Who is Vivian Lake Brady? Biography, age, parents, siblings, school, profiles

Many dream of having the life of Vivian Lake Brady but very few can be as lucky as she is. A celebrity even before her birth, Vivian was brought into this world when her father, Tom Brady, was at the peak of his career. He is a highly decorated American professional football player and probably one of the most revered sportsmen in the USA. In the same way, her mother, Gisele Bundchen, is a very successful model.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Vivian Brady celebrates following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win over the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Source: Getty Images

There is every reason for Vivian Lake Brady to be envied by people of all ages and from all corners. Her father is an idol to young and older people alike, who have seen him break barriers to become the greatest quarterback in the history of American football. Who is his daughter?

Vivian Lake Brady’s profile summary

Name Vivian Lake Brady Date of birth December 5, 2012 Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, USA Age 9 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign Sagittarius Gender Female Guardians Parents: Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Siblings Benjamin, John/Jack Father Tom Brady Mother Gisele Bundchen Relationship status Single Height in feet 3' 9'' Height in centimetres 114 Weight in pounds 44 Weight in kilograms 30 Education Homeschooling Languages English, Portuguese Favourite sport American football Favourite team Tampa Bay Buccaneers Occupation Celebrity kid

Vivian Lake Brady’s age

Vivian Lake Brady is the daughter of American football quarterback Tom Brady and Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen. She has a mixed ethnicity of Irish, Swedish, Norwegian, and Polish from her father’s side and Brazilian from her mother’s side. She was born on the 5th of December, 2012, in Boston, Massachusetts. At the time of writing this, she is nine years of age.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Source: Getty Images

Vivian Lake Brady’s siblings

She grew up alongside a brother and a step-brother. Her elder brother is known as Benjamin, and he is three years older than her, having been born in 2009.

Her step-brother is the eldest of the siblings as he was born in 2007 from his father’s previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Vivian Lake Brady’s school

She attends the same school as her brother. According to reports, she attends Junipero Serra High School. It is a Catholic college preparatory school in California, USA.

Career

As of now, Vivian Lake Brady is only a student who also enjoys the status of being a celebrity kid. Some celebrity kids rely on such fame to launch careers in the entertainment industry, but she is yet to make such a move. However, she does make appearances at high profile events like her father's NFL games.

She uses every opportunity to cheer her father whenever he is playing. As her father's only daughter, she is always seen with him at red-carpet events. Unfortunately for Brady, his daughter has not shown any interest in American football, so it cannot be said that she will follow in his footsteps yet.

Vivian's other career option is to be a model like her mother. There are children her age who are successful models, but Vivian has also not considered pursuing this career. This is even though she always dresses like a little fashionista.

Vivian Lake Brady’s parents

Both are famous personalities in their own rights. Her father, Tom Brady, is an NFL player who spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. He was an integral part of the team from 2001 to 2019 and helped build what is referred to as the New England Patriots dynasty. Due to his role in the team, he is regarded as the greatest quarterback of all time.

Gisele Bundchen celebrates with daughter Vivian Brady after the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

The Patriots' first Super Bowl was won during the season when Brady became their starting quarterback. He remained the primary starter of the team in that position for 18 seasons, and in that time, the team managed 17 division titles, of which 11 were consecutive, from 2009 to 2019.

Vivian’s mother, Gisele Bundchen, has also broken records in her career. As a model, she has been one of the highest-paid models in the world for several years. The Brazilian model was listed as the 16th richest woman in the entertainment industry in 2007. In 2012, Forbes ranked her as the top-most earning model.

Her influence in the modelling world is credited to the fact that she is the one who ended the heroin chic era of modelling in 1999. Furthermore, she is the one who pioneered and made the horse walk popular. She has appeared on more than 1,200 magazine covers, thus cementing her place as a supermodel.

Vivian Lake Brady's net worth

There is no doubt that Vivian was born into riches, thus making her no ordinary kid. Allegedly, her father has a whopping net worth of $250 million and a $30 million salary. Her mother, Gisele Bundchen's net worth is $400 million, and she has a salary of $40 million.

There is no American football fan who has never heard of Vivian Lake Brady, even if her father plays for a rival club. She is a celebrity kid who enjoys VIP treatment as she accompanies her father to most of his tournaments. She may have the gorgeous looks of her mother, but she has also shown signs that she could become a great American football player in the future.

READ ALSO: Anna Kendrick's net worth, age, siblings, parents, relationship, career, profiles

Briefly.co.za shared Anna Kendrick story. She is a multiple talented singer and actress from the United States. She is famously known for her appearances in various movies and TV shows.

Kendrick's worth is a direct reflection of her successful acting career in the entertainment world. Besides, the Los Angelas based actress owns a few other properties in California and Washington that have contributed to her impressive net worth.

Source: Briefly News