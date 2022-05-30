Lizze Broadway is an upcoming American actress. The 24-year-old made her acting debut in 2010 and has since starred in several films and television shows, including American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules as Stephanie, The Rookie as Aurora, 16 and Missing as Becca, and Splitting Up Together as Zoey. Keep reading to learn more fascinating facts regarding the actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Lizze Broadway is an upcoming American actress. Photo: gotpap/Bauer-Griffin

Source: Getty Images

Lizze has been in the limelight her entire teenagehood, but she prefers to keep her personal life away from the public. Is she still dating Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan? Here is her detailed biography for more!

Lizze Broadway’s profiles summary and bio

Full name Elizabeth Broadway Date of birth 16th February 1998 Age 24 years in 2022 Birth sign Aquarius Place of birth Toledo, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California Nationality American Height 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m) Body measurements 30-23-34 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Gender Female Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Actor Tanner Buchanan Profession Actress Years active 2010 to present Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

Lizze Broadway’s age and early life

How old is Lizze Broadway? The actress was born on 16th February 1998 in Toledo, Ohio, United States, and is 24 years old in 2022. Little is known regarding her family since she rarely talks about them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lizze Broadway’s boyfriend in 2022

Lizze and Tanner Buchanan have been friends since childhood. Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max

Source: Getty Images

Lizze Broadway’s dating history is not that complicated because she has been in one serious relationship and often likes to keep her romantic life private. The Rookie actress is currently dating Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan. The lovebirds are both Ohio natives and have been close since childhood. They broke up for a while during their teens but found their way back to each other again.

Lizze Broadway’s acting career

Lizze started acting in her early teens. She previously participated in the International Model and Talent contest and has since been in numerous voiceovers, commercials, films, and television shows. Her first major acting role was in 2010 when she landed the role of Brooks Ryerson in the Southland series.

The actress has enjoyed an illustrious career during which she has worked with several industry legends, including the late Betty White, Michael Jackson Enterprises, Meg Ryan, and Jerry Seinfeld. In March 2021, Lizze was cast to star in an untitled The Boys spinoff as superhero character Emma.

Lizze Broadway’s movies and TV shows

Project title Year Character played American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules 2020 Stephanie Stifler The Rookie 2019 to 2021 Aurora Splitting Up Together 2018 to 2019 Zoey Here and Now 2018 Becca Koats Instakiller 2018 Harper 16 and Missing 2015 Becca Koats Conan 2013 Steph Bones 2013 Kat Martin Bad Mom 2011 Rose Shameless 2011 Daughter Southland 2010 Brooks Ryerson

Lizze Broadway’s net worth

The 16 and Missing actress has an estimated net worth of $200,000 in 2022. Her acting career has a bright future, and the figure is expected to multiply.

Lizze Broadway’s height

Tanner Buchanan’s girlfriend has a slim physique and stands at 5 feet 1 inch (1.55 m). Her body measurements are 30-23-34, and she has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Lizze starred in The Rookie (2019 to 2021) as Aurora. Photo: Raymond Liu

Source: Getty Images

Where is Lizze Broadway from?

The Bones actress is a native of Toledo, Ohio, United States. She relocated to Los Angeles, California, to further her acting career.

How did Tanner meet Lizze?

Lizze Broadway and Tanner Buchanan met in Ohio when they were about nine years old through a mutual friend. They started dating in high school and broke up briefly in 2015 but rekindled their romance after a short while.

Does Lizze Broadway have Instagram?

The upcoming actress has an official Instagram account, @lizzebroadway, although she does not upload content frequently. As of June 2022, she has over 96.1 thousand followers.

24-year-old Lizze Broadway has a bright future in Hollywood. The talented actress has worked on several big projects since her teenagehood, and her career seems to be following a clear upward trajectory. Fans cannot wait to see her next screen appearance!

READ ALSO: Who is Persia White? Age, children, husband, height, tattoos, movies, net worth

Briefly.co.za published the biography of Persia White, an American actress, singer, and animal rights activist. She made her acting debut in the early 1990s and is best known for her role as Lynn Searcy on The CW sitcom, Girlfriends, and as Bennet Wilson in The Vampire Diaries.

Persia has been married to English actor Joseph Morgan since 2014. The couple met on the set of The Vampire Diaries season 3. She is also a vegan and a vocal supporter of animal rights.

Source: Briefly News