Australian nationality and white ethnicity.

Family

He has two brothers named Jarred, who played professional baseball for the Minnesota Twins and Callan. He also has a younger sister named Tannar, a photographer but slowly becoming a Vlogger.

Relationship

Eacott is in a serious relationship with Ilsa Watkins, one of the most famous faces on Instagram. She is Muselk's sister. The couple shares adorable pictures of each other on their respective social media accounts. Lannah has featured his girlfriend on his YouTube videos as well.

Education

He comes from a well-off background, where the family owns a construction company. That ensured they had a good upbringing with their siblings. However, Lannan dropped out of high school in the 10th grade and began working in the family business.

Body measurements

LazarBeam's height is 5 feet 9 inches, and she weighs approximately 60 kg. He has a height that suits his dashing appearance. His other measurements, such as his chest size and waist and hip size, are 40-28-35 inches. He has blonde hair and brown eyes that reflect his comic personality. Lanna has a moustache.

Career

LazarBeam is a successful Australian YouTube gamer who mainly uploads video games like The Sim 4, Fortnite, Grand Theft Auto 5, and Poly Bridge. Photo: Noel Vasquez

Source: Instagram

He started working for the family construction business. Although he never liked the job, he had no option. However, he would spend most of the time playing games and watching other YouTubers of the time.

YouTube channel

On January 5, 2015, he launched his YouTube channel, LazarBeam. He started by sharing challenging videos on Madden NFL 16 and later proceeded to GTA 5 and The Sims 4.

The challenge videos helped him extend his reach and strengthen his community. Considering his formidable skills and humour in the gameplay set him at the top of the race.

On January 16, 2015, he posted a lengthy Q&A video to answer fans' high number of questions. He continued to grow his channel, wherein the following months he posted videos celebrating his new achievements.

Later in the year, he announced that together with the sister, they would be moving to a new office with a faster internet connection and would be able to live-stream.

By June 20, 2017, he hit 1 million subscribers and currently boasts over 20 million subscribers to his channel.

In 2019, he was named by YouTube as the eighth most-viewed content creator of the year, with 2 billion views.

In October 2019, it was announced that he would appear in the 2020 film Free Guy, alongside streamers Ninja and Jacksepticeye.

What makes LazarBeam standout?

Eacott credits his unique way of playing games for his immense success and rise to fame. However, he is quick to admit that it has not been easy, and it requires effort, discipline and persistence to make the initial foothold on YouTube.

He carefully selected games with large followers but stagnant content, like Madden NFL 16. Over time, more viewers became attracted to his unique way of doing things and his new type of content. He is part of the Click collaborative YouTube channel, where he posts pranks and challenges other famous YouTubers.

Does LazarBeam have a life?

He currently lives in Sydney with his sister. Lannan dropped out of high school at age 15 and began work as a construction worker.

How much is LazarBeam worth?

By June 20, 2017, he hit 1 million subscribers and currently boasts over 20 million subscribers to his channel. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Instagram

The Australian YouTube personality has a net worth of over $8 million. His primary source of income is YouTube. Besides, LazarBeam's merchandise of hoodies adds to his earnings.

Above is every detail you would love to know about the Australian YouTube star, who initially gained a following for his Madden challenge videos. Apart from the gaming community, LazarBeam gained immense popularity through his comic humour and memes regarding PC games.

READ ALSO: Don Lemon’s bio: Profile, age, education, CNN salary, net worth

Briefly.co.za reported on May 20, 2022, about Don Lemon's bio. Who is he? Don Lemon is an American professional journalist currently working at Cable News Network (CNN).

Apart from CNN, Lemon has worked at MSNBC and NBC television networks. What makes him famous? Does he have a family? Read that here!

Source: Briefly News