Jeffery Wittek is an American superstar with an imposing profile; he can even be referred to as a social media whiz. He is well known as a Hollywood entertainer, YouTuber, celebrity hairstylist, and actor, just to mention a few. At only 32 years, Jeff Wittek's net worth is impressive because it is in the 7 figure range. So, What did David do to Jeff? How did he amass his millions?

Jeff at the Latina "Hot List" Party hosted by Latina Media Ventures on 6th October 2015. Photo: Amanda Edwards

Jeff Wittek is not your ordinary joe; he had a very rough start in life. He came from a poor home and had to find a way to make money. He went from working at a local barbershop to drug dealing, followed by an incredible rise to fame, and, finally, an almost fatal accident.

Jeff Wittek's profiles and bio

Full Name Jeffrey Wittek Born 15th December 1989 Jeff Wittek's age 33 years old as of 2022 Place of Birth Staten Island Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Nationality American Girlfriend Cierra Ramirez (ex.) Occupation Actor, Media Personality Twitter @JeffWittek You tube Jeff Wittek Snap Chat @Americanjeff Instagram Jeff Wittek Net worth $1,500,000-$2,300,000

Early life

Jeff became famous after marking his name as one of the top vine stars. He was born in Staten Island, New York, and it was there that he attended Susan E. Wagner High school. How old is Jeff Wittek? He was born on 15th December 1989; he is currently 32 years old and will be turning 33 in 2022.

He grew up in a low-income family and therefore had to toil just to make enough money by working as a barber at a local barbershop and selling drugs. From arrests and charges arising from drug possessions to search warrants and relocations, it is easy to tell Wittek has had quite the journey in his rise to fame.

Jeff attends the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium. Photo: David Crotty & Patrick McMullan

Career

Does Jeff Wittek have a record? Wittek started by working at a local barbershop and selling drugs. He continued even after relocating to Miami, Florida, which led him to be arrested for possessing marijuana and cocaine. However, the charges were dismissed for the lack of a search warrant and soon after he relocated to Los Angeles. So, the answer is no, Jeff Wittek does not have record.

Online fame

Besides the not so great start to making money, in 2010, he later appeared on a reality show called Bad Girls Club season 5, where he was introduced as one of the contestant's crushes. Soon after, Wittek started a YouTube channel. However, he still had not succeeded in becoming famous. Luckily, fortune was on his side and his Tumblr account, which he began in 2012, was what brought him to the limelight. The account, Behind the cuts, involved him styling celebrities' hair.

His fame grew exponentially after his move to 1600 Vine in 2014, a Hollywood apartment building known to house internet celebrities. He met the Vlog squad and then began shooting online talk shows, i.e. Jeff's barbershop. He soon became a brand ambassador for Old Spice, an American brand of male grooming products.

Jeff Wittek's movies and shows

Wittek has been featured in several movies and shows, including:

What is Jeff Wittek's net worth?

Jeff's net worth lies between $1,500,000-$2,300,000. His major sources of income are YouTube, sponsored videos and his superior hairstyling skills. Wittek has also appeared in some movies and shows.

Girlfriend

Wittek's dating life has been brief; he dated the beautiful Cierra Ramirez at the rise of his popularity while living at the vine apartment. Sadly the relationship ended in 2018, but it did gain Jeff a high level of fame.

Wittek and Cierra Ramirez attend the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium. Photo: Steve Granitz & WireImage

Jeff Wittek's accident

Everything was going great with the friendship and partnership between Jeff, David Dobrik and the entire vlog squad, right up to June 2020, when they were filming a stunt in Utah. Unfortunately, Dobrik did not have the authorization to operate the excavator used in the stunt, and with Wittek being at the end of the rope when the excavator went on, he got hurt.

Why is Jeff mad at David Dobrik? The accident was so horrible that Wittek had nine skull injuries and fractured his left eye socket. If that was not enough, he tore the ligaments of his leg. He, however, continued to film Jeff's barbershop series and never addressed the injuries.

Are David and Jeff still friends?

In April 2021, the docuseries Don't try this at home was released after nearly ten months of speculation from the public. In this series, Wittek addressed the circumstances surrounding the injury and recovery from a near-fatal accident. He also explained how the incident affected his relationship with David.

In March 2022, the footage was leaked from an upcoming documentary by fellow YouTuber Casey Neistat. In an episode of Dobrik's Views podcast where David blamed Wittek for the accident, he expressed how he wanted Jeff to take up more responsibility. Wittek was the bigger person and quickly denied the allegations and refused to make an appearance on David's podcast. They are definitely not bros anymore.

Jeff Wittek and David Dobrik accept an award onstage during The 9th Annual Streamy Awards in 2019. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

What a sad ending to a beautiful friendship; however, things can change overnight in Hollywood. From his drug-dealing days to barbershop duties, acting, podcasts, and reality shows, Jeff Wittek's net worth reflects his work ethic.

