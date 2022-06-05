Who is Anne Stringfield? Age, children, spouse, movies, profiles, net worth

Anne Stringfield is better known to many as comedian Steve Martin's spouse. Her husband is a respected comedian who has graced the entertainment industry. Steve is also a musician who plays the Banjo. Here is a glimpse into her life.

Anne and her husband have been together since 2003, when they started dating, and have been married since 2007. What is interesting about their marriage is their 26 years difference in age. However, that has only made their love stronger. Steve was previously married to British actress Victori Tennant, but the couple divorced in 1994 and had no children together.

Anne Stringfield's profiles and bio

Full name Anne Powell Stringfield Nickname Anne Stringfield Year of birth 1972 Anne Stringfield's age 50 years in 2022 Birthplace Pensacola, Florida Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Marital status Married Sexual orientation Straight Profession Writer, Editor Famous as Steve Martin's wife (since 2007) Kids Mary Stringfield (Born in 2012) Height 5 feet 7 inches Hair colour Brown Alma mater Pensacola High School, Davidson College

Early life

Anne was born as Anne Powell Stringfield in 1972 to her parents. Her father was known as James and is a pulmonologist, while her mother, Margo Stringfield, is an archaeologist at the University of West Florida. She studied at Pensacola High School for her elementary education and later joined Davidson College, graduating in 1994.

What does Anne Stringfield do for a living?

She previously worked as an editor and writer at The New Yorker. She also worked as a freelance writer, where she reviewed art and off-Broadway plays for magazines like Vogue. She is also an avid art collector and a trustee of the Los Angeles Museum of Art.

How did Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield meet?

The couple met in 2003 and have been inseparable since then. They first started talking on the phone before having a physical meet-up. They dated for nearly three years before making it official on July 28, 2007, in a private ceremony in their home. Some of those in attendance were their close friends, including Ricky Jay, Eugene Levy, and Tom Hanks.

Is Steve Martin currently married?

Yes, Steve is married to Anne Stringfield. The couple tied the knot in 2007. Anne Stringfield's spouse is regarded as one of the best stand-up comedians. He has bagged numerous awards for his notable contribution, such as the Kennedy Center Honors, an AFI Life Achievement Award, and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, among others.

Did Steve Martin have a baby?

Yes, Anne Stringfield's child with the stand-up comedian is one daughter. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter, in 2012, and they named her Mary Stringfield.

What is Anne Stringfield's net worth?

Anne is estimated to have a net worth of about $500,000 from her earnings as a writer. On the other hand, her husband Martin is estimated to have a net worth of about $130 million.

Anne Stringfield doubles up as many things in life. She is a wife, mother, entrepreneur, and career woman. Being a celebrity to Steve Martin has not changed her way of living; she continues to lead her life away from the spotlight of fame.

