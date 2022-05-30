Who is Kayden Gaulden? Age, parents, nickname, siblings, profiles, net worth

Many people have had to hurt their fingers and flex their muscles to put their name in the sands of time, and it is the only reason why a few more waltz into the world's dining table and eat with a silver spoon from a platter of gold. Kayden Gaulden belongs to the latter group, all thanks to the hustle for a better life that began with his father, popularly known as NBA YoungBoy.

Kayden Gaulden is barely seven years old but enjoys a life of gold chains and diamond trinkets that only a few adults can boast of in their lifetime. He is a celebrity kid many people began to develop an interest in after his rapping father became a household name in the music industry.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kayden Gaulden Nickname Draco Gender Male Date of birth 4th July 2016 Age 5 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Louisiana, United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African American Religion Christianity Sexuality Undecided Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Nisha Father Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, popularly known as NBA YoungBoy Siblings 7 (one biological sister and six stepbrothers and sisters) Marital status Single Profession Celebrity kid

Background information

Kayden was born on 4th July 2016 in Louisiana, United States of America. This means that Kayden Gaulden's age is currently six years. He is still in the developmental phase of his physical appearance and has moderate height and weight for kids in his age group.

Kayden Gaulden's nickname is Draco. He has black afro hair and a matching pair of black eyes.

The story of how Kayden Gaulden's parents had him made for many online controversies at the time since they were teenagers. His mother, Nisha, was 14 years old, while his father, Kentrell Gaulden, was 16 years old at the time of his birth.

Siblings

Fast forward to 2022, Kayden Gaulden's siblings' count in the media has reached seven, primarily because of his father's numerous romantic relationships with several women.

Kayden is the oldest of his father's children. However, one of Draco's stepsiblings, Kameron Gaulden, also known as Baby K, was born on 19th July 2016, 15 days after him.

Is Baby K YoungBoy's real son?

No, he is not, but the rapper did not find out until much later after he took responsibility for him. The boy's mother, Starr Dejanee, had lied about his paternity, but NBA was gracious enough to continue taking care of the boy as his own.

So, since Baby K, who was thought to be YoungBoy's second child, is not his. Then, who is NBA YoungBoy's 2nd child? Taylin Gaulden is the accurate owner of this title as he was born on 19th March 2017. This means that he is just about nine months younger than the first child, Kayden.

Taylin's mother, Nia, had to prove to NBA Youngboy that he is his biological child, and the paternity test result returned positive to confirm the claim.

When asked about it, Youngboy insinuated that he could not just take her words for it because she used to frolic with his younger brother. So, who is NBA YoungBoy's biological brother? According to the Familytron website, the American rapper's younger brother is known simply as Ken.

Who is NBA YoungBoy's daughter?

The rapper's first daughter is Armani, and only her name does not start with the letter K. She shares the same mother with her older brother Kayden.

The second of NBA's daughters is Kodi Capri, delivered on 26th November 2020 by Drea Symone.

Kayden Gaulden's net worth

Like most children, Kayden does not have any sources of income and depends only on his father's net worth. Nevertheless, according to the Wealth Gorilla website, NBA YoungBoy's fortune is estimated at $6 million.

Social media presence

A personal Kayden Gaulden's Instagram account is non-existent, but this does not mean that this celebrity kid has not appeared on social media pages. Since he is mostly with his father, Kayden's pictures are plastered all over the former's official Instagram page.

Kayden Gaulden is not just any random five years old. He belongs to a group of kids in that age group. All that he is required to do in the meantime is enjoy the perks that come with it.

