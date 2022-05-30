Who is JLO's daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz? All you need to know

Emme Maribel Muñiz Is JLO and Marc Anthony's only daughter. Being born to celebrity parents means that she would also be thrust to fame. At her age, she has carved a title in the entertainment industry as a singer and actress. Even though she is not active on social media, her fame has grown gradually.

Emme Maribel Muñiz has been in the limelight since her birth in 2008. She has exceeded most people's expectations because of how talented she is. Even though she is not active on social media platforms, her mother shares snippets of her life and how much she has grown. This attention draws fans into wanting to find out more about JLO's daughter.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's profiles and bio

Full name Emme Maribel Muñiz Nickname Lulu Gender Female Date of birth 22nd February 2008 Age 14 years as of 2022 Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Long Island, New York Residence New York, United States Nationality American Religion Roman Catholic Languages English, Spanish Ethnicities English, Spanish Complexion Fair Height in cm 150 cm Height in feet 4'11" Weight in kg 40 kg Weight in pounds 88 lbs Body type Slim Eye colour Light brown Hair colour Brown Father Marco Antonio Muñiz (Singer, Actor, Producer) Mother Jennifer Lynn López (Singer, Actress) Brother Max Muñiz Cousin Lucie Wren Lopez-Goldfried Uncle Bigram Zayas Aunts Leslie López (Maternal), Lynda López (Maternal; Journalist), Yolanda Muniz (Paternal) Grandmother Guillermina Muñiz (Paternal; Housewife), Guadalupe Rodriguez (Maternal; House maker) Grandfathers Felipe Muñiz (Paternal; musician and hospital lunchroom worker) and David López (Maternal; computer technician) Half sister Arianna Muñiz (Paternal, born in 1994) Half brothers Chase Muñiz, Ryan Adrian Muñiz, Cristian Marcus Muñiz (born on February 5, 2001)

Emme Maribel Muñiz's age

How old is Emme Muniz? She was born on 22nd February 2008 in Long Island, New York, USA, to Marc Antonio and Jennifer Lopez. She has a twin brother, Max, and they were born via a C-section at the North Shore University Hospital in New York. She weighed 5 pounds and 7 ounces at birth.

As of May 2022, Emme is fourteen years old.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's parents

Emme Mariibel's mother is the iconic Jennifer Lopez. She is a Golden Globe-nominated singer whose songs have been listed in the Billboard 100. She is also the first Latino actress to sign a $1 million film contract and one of the highest-paid Latino actresses.

Some of her notable works include:

Ramona in Hustlers (2019)

(2019) Charlie in Monster-in-Law (2005)

(2005) Marisa Ventura in Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Jennifer Lopez was previously married three times.

Who is Emme Muniz's father?

Emme's father is Marco Muñiz. He is a Puerto Rican actor and musician who has multiple awards, among them two prestigious Grammy awards. He also holds the record for selling the most number of the top tropical albums on the Billboard charts.

Are Max and Emme Muniz twins?

Emme has a twin brother, Max Muñiz. Max was born a minute after her and was slightly heavier than her at birth.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's school

Details about Lulu's education are not available to the public. However, considering her age, she should be in middle school.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's height

For her age, JLO's daughter is pretty tall. She stands 150 cm tall and weighs 40 kg.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's singing

The apple does not fall far from the tree. Emme has taken after her parents in singing and acting. According to Jennifer Lopez, her daughter started humming to herself at a tender age.

She has helped her nurture her talent so well that Emme performed during a Super Bowl event in 2019. She performed her mother's song, Let's Get Loud, and was backed up by youngsters.

In 2019, Emme joined her mother on JLO's It's My Party tour, performing Limitless alongside her mother. During an interview after the tour, she opened up about being in the limelight and how nervous it made her feel. However, she confessed that the lights were too bright that she did not see anybody.

In 2018, Jeniffer Lopez's movie called Limitless featured Lulu's vocals. Lulu also featured in the song's official music video.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's movies

Apart from singing, Lulu has an incredible reputation as an actress. Her movies and TV show appearances include:

Access Hollywood (2020)

(2020) Today (2020)

(2020) Entertainment Tonight (2020)

(2020) Extra With Billy Bush (2020)

(2020) Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show with Shakira and Jennifer Lopez (2020)

(2020) American Idol (2015)

(2015) Jeniffer Lopez: Dance Again (2014)

Emme Maribel Muñiz's book

In 2018, ten-year-old Emme wrote a children's book. Her mother supported her by linking her with publishers. This led to the birth of her first book, Lord Help Me: Inspiring Prayers for Every Day.

The children's book was illustrated by Brenda Figueroa and was published in September 2020.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's net worth

Her net worth is approximately $1 million. She has earned the dime through her flourishing and promising career as a singer and actress.

Emme Maribel Muñiz's latest news

Emme and Max recently marked their fourteenth birthday. Jeniffer Lopez penned down a heartfelt tribute to her twins on their special day. The message read,

My babies, my sunshine, my loves, happiest of birthdays to my two coconuts #MaxAndLuLu. You have taught me the true meaning of life and have changed me forever in the most amazing way…I am so grateful for you both!!! I only hope I can be half of the blessing you have been in my life.

Does JLO call Emme Lulu?

Lulu is JLO's daughter's nickname. And yes, her mother calls her Lulu. She created a hashtag, #MaxAndLulu while celebrating the twins' fourteenth birthday.

These details about JLO's daughter, Emme Maribel Muñiz, highlight how eventful the young girl's life is. At her age, she has cemented her name in the entertainment industry as a singer, actress and author.

