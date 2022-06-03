Who is Future Zahir Wilburn? Everything to know about Future and Ciara's son

Future Zahir Wilburn is the son of songstress Ciara and ex-lover rapper Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn. The child celebrity has made headlines because of his parents' popularity and publicized disagreements.

Zahir attend the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Imagine having two famous parents! This is not an imagination but a reality for Future and Ciara's son. How old is Future Zahir? Here is everything there is to know about Nayvadius and Ciara's son.

Future Zahir Wilburn's profile summary

Full name Future Zahir Wilburn Gender Male Date of birth May 19, 2014 Place of birth California, America Age 8 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign Taurus Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Parents Ciara Princess Wilson and Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn Maternal grandparents Carlton and Jackie Harris Religion Christian Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Instagram @_futurezahirwilburn Famous for Being the son of popular celebrities

Future Zahir Wilburn's age

He was born on the 19th of May in 2014. As of 2022, he is 8 years in age. Raised in an extremely wealthy family and with uber famous parents, Future Zahir Wilburn's name has created a buzz online.

L-R Zahir, Ciara, Sienna, Tammy and Harry laugh during an introductory press conference at UCHealth Training Center on March 16, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado. Photo: Justin Edmonds

Source: Getty Images

Zahir was born weighing 9 pounds and 10 ounces. He has nine half-siblings through his parents' other lovers, i.e., Ciara and Russel, and Nayvadius DeMun's relationships with Jessica Smith, Brittni Mealy, and India J.

Rapper Nayvadius DeMun and son Zahir attend Free Wishes Foundation Interactive Winter Wonderland on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Source: Getty Images

Who is Future Zahir Wilburn's father?

Zahir is the son of rapper Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn (stage name Future) and R&B singer Ciara. The two celebrities were engaged seven months before he was born but called the engagement off in August 2014 due to Nayvadius' infidelity.

Does Future have custody of Future?

According to Essence, rapper Nayvadius was awarded joint custody of child Zahir following a court battle with Ciara. Singer Ciara requested full custody.

What does Future call Russell Wilson?

Russell Wilson poses with his son Zahir following an introductory press conference at UCHealth Training Center on March 16, 2022 in Englewood, Colorado. Photo: Justin Edmonds

Source: Getty Images

Ciara, Wilburn's mother, got married to NFL quarterback and Super Bowl XLVIII winner Russell Wilson on July 6, 2016. Russell and Ciara have two children, Sienna Princess Wilson and Win Harrison Wilson. Therefore, young Wilburn calls Russell dad, even though he is his step-father.

Future Zahir Wilburn is an outcome of the love that two phenomenal entertainers once shared. Will he follow in the path of his parents' entertainment career? Only time will tell! We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

